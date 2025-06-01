Greece Submits Stricter Road Traffic Code Amid Rising Concerns Over Road Fatalities

As Athens wakes to news of yet another fatal traffic accident — a 64-year-old woman killed after being struck by a motorcycle in Zografou on Saturday night — the Greek government has submitted a sweeping revision of the Road Traffic Code (KOK) to Parliament, aiming to address the country’s persistently high rate of road deaths.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), 665 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in 2024, while Greece remains among the European Union countries with the highest rates of road fatalities. Data from the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) ranks Greece seventh across the bloc for traffic-related deaths.

The new legislation, submitted Saturday, introduces a series of tougher penalties and digital enforcement measures meant to curb dangerous driving behavior.

Digital Enforcement & Smart Penalties

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of automated digital enforcement, starting in September 2025. As Alternate Transport Minister Kostas Kyranakis announced, traffic violations captured by surveillance cameras in Attica will be issued and delivered electronically via gov.gr, the government’s official digital portal.

Drivers found in violation will receive their fines by mail, and depending on the offense, may be required to surrender their license, vehicle registration, or license plates.

Hefty Fines for Mobile Phone Use

The revised code cracks down on mobile phone use while driving with a three-tier penalty system:

First offense: €350 fine and 30-day license suspension

Second offense: €1,000 fine and 180-day suspension

Third offense: €2,000 fine and 1-year suspension

The escalating fines underscore the government’s intention to deter distracted driving, a major cause of accidents in urban areas.

Helmet Use: Riders and Passengers Alike

For the first time, motorcycle passengers not wearing helmets will also face penalties. Previously, only drivers were held responsible. Under the new code, both the rider and any non-compliant passenger will be fined, reinforcing helmet use across all two-wheeled transport.

Speed Limit Revisions: Slower Cities, Faster Highways

The updated Road Code introduces differentiated speed limits aimed at improving safety in urban zones while allowing higher speeds on highways:

30 km/h in narrow residential streets or near schools

50 km/h on primary city roads with central dividers

140 km/h on highways, a proposed increase, pending review, following a reported decline in highway fatalities

Harsh Penalties for Fatal Incidents Under the Influence

In cases involving fatal accidents, the revised law ties traffic violations more closely with the criminal code. Drivers found responsible for causing a death while under the influence of alcohol or driving at excessive speeds could now face up to 10 years in prison without parole.

Street Racing Crackdown

The new code also addresses illegal street racing, a growing problem particularly in parts of Athens and other urban centers. The fines escalate dramatically for repeat offenders:

First offense: €2,000 fine and 1-year license suspension

Second offense: €4,000 and 2-year suspension

Third offense: €8,000 fine and 4-year suspension

Source: Tovima.com