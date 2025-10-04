Only 1 in 4 Greeks Feel Prepared for a Financial Crisis

Greece’s economy may be posting improved performance on paper, but households tell a different story. Pressure on family budgets is intensifying, with only one in four Greeks saying they could cope with a personal financial crisis, such as job loss or eviction. Most are more cautious than ever in managing their money.

Global Study Highlights Rising Concerns

The findings come from the international survey Global Public Confidence, conducted across 21 countries by the IRIS Network, with research in Greece carried out by Focus Bari.

While cost-of-living concerns are widespread across the globe, Greece stands out: nearly 90% of households say it is harder to make ends meet now than a year ago.

Deep Cuts in Everyday Spending

The soaring cost of living has led to sweeping cutbacks worldwide—most commonly in clothing, dining out, and groceries. But the severity varies, and Greece ranks among the countries making the deepest cuts.

88% of Greeks have reduced clothing purchases (the highest rate worldwide, followed by Kenya, Turkey, and Panama).

85% have cut back on eating out.

72% are buying fewer groceries.

When it comes to food, Greece joins Turkey and Kenya at the top of the list for household cutbacks, while countries like Switzerland and Spain report far less impact.

Housing Costs Add Pressure

Housing is another major source of stress. In Greece, 34% of households report delaying rent or mortgage payments—a sharp reminder of how fragile financial stability remains despite the broader economic recovery narrative.

Insecurity and Caution Grow

Compared with last year, Greeks feel more insecure about their financial situation.

35% say they are no better off now than a year ago.

32% say their situation has remained unchanged.

Only 1 in 4 believe they could withstand a personal financial crisis.

7 in 10 report being more careful than ever in managing their finances.

A Cautious Future

The survey paints a picture of households under strain, balancing daily survival with constant uncertainty. For many Greeks, optimism about macroeconomic growth does little to ease the daily reality of cutbacks, insecurity, and financial anxiety.