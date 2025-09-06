Athens Airport Traffic Soars with Record Summer Growth

assenger numbers at Athens International Airport rose 6.8% in the first eight months of 2025, while tourists from ten key countries accounted for nearly 70% of Greece’s travel revenue last year

English Edition 06.09.2025, 21:05
Athens Airport Traffic Soars with Record Summer Growth
Newsroom

Athens International Airport recorded a strong increase in passenger traffic this summer, with August 2025 alone reaching 3.88 million travelers — a 6.7% rise compared with the same month last year. Both domestic and international traffic contributed to the growth, up 2.5% and 8.4% respectively.

Over the first eight months of the year, the airport handled 22.71 million passengers, an overall increase of 6.8%. Domestic traffic rose by 2.1%, while international travel surged by 8.8%.

Flights also saw a sharp rise, totaling 191,165 between January and August, up 5.9% compared with 2024. Domestic flights increased by 1.3%, while international services jumped by 9.1%. The airport noted that August 2025 traffic figures remain preliminary and could be revised.

Beyond traffic volumes, new data from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) highlights the critical role of a handful of markets in driving Greece’s tourism revenues. In 2024, tourists from just ten countries generated 68% of total travel receipts, which reached €20.59 billion. Germany and the United Kingdom alone accounted for one-third (33.3%) of all tourism spending.

The INSETE study, titled “X-Ray of Inbound Tourism 2023-2024”, analyzed 25 inbound markets that collectively represented 91.4% of arrivals, 90.4% of overnight stays and 89.2% of travel receipts for Greece last year.

Source: tovima.com

