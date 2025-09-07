Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

English Edition 07.09.2025, 15:03
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
Newsroom

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced new pension measures during his address at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), confirming the gradual abolition of the so-called “personal difference”—a mechanism that has prevented many retirees from benefiting from pension increases in recent years.

Under the plan, the personal difference will be reduced by 50% in 2026 for around 671,000 pensioners and completely eliminated in 2027. This change will be accompanied by other relief measures, including the phased abolition of the property tax (ENFIA) in villages with fewer than 1,500 residents.

What the changes mean for retirees
In 2026, retirees will still retain half of their personal difference, meaning they will not see increases that year. For example, a pensioner currently receiving €883 per month with a personal difference of €42 would see that amount cut to €21 in 2026 before disappearing entirely in 2027.

Each year, about 90,000 retirees qualify for increases as their personal difference balances out with annual adjustments. Projections suggest that within the next two years, another 240,000–250,000 pensioners would have reached this point even without the reform. The new measure accelerates the process, bringing an additional 450,000 pensioners under the system of actual pension increases once the personal difference is abolished.

Who is affected
The personal difference applies only to pensioners who retired before May 2016, prior to the implementation of the so-called Katrougalos law, which restructured pension calculations. Those retiring after that date already receive pensions under the new system and do not carry a personal difference.

According to government data, retirees have missed out on cumulative increases of 13.15% over the past three years because of the mechanism. In 2024, 1.9 million pensioners did receive a 3% increase, totaling €440 million, or an average of €232 annually per person.

With the abolition of the personal difference, the number of retirees eligible for raises will expand significantly. The additional fiscal cost—estimated at around €200 million—will be covered by increased state revenue, partly linked to the growing number of working pensioners.

Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
TikTok: Ο αλγόριθμος θα επανεκπαιδευτεί με δεδομένα… made in usa
Τεχνολογία

TikTok: Ο αλγόριθμος θα επανεκπαιδευτεί με δεδομένα… made in usa
Μπάζει νερά
Opinion

Μπάζει νερά
Τρόφιμα: Ανεβάζουν τζίρους οι εξαγωγές
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Στις αγορές του κόσμου με «όχημα» τα τρόφιμα
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Στις αγορές σήμερα με νέο 7ετές ομόλογο έως 500 εκατ. ευρώ
Business

Στις αγορές σήμερα η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ με νέο 7ετές ομόλογο έως 500 εκατ. ευρώ
Επαγγελματικά ακίνητα: Ξεπερνούν το 1 δισ. οι επενδύσεις σε γραφεία και καταστήματα
Ακίνητα

Ποια ακίνητα συγκέντρωσαν επενδύσεις 1 δισ. ευρώ
Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Οι κερδισμένοι και οι χαμένοι – Τα ψιλά γράμματα της ενίσχυσης 
Ακίνητα

Οι κερδισμένοι και οι χαμένοι από την επιστροφή ενοικίου

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Pepco: Οι Έλληνες επιμένουν… πολωνικά 
Business

Το άλμα της Pepco και οι Έλληνες που επιμένουν... πολωνικά

Αναπτύσσεται συνεχώς η πολωνική αλυσίδα - Τι δείχνουν τα οικονονικά μεγέθη της Pepco

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ακίνητα: Πού κινούνται οι τιμές πώλησης στα Βόρεια Προάστια [γράφημα]
Ακίνητα

Πόσο κοστίζει το τ.μ. από Κηφισιά έως Εκάλη [γράφημα]

Οι περιοχές «φιλέτα» - Ποια ακίνητα επιλέγουν οι υποψήφιοι επενδυτές

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Sofitel: Τι έγραψε το κοντέρ για το μοναδικό ξενοδοχείο στο αεροδρόμιο «Ελ. Βενιζέλος»
Τουρισμός

Υψηλές πτήσεις για το ξενοδοχείο Sofitel στο «Ελ. Βενιζέλος»

Το ξενοδοχείο Sofitel που διαχειρίζεται ο όμιλος Μήτση πέτυχε ισχυρές επιδόσεις το 2024 - Οι προβλέψεις για τη φετινή χρονιά

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Co-retailing: Όταν τα καταστήματα δίνουν χώρο σε … άλλους – και όλοι κερδίζουν
Business

Ποια brands «συγκατοικούν» και κερδίζουν πελάτες

Το co-retailing κερδίζει έδαφος στην Ελλάδα, καθώς μεγάλες αλυσίδες ανοίγουν τον χώρο τους σε άλλα brands, δημιουργώντας απροσδόκητες συνεργασίες και νέες αγοραστικές εμπειρίες

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Nike: Την Παρασκευή το πολυαναμενόμενο ντεπούτο της NikeSkims
World

Ντεμπούτο για τη συνεργασία της Nike με την Κιμ Καρντάσιαν

Η συνεργασία, με την ονομασία NikeSKIMS, αποτελεί πυλώνα της στρατηγικής της εταιρείας αθλητικών ειδών για να (ξανα)πιάσει τον παλμό του γυναικείου κοινού

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
Γαλλία: Επιχειρηματίες καταδικάζουν το ενδεχόμενο επιβολής φόρου περιουσίας
World

Γαλλία: Αντιδρούν οι υπερπλούσιοι στην επιβολή φόρου περιουσίας

Ο Μπερνάρντ Αρνό, διευθύνων σύμβουλος του ομίλου πολυτελών προϊόντων LVMH, δήλωσε ότι η πίεση αυτή ισοδυναμεί με «σαφή επιθυμία να καταστραφεί η γαλλική οικονομία»

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Εταιρικά ομόλογα: Καυτό φθινόπωρο με νέες εκδόσεις – Ποιοι ακολουθούν μετά την ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ
Business

Ποιες εισηγμένες βγαίνουν με ομόλογο στις αγορές 

Έρχεται μπαράζ κεφαλαιακών κινήσεων που μπορεί να φθάσει έως 2 δισ. - Η αλλαγή που έφερε νέο χρήμα

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ακρίβεια: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για το πακέτο των 1.000 φθηνών προϊόντων
Economy

Στην τελική ευθεία το πακέτο των 1.000 φθηνών προϊόντων

Κορυφώνονται οι διεργασίες με σούπερ μάρκετ και προμηθευτές - Στη μάχη κατά της ακρίβειας και τα PL

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Global Recognition for Athens University of Economics and Business
English Edition

Global Recognition for Athens University of Economics and Business

A standout achievement is the Master’s in Business Analytics, the only Greek program to be featured in the global Business Analytics category.

Northern Athens Suburbs Lead Premium Real Estate Market
English Edition

Northern Athens Suburbs Lead Premium Real Estate Market

Central Kifisia has shown the strongest momentum, recording a 50% increase between 2019 and 2025

Bank of Greece Governor Warns Against Sharp Wage Hikes
English Edition

Bank of Greece Governor Warns Against Sharp Wage Hikes

BoG Governor Yannis Stournaras cautioned that sudden wage rises risk economic instability, while pointing to falling debt, strong growth and new competition in banking

Digital Tax Statement Launching in Greece This September
English Edition

Digital Tax Statement Launching in Greece This September

The tool will instantly calculate potential gains from the new income tax scale and the updated rental income brackets

Greek PM to Address UN Gen. Assembly on Friday
English Edition

Greek PM to Address UN Gen. Assembly on Friday

Kyriakos Mitsotakis' full itinerary released over the weekend

Moody’s: Why Agency Kept Greece’s Rating Unchanged
English Edition

Moody’s: Why Agency Kept Greece’s Rating Unchanged

Rating of Baa3 with a stable forecast retained

Greek PM Highlights Start of Talks With Libya Over EEZ
English Edition

Greek PM Highlights Start of Talks With Libya Over EEZ

In a weekly post on FB Kyriakos Mitsotakis also referred to a decision by his government to purchase a fourth state-of-the-art frigate from Naval Group

Latest News
TikTok: Ο αλγόριθμος θα επανεκπαιδευτεί με δεδομένα… made in usa
Τεχνολογία

TikTok: Ο αλγόριθμος θα επανεκπαιδευτεί με δεδομένα… made in usa

Οι ΗΠΑ και η Κίνα φαίνεται να βρίσκονται σε τροχιά οριστικής συμφωνίας για το μέλλον της εφαρμογής TikTok στις ΗΠΑ, ύστερα από μήνες έντονων διαπραγματεύσεων και πολιτικών αντιπαραθέσεων.

Μπάζει νερά
Opinion

Μπάζει νερά

«Σήμα» από τις χειρότερες μακροοικονομικές προβλέψεις

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Τρόφιμα: Ανεβάζουν τζίρους οι εξαγωγές
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Στις αγορές του κόσμου με «όχημα» τα τρόφιμα

Στρατηγικό πλεονέκτημα για τις ελληνικές επιχειρήσεις η διεθνής ζήτηση για ελληνικά τρόφιμα

Μαρία Σιδέρη
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Στις αγορές σήμερα με νέο 7ετές ομόλογο έως 500 εκατ. ευρώ
Business

Στις αγορές σήμερα η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ με νέο 7ετές ομόλογο έως 500 εκατ. ευρώ

Το εύρος απόδοσης έχει οριστεί στο 3,2% - 3,5%, με παράγοντες της αγοράς να εκτιμούν ότι θα κινηθεί πιο κοντά στο κατώτατο εύρος

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Επαγγελματικά ακίνητα: Ξεπερνούν το 1 δισ. οι επενδύσεις σε γραφεία και καταστήματα
Ακίνητα

Ποια ακίνητα συγκέντρωσαν επενδύσεις 1 δισ. ευρώ

Πώς κινούνται τα επαγγελματικά ακίνητα - Τι αποκαλύπτει έρευνα της Cushman & Wakefield Proprius

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Οι κερδισμένοι και οι χαμένοι – Τα ψιλά γράμματα της ενίσχυσης 
Ακίνητα

Οι κερδισμένοι και οι χαμένοι από την επιστροφή ενοικίου

Η επιστροφή ενοικίου θα καταβληθεί εφάπαξ έως τα τέλη Νοεμβρίου 2025 και φτάνει έως τα 800 ευρώ ετησίως

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Υπεύθυνη αξιοποίηση
Experts

Υπεύθυνη αξιοποίηση

Η διασφάλιση της ηθικής και η υπεύθυνη χρήση της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης

Γεώργιος Ι. Δουκίδης
Σρίνι Γκοπαλάν: Τα νέα χέρια στο τιμόνι της T-Mobile – Η φιλοσοφία του νέου CEO
World

Ο νέος CEO της T-Mobile και το «πέρασμα» από τον ΟΤΕ

Τι δήλωνε τον Ιούνιο ο Σρίνι Γκοπαλάν για τις διαφορές Ευρώπης-Αμερικής, τον ρόλο της AI αλλά και τι τον ενέπνευσε από τον ΟΤΕ

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Co-retailing: Όταν τα καταστήματα δίνουν χώρο σε … άλλους – και όλοι κερδίζουν
Business

Ποια brands «συγκατοικούν» και κερδίζουν πελάτες

Το co-retailing κερδίζει έδαφος στην Ελλάδα, καθώς μεγάλες αλυσίδες ανοίγουν τον χώρο τους σε άλλα brands, δημιουργώντας απροσδόκητες συνεργασίες και νέες αγοραστικές εμπειρίες

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Αυτοκινητόδρομοι: «Παράθυρο» Δήμα για «παράκαμψη Κηφισού» και «επεκτάσεις Αττικής Οδού»
Κατασκευές

«Παράθυρο» Δήμα για «παράκαμψη Κηφισού» και «επεκτάσεις Αττικής Οδού»

Οι αυτοκινητόδρομοι για το κυκλοφοριακό της Αττικής που περιλαμβάνονται στις «Πρότυπες Προτάσεις» εξετάζονται σοβαρά, σύμφωνα με τον Υπουργό Υποδομών και Μεταφορών

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Adidas: Εξωστρέφεια και ανάπτυξη για την ελληνική θυγατρική – Οι νέοι στόχοι
Business

Με πόσο «τρέχει» η Adidas στην Ελλάδα - Οι νέοι στόχοι

Από την Ελλάδα στη Σερβία με εξαγωγές αλλά και νέα καταστήματα, βαδίζει η Adidas Hellas

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Τουρισμός: Νέο ρεκόρ τουριστικών εισπράξεων αλλά οι ξενοδόχοι κρατούν μικρό καλάθι
Επικαιρότητα

Γιατί οι ξενοδόχοι κρατούν μικρό καλάθι παρά τα ρεκόρ του τουρισμού

Κερδισμένοι σούπερ μάρκετ και καταλύματα βραχυχρόνιας μίσθωσης - Στα ίδια περίπου επίπεδα με πέρυσι οι πληρότητες, όπως και η μέση τιμή δωματίου στα ξενοδοχεία

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Το τραπεζικό σήμα πήρε το ΧΑ, η διανομή της Πειραιώς, η «αδιόρθωτη» Viohalco, έτοιμη για λύσεις η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, αποφασισμένοι οι Βιομήχανοι, που το πάνε οι Μαλτέζοι της Praude, αχτίδα για τη Frigoglass
Inside Stories

Το τραπεζικό σήμα πήρε το ΧΑ, η διανομή της Πειραιώς, η «αδιόρθωτη» Viohalco, έτοιμη για λύσεις η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, αποφασισμένοι οι Βιομήχανοι, που το πάνε οι Μαλτέζοι της Praude, αχτίδα για τη Frigoglass

Έδωσαν το σήμα οι τράπεζες

Μπόνους δόμησης: Αντίστροφα μετρά ο χρόνος για το νέο Προεδρικό Διάταγμα
Ακίνητα

Πλησιάζει η ώρα της αλήθειας για το μπόνους δόμησης - Τι ζητά ο τεχνικός κόσμος 

Τέλος του μήνα η ολοκλήρωση του νομικού ελέγχου από το ΣτΕ για το μπόνους δόμησης - Σε αναμονή η κατασκευαστική αγορά 

Μάχη Τράτσα
Global Recognition for Athens University of Economics and Business
English Edition

Global Recognition for Athens University of Economics and Business

A standout achievement is the Master’s in Business Analytics, the only Greek program to be featured in the global Business Analytics category.

Συντάξεις χηρείας: Στον πάγο οι περικοπές – Τρία σενάρια στο τραπέζι
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Στον πάγο οι περικοπές για τις συντάξεις χηρείας - Τα σενάρια

«Ψαλίδι» στις παροχές των «ευγενών» Ταμείων με την έκδοση του ενιαίου κανονισμού

Ηλίας Γεωργάκης

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο