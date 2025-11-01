Greek Tourism Gets ‘Star Destination for Families’ Award in UK

Greece received the “Star Destination for Families” award at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2025, hosted in London. In a statement, the Greek Tourism Organization said the top distinction was awarded based on the voting of professionals in the United Kingdom’s tourism industry at a ceremony that took place last week in London. The Travel Bulletin Star Awards, considered a prestigious organization in the UK’s tourism industry, have been presented annually for twenty-five years.

This year’s ceremony coincided with the 50th anniversary of the publication of Travel Bulletin, a highly praised and recognized professional print in the sector.

Every year, more than 30,000 travel agents vote for the top destinations, airlines, and hotel chains based on their experiences and professional collaborations.

Travel Bulletin magazine is a well-established B2B tourism platform in the United Kingdom, with both print and a strong digital presence. It is published fortnightly and is distributed to over 21,000 travel agents across the UK and Northern Ireland. Each issue is also available in digital form, sent via email to more than 13,000 professionals, and actively promoted through the magazine’s website and social media channels.

Greece was nominated in three categories: Star Destination for Families, Star Gastronomy Destination, and Star LGBTQ+-Friendly Destination. Its award in the first category confirms, according to the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the country’s strong position in the preferences of the British travel market.

The distinction is considered particularly important for the Greek tourism industry, as the magazine addresses professionals who shape travel trends and make key destination decisions. The award was received by Angela Tzifa, Acting Head of the GNTO Office for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Source: tovima.com

