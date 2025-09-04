How Heatwaves Impact Greeks: Study

Ninety percent of Greeks believe heatwaves pose a serious threat to the future. At the same time, one in two says they were impacted by high temperatures, according to a study conducted by Mindworks amid scorching temperatures in July 2025.

As Europe recovers from one of the hottest summers in history, with high temperatures persisting in Greece in September, the study, which focuses on Greece, Croatia, and Hungary, aims to provide some insightful details and critical information about ways to address the climate crisis and make adjustments accordingly.

The study revealed that while respondents acknowledged that health was most at risk because of the high temperatures, heatwaves were increasingly affecting economic life, with high energy costs and a loss of income being cited.