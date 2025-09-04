Greece’s Housing Crisis: When a Home Becomes a Luxury

The European Commission itself now openly refers to Greece’s “housing affordability crisis” in its latest European Semester report.

English Edition 04.09.2025, 17:18
Greece’s Housing Crisis: When a Home Becomes a Luxury
Newsroom

For many Greeks, owning a home remains a distant dream. Despite the country’s recent economic recovery, housing has become increasingly out of reach for a growing share of the population.

Bottom of the EU in affordability

A new study by the Bank of Greece places the country at the bottom of the European Union in terms of housing affordability. Nearly one in three households spend more than 40% of their disposable income on housing costs—an alarming figure that highlights Greece’s struggle with yet another negative record.

Rents spiral out of control

Rents, in particular, have spiraled in recent years. Tenants describe asking prices as “unrealistic,” even for small, older apartments. What was once considered a manageable expense has turned into a luxury for many. The European Commission itself now openly refers to Greece’s “housing affordability crisis” in its latest European Semester report.

Government response under fire

The government’s response so far has been criticized as inadequate, leaving the housing crisis to fester. The Bank of Greece warns that only a comprehensive national housing strategy can turn the tide. Its governor, Yannis Stournaras, argues for policies that stimulate economic activity in the regions and ease pressure on urban centers, helping to distribute demand more evenly across the country.

A generation locked out

At the heart of the problem lies a toxic mix: years of economic crisis, shrinking incomes among people in their 30s and 40s, and limited access to mortgage loans. Together, these factors have locked an entire generation out of the housing market.

An uncertain future

For now, the dream of affordable housing seems further away than ever. And as experts warn, without bold, long-term planning, Greece’s real estate story is unlikely to have a happy ending.

Source: tovima.com

Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: H επένδυση των 1,5 δισ. ευρώ που αλλάζει τον τουρισμό στην Ελλάδα
Business

Το πρώτο Integrated Resort της Ευρώπης χτίζεται στο Ελληνικό
89η ΔΕΘ – ΟΤ FORUM: Αποκωδικοποιώντας τα μέτρα για οικονομία – Στο Live του ΟΤ
89η ΔΕΘ

Αποκωδικοποιώντας τα μέτρα για οικονομία - Στο Live του ΟΤ από την 89η ΔΕΘ
Εξάρχου: Ο μετασχηματισμός της Aktor μέσα από ΑΠΕ και κατασκευές
Business

Ο μετασχηματισμός της Aktor μέσα από ΑΠΕ και κατασκευές
89η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM -Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Τι συμβαίνει με το έργο του GSI
89η ΔΕΘ

Τι συμβαίνει με το καλώδιο Ελλάδας - Κύπρου
Opinion

Μήπως είναι αργά;
Ρεκόρ απολύσεων
Opinion

Ρεκόρ απολύσεων

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τι θέλει και τι δεν θέλει να «ακούσει» η αγορά
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Τι θέλει και τι δεν θέλει να «ακούσει» το ΧΑ

Η πολιτική αβεβαιότητα στη Γαλλία επισκίασε τις αγορές της Ευρώπης με το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών να δέχεται πιέσεις

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Το σύστημα αμοιβών του Μασκ της Tesla συνδυάζει δύο είδη τρέλας
World

Τα δύο είδη τρέλας στις αμοιβές του Μασκ και ο στόχος του 1 τρισ.

Οι μέτοχοι πρόκειται να ανταμειφθούν για την ανοχή τους στην τρέλα

Jonathan Guilford
Τουρισμός: Εκτιμήσεις για νέο ρεκόρ εσόδων το 2025
Τουρισμός

Κλείδωσε νέο ρεκόρ ταξιδιωτικών εισπράξεων για το 2025

Ανοδικά κινούνται τα έσοδα στον τουρισμό το πρώτο εξάμηνο του 2025

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Γαλλία: Μπορεί η κρίση στο Παρίσι να μολύνει την Ευρώπη;
World

Μπορεί η κρίση στη Γαλλία να μολύνει την Ευρώπη;

Το spread του γαλλικού ομολόγου έναντι του γερμανικού αγγίζει τις 80 μονάδες βάσης

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Ελλάδα: Από εισαγωγέας φυσικού αερίου στα  8,5 δισ. κυβικά μέτρα εξαγωγών
Φυσικό αέριο

Πώς η Ελλάδα από εισαγωγέας έγινε εξαγωγέας φυσικού αερίου

ΑΠΕ, αέριο και υποδομές χτίζουν την ενεργειακή ασφάλεια της χώρας - Αβεβαιότητα για το καλώδιο με την Ιταλία εκφράζει η ΡΑΑΕΥ

Μάχη Τράτσα
Nike: Εστιάζει στον αθλητισμό ξανά – Το τρικ και το λογότυπο
World

Η Nike εστιάζει στον αθλητισμό ξανά - Το τρικ και το λογότυπο

Η Nike εργάζεται για την αναδιοργάνωση του brand γύρω από τον αθλητισμό, μετά την πτώση των εσόδων της κατά 10% για το 2024

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Μουσική βιομηχανία: Θα σκοτώσει η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη τον ποπ σταρ;
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Θα σκοτώσει η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη τον ποπ σταρ;

Η προοπτική η τεχνολογία να ανατρέψει τους καλλιτέχνες αγγίζει μια ευαίσθητη χορδή — αλλά είναι πραγματικά δικαιολογημένοι οι φόβοι;

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Η δημοσιογραφία των νέων: Από τη διδασκαλία στην πράξη
Αριστοτέλειο Πανεπιστήμιο Θεσσαλονίκης

Η δημοσιογραφία των νέων: Από τη διδασκαλία στην πράξη

Διεθνές βραβείο για την ομάδα Thinking Abyss του Εργαστηρίου Ειρηνευτικής Δημοσιογραφίας του ΑΠΘ

Νίκος Παναγιώτου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Athens Airport Traffic Soars with Record Summer Growth
English Edition

Athens Airport Traffic Soars with Record Summer Growth

assenger numbers at Athens International Airport rose 6.8% in the first eight months of 2025, while tourists from ten key countries accounted for nearly 70% of Greece’s travel revenue last year

Inflation Might be Revised Upwardly by Bank of Greece
English Edition

Inflation Might be Revised Upwardly by Bank of Greece

According to the report, inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is expected to continue slowing during the projection period

Greek FM on Great Sea Interconnector (GSI)
English Edition

Greek FM on Great Sea Interconnector (GSI)

Gerapetritis reiterated Athens’ firm support for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) electricity cable project

Google Slapped With Hefty €2.95B Fine by European Commission
English Edition

Google Slapped With Hefty €2.95B Fine by European Commission

Google was quick to react, calling the European Commission’s latest decision on its AdTech services “wrong” and announcing plans to appeal

Greek Economy Slows as Q2 Growth Dips to 1.7%
English Edition

Greek Economy Slows as Q2 Growth Dips to 1.7%

Preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority shows Greece’s GDP grew just 1.7% year-on-year in second quarter (Q2) 2025, signaling a slowdown ahead of forecasts for the Thessaloniki International Fair

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English Edition

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

How Heatwaves Impact Greeks: Study
English Edition

How Heatwaves Impact Greeks: Study

The study showed that ninety-one percent of Greeks, 88% of Hungarians, and 90% of Croatians see heatwaves as a threat to the future.

Latest News
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: H επένδυση των 1,5 δισ. ευρώ που αλλάζει τον τουρισμό στην Ελλάδα
Business

Το πρώτο Integrated Resort της Ευρώπης χτίζεται στο Ελληνικό

Μια επένδυση άνω του 1,5 δισ. ευρώ φέρνει στο Ελληνικό το πρώτο ολοκληρωμένο τουριστικό συγκρότημα της Ευρώπης, το Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
89η ΔΕΘ – ΟΤ FORUM: Αποκωδικοποιώντας τα μέτρα για οικονομία – Στο Live του ΟΤ
89η ΔΕΘ

Αποκωδικοποιώντας τα μέτρα για οικονομία - Στο Live του ΟΤ από την 89η ΔΕΘ

Live στο στούντιο του ΟΤ κορυφαία στελέχη του επιχειρείν, φορείς της αγοράς και υπουργοί

Εξάρχου: Ο μετασχηματισμός της Aktor μέσα από ΑΠΕ και κατασκευές
Business

Ο μετασχηματισμός της Aktor μέσα από ΑΠΕ και κατασκευές

Για το δρόμο του μετασχηματισμού που έχει πάρει ο όμιλος Aktor, μίλησε στο OT FORUM ο πρόεδρος και διευθύνων σύμβουλος Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
89η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM -Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Τι συμβαίνει με το έργο του GSI
89η ΔΕΘ

Τι συμβαίνει με το καλώδιο Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

Όλα όσα αποκαλύφθηκαν στο OT FORUM για την εμπλοκή στην ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση με την Κύπρο

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Opinion

Μήπως είναι αργά;

Η κατανάλωση δεν αυξήθηκε, οι τιμές αυξήθηκα

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Ρεκόρ απολύσεων
Opinion

Ρεκόρ απολύσεων

Πόση βάση έχουν οι κυβερνητικοί πανηγυρισμοί για την απασχόληση;

89η ΔΕΘ: Το βήμα που δεν τόλμησε ο Μητσοτάκης
Economy

Το βήμα που δεν τόλμησε ο Μητσοτάκης από τη ΔΕΘ

Η απουσία μέτρων για την αντιμετώπιση της ακρίβειας και τα πενιχρά αποτελέσματα των φοροελαφρύνσεων, δεδομένης της κατάστασης

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
ΟΤ FORUM – Θεοδωρικάκος: Ιταλικό μοντέλο για φθηνότερο ρεύμα στη βιομηχανία
89η ΔΕΘ

Ιταλικό μοντέλο για φθηνότερο ρεύμα στη βιομηχανία

Ο υπουργός Ανάπτυξης είπε το OT FORUM ότι δρομολογούνται 12 παρεμβάσεις για τη γραφειοκρατία

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Θα κάνει λίγους πολύ πλουσιότερους και τους περισσότερους φτωχότερους λέει ο νονός της ΑΙ
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Τι προβλέπει ο «νονός» της ΑΙ για τους μισθούς

Ο Τζέφρι Χίντον μιλάει για τη «μόνη ελπίδα» για την ανθρωπότητα, γιατί η Κίνα έχει πλεονέκτημα και πότε οι μηχανές θα μας ξεπεράσουν

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Το κόστος του σεισμού της Αθήνας το 1999
World

Το κόστος του σεισμού της Αθήνας το 1999

Στις 7 Σεπτεμβρίου 1999 η Αθήνα βίωσε έναν σεισμό σχεδόν 6R που στοίχισε τις ζωές σε 1431 ανθρώπους και κατέστρεψε εκατονάδες οικίες

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Παπαστράτος: Πώς θα φτάσει τον στόχο για εξαγωγές 600 εκατ.
Business

Το πλάνο της Παπαστράτος - Πώς θα πετύχει εξαγωγές 600 εκατ.

Ο πρόεδρος και CEO της Παπαστράτος Γιώγος Μαργώνης μίλησε, μεταξύ άλλων, στο OT FORUM, για το νέο φορολογικό πλαίσιο της ΕΕ στα προϊόντα καπνού

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
89η ΔΕΘ – ΟΤ FORUM – ΑΔΜΗΕ: Πώς προχωρούν οι διασυνδέσεις με νησιά και Ιταλία
89η ΔΕΘ

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Πώς προχωρούν οι διασυνδέσεις με νησιά και Ιταλία

Τι είπε στον ΟΤ ο πρόεδρος και CEO του ΑΔΜΗΕ, Μάνος Μανουσάκης

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Flyover: Δέσμευση της κοινοπραξίας για παράδοση τον Μάιο του 2027
Κατασκευές

Flyover: Οι λύσεις που φέρνει το νέο σύμβολο της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ο CEO της METKA, Ντίνος Μπενρουμπή, δήλωσε ότι έχει ολοκληρωθεί το 30% του έργου, το οποίο έχει καταληκτική ημερομηνία παράδοσης την 23/05/2027, «ημερομηνία η οποία θα τηρηθεί»

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια: Τι θα γίνει με τα προγράμματα σπουδών
Κοινωνία

Μη κρατικά ΑΕΙ: Τι θα γίνει με τα προγράμματα σπουδών

Τι είπαν για τα μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια η υπουργός Παιδείας, ο πρύτανης του ΕΚΠΑ και ο περιφερειάρχης Στερεάς Ελλάδας

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Παγκόσμιο εμπόριο: Η Κίνα διαπραγματεύεται, αλλά δεν παραχωρεί έδαφος
World

Η Κίνα διαπραγματεύεται, αλλά δεν παραχωρεί έδαφος - Ανάλυση της WSJ

Ο Σι Τζινπίνγκ έχει δώσει εντολή για συζητήσεις με την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ, αλλά χωρίς ουσιαστικές υποχωρήσεις

Ανγκόλα: Καμπανάκι ΔΝΤ για το χρέος καθώς μειώνονται τα έσοδα από πετρέλαιο
World

Ανγκόλα: Καμπανάκι ΔΝΤ για το χρέος καθώς μειώνονται τα έσοδα από πετρέλαιο

H Aνγκόλα θα πρέπει να αποπληρώσει ομόλογο ύψους 864 εκατ. δολαρίων τον Νοέμβριο

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο