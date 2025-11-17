Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

English Edition 17.11.2025, 16:18
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
Newsroom

A six-hour visit to Athens by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded with a comprehensive bilateral pact that marks a significant upgrade in Greece–Ukraine relations. The agreement spans seven key areas, from ceasefire principles and security guarantees to maritime-drone cooperation, cyber protection, energy resilience, and Greece’s role in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

Zelensky was welcomed by Greece’s President, Konstantinos Tasoulas, who emphasized Greece’s consistent support for Ukraine. He referenced past regional conflicts to underscore the country’s stance against invasions. During their private discussion, the Greek head of state also highlighted concerns about attempts to bypass Western sanctions against Russia.

Energy issues featured prominently, with Athens pointing to recent regional initiatives aimed at strengthening energy security in Southeast Europe and Ukraine. Greece also reiterated its willingness to contribute to rebuilding the city of Odesa, which holds long-standing historical ties to Greek culture.

The Ukrainian president then met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion. Talks centered on the course of the war, the need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and Greece’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s European integration. Energy cooperation is expected to deepen further through existing commercial partnerships and regional gas-transit corridors.

A major point of focus was defense cooperation—specifically maritime drones, a field in which Ukraine has rapidly advanced. Ukrainian sea drones have played a decisive role in reshaping naval dynamics in the Black Sea, pushing back Russian vessels and helping maintain vital shipping routes. Kyiv has also developed an upgraded version of its “Sea Baby” drone, with extended range and payload capabilities, and has signaled readiness to export such systems to partner countries.

Zelensky’s final stop was the Greek Parliament, where Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis reaffirmed Greece’s longstanding support for Ukraine. He drew historical parallels to underline why Greece views Ukraine’s struggle as a matter of principle. Zelensky expressed gratitude for humanitarian aid, political backing, and assistance to refugees.

The Seven Joint Commitments

Athens and Kyiv agreed on seven key principles:

  1. Immediate and full ceasefire as the basis for a fair peace process.
  2. Robust security guarantees and strengthened Ukrainian defense capabilities.
  3. Deepened energy cooperation, including diversification and infrastructure restoration.
  4. Defense collaboration, with emphasis on maritime systems and UAVs.
  5. Protection of critical infrastructure and enhanced cybersecurity.
  6. Support for international efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children and ensure accountability.
  7. Unified stance on sanctions against Russia until complete withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Protergia: Συνεργάζεται για 2η χρονιά με τη Stages Network και τα Αθηναϊκά Θέατρα
Tέχνη και Ζωή

Συνεργασία της Protergia με τη Stages Network και τα Αθηναϊκά Θέατρα
Wall Street: Οι επενδυτές έχουν το βλέμμα στραμμένο στη Black Friday
Wall Street

Με το βλέμμα στη Black Friday η Wall Street
Ποδόσφαιρο: Μετά την Παρί, οι Arnault θέλουν και τη Ρεάλ
Business of Sport

Μετά την Παρί, οι Arnault θέλουν και τη Ρεάλ
Ferrari – Lamborghini: Σε αναζήτηση πελατών για τα υπερ-ακριβά EV
World

Το στοίχημα Ferrari και Lamborghini με τα... hypercar
ΗΠΑ: Στόχος κυβερνοεπίθεσης εταιρεία τεχνολογίας – Επί ποδός οι τράπεζες – πελάτες της
Τεχνολογία

Στόχος κυβερνοεπίθεσης εταιρεία τεχνολογίας - Επί ποδός οι τράπεζες - πελάτες της
Δένδιας: Αν θέλουμε, ισχυρή άμυνα, δεν αρκούν τα οπλικά συστήματα
Κοινωνία

Δένδιας: Αν θέλουμε, ισχυρή άμυνα, δεν αρκούν τα οπλικά συστήματα

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Τα «μπλε» κέρδισαν 513.922 καταναλωτές στο οκτάμηνο 2025
Ηλεκτρισμός

«Πράσινα» vs «μπλε» τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Τι επιλέγουν οι καταναλωτές

Για τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος έκθεση της ΡΑΑΕΥ αποκαλύπτει τις μετακινήσεις των καταναλωτών από τα ειδικά στα σταθερά προϊόντα

Χρήστος Κολώνας
ΗΠΑ: Η κατανάλωση… ζει και βασιλεύει – Τι αποκαλύπτουν τα αποτελέσματα των αλυσίδων λιανεμπορίου
World

Το ηχηρό «παρών» των καταναλωτών στις ΗΠΑ - Τι «λένε» οι αριθμοί

Οι δαπάνες των καταναλωτών στις ΗΠΑ κάνουν τους λιανοπωλητές ακόμη και να αναθεωρούν προς τα πάνω τα κέρδη τους

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
ΗΠΑ: Αργοπεθαίνει η τεράστια αγορά στεγαστικών δανείων
World

O αργός θάνατος της αμερικανικής στεγαστικής πίστης

Μια ύπουλη κρίση - Γιατί οι Αμερικάνοι δεν δανείζονται για να αγοράσουν σπίτια

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Εμπόριο: Γιατί όλοι «ποντάρουν» σε Black Friday και γιορτές
Business

Γιατί όλοι «ποντάρουν» σε Black Friday και γιορτές

Οι επιχειρήσεις στο εμπόριο ευελπιστούν ότι Black Friday και γιορτές θα «ζεστάνουν» τα ταμεία τους - Πώς κινήθηκε πέρυσι ο τζίρος

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Οπωροκηπευτικά: Ο γρίφος από το «χωράφι στο…ράφι»
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Ο γρίφος από το «χωράφι στο...ράφι» [γραφήματα]

Πώς διαμορφώνονται οι τιμές στα οπωροκηπευτικά - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία έρευνας του ΙΕΛΚΑ

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Gap: Τα τρικ της «ανάκαμψης» και το «αγκάθι» – Ο ρόλος της ομορφιάς
World

Τα τρικ της ανάκαμψης και το «αγκάθι» της Gap - Ο ρόλος της ομορφιάς

Πώς εξελίσσεται η στρατηγική της Gap - Το μήνυμα από τα αποτελέσματα τριμήνου και η υπέρβαση των εκτιμήσεων

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Στεγαστικά δάνεια: Πόλεμος προσφορών από τις τράπεζες με μειώσεις επιτοκίων
Τράπεζες

Πόλεμος προσφορών στα στεγαστικά δάνεια με μειώσεις επιτοκίων

Οι τράπεζες προωθούν κατά βάση στεγαστικά δάνεια που εξασφαλίζουν σταθερές καταβολές από μερικά χρόνια μέχρι και το σύνολο της διάρκειας αποπληρωμής

Αγης Μάρκου
Γιαούρτι: Δεν προλαβαίνουν τις παραγγελίες – Με 15% τρέχουν οι πωλήσεις της αγοράς
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Καλπάζει η ζήτηση για γιαούρτι - Δεν προλαβαίνουν τις παραγγελίες

Τι αναφέρουν στον ΟΤ παράγοντες της αγοράς για το γιαούρτι και την τεράστια δυναμική που καταγράφει 

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Santorini Quakes Caused by Magma Equal to 20 Giza Pyramids
English Edition

Santorini Quakes Caused by Magma Equal to 20 Giza Pyramids

The seismic swarm in Santorini, marked by hundreds of noticeable earthquakes, some above magnitude 5, occurred within a very short time span.

Brussels Takes Greece to EU Court over Family-Benefit Rules
English Edition

Brussels Takes Greece to EU Court over Family-Benefit Rules

The procedure began in Nov. 2023 with a formal notice to Greece, followed by a reasoned opinion in July 2024, however, Greece still hasn’t aligned its laws.

Wangiri Phone Scam Targets Mobile Users in Greece
English Edition

Wangiri Phone Scam Targets Mobile Users in Greece

Authorities warn mobile users about the rising Wangiri scam, where missed calls and fraudulent SMS messages from foreign numbers are used to steal personal data or trigger high charges. Citizens are urged to ignore unknown international calls

Greece Goes Contactless: IRIS Instant Payments Launch in December
English Edition

Greece Goes Contactless: IRIS Instant Payments Launch in December

At the point of sale, shoppers will now see an additional option: immediate payment via their mobile phones using IRIS

Greece Unveils 20 New Measures to Contain Sheep and Goat Pox
English Edition

Greece Unveils 20 New Measures to Contain Sheep and Goat Pox

Greece’s Agriculture Ministry presented the latest epidemiological data on sheep and goat pox and introduced 20 new measures proposed by the national scientific committee, aiming to strengthen biosecurity, control outbreaks, and support affected farmers

Greece Showcases Its Momentum at New York Investment Summit
English Edition

Greece Showcases Its Momentum at New York Investment Summit

The forum will highlight Greece’s competitive advantages and explore investment opportunities across key sectors, while addressing today’s global economic challenges.

Greek Public Shows Deep Discontent in New Metron Analysis Poll
English Edition

Greek Public Shows Deep Discontent in New Metron Analysis Poll

A new nationwide survey finds most Greeks dissatisfied with the government, the opposition, and the overall political landscape, with economic pressure and rising prices dominating public concerns.

Latest News
Protergia: Συνεργάζεται για 2η χρονιά με τη Stages Network και τα Αθηναϊκά Θέατρα
Tέχνη και Ζωή

Συνεργασία της Protergia με τη Stages Network και τα Αθηναϊκά Θέατρα

Με αυτήν τη χορηγική συνεργασία, η Protergia επιβεβαιώνει τη σταθερή της δέσμευση να στηρίζει ενεργά τον πολιτισμό και τις τέχνες

Wall Street: Οι επενδυτές έχουν το βλέμμα στραμμένο στη Black Friday
Wall Street

Με το βλέμμα στη Black Friday η Wall Street

Οι καταναλωτικές δαπάνες, οι οποίες αποτελούν περισσότερο από τα δύο τρίτα της οικονομικής δραστηριότητας των ΗΠΑ, θα βρεθούν πλέον στο μικροσκόπιο της Wall Street

Ποδόσφαιρο: Μετά την Παρί, οι Arnault θέλουν και τη Ρεάλ
Business of Sport

Μετά την Παρί, οι Arnault θέλουν και τη Ρεάλ

H απόφαση για την είσοδο επενδυτή στη Ρεάλ, θα πρέπει να παρουσιαστεί στη Γενική Συνέλευση στις 23 Νοεμβρίου - Το ατού των Arnault

Ferrari – Lamborghini: Σε αναζήτηση πελατών για τα υπερ-ακριβά EV
World

Το στοίχημα Ferrari και Lamborghini με τα... hypercar

Το 2026 θα μπορούσε να είναι η χρονιά που θα τα απογειώσει ή θα τα καταστρέψει

ΗΠΑ: Στόχος κυβερνοεπίθεσης εταιρεία τεχνολογίας – Επί ποδός οι τράπεζες – πελάτες της
Τεχνολογία

Στόχος κυβερνοεπίθεσης εταιρεία τεχνολογίας - Επί ποδός οι τράπεζες - πελάτες της

Η εταιρεία στις ΗΠΑ ανέφερε ότι έμαθε για την εισβολή στις 12 Νοεμβρίου και ότι εξακολουθεί να αξιολογεί το εύρος και τον αντίκτυπο της παραβίασης

Δένδιας: Αν θέλουμε, ισχυρή άμυνα, δεν αρκούν τα οπλικά συστήματα
Κοινωνία

Δένδιας: Αν θέλουμε, ισχυρή άμυνα, δεν αρκούν τα οπλικά συστήματα

Σε έναν κόσμο υβριδικών απειλών, γρήγορων γεωπολιτικών μεταβολών, κλιμακούμενης αβεβαιότητας, οι Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις είναι θεματοφύλακας της κυριαρχίας και των κυριαρχικών δικαιωμάτων», ανέφερε ο Νίκος Δένδιας

Θέρμανση: Αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές στο πετρέλαιο – Εναλλακτικές λύσεις αναζητούν οι καταναλωτές
Economy

«Ανεβαίνει» το πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης - Εναλλακτικές ψάχνουν οι καταναλωτές

Με το πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης να παραμένει σχετικά ακριβό για τα εισοδήματα των νοικοκυριών, δεν είναι και λίγοι όσοι στρέφονται στις σόμπες ή στο πέλετ προκειμένου να ζεσταθούν

Μπαλί: «Stop» στις ιδιωτικές παραλίες λόγω υπερτουρισμού
Τουρισμός

Πώς το Μπαλί έβαλε τους ντόπιους πάνω από τα δισεκατομμύρια

Στις 17 Νοεμβρίου, ο κυβερνήτης του Μπαλί, I Wayan Koster, παρουσίασε ένα σχέδιο που συνιστούσε την πλήρη απαγόρευση των ιδιωτικών παραλιών

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Σύνοδος G20: Μήνυμα των ηγετών για την αντιμετώπιση της κλιματικής αλλαγής
World

Εληξε... ανορθόδοξα η σύνοδος G20 - Τι συνέβη με τη μετάβαση της προεδρίας

Χωρίς παράδοση - παραλαβή η προεδρία της ομάδας των G 20 λόγω της απουσίας των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών- Οι ΗΠΑ καταδικάζουν την κοινή δήλωση

Αλέξανδρος Σιουτζούκης
Σινεμά: Πρεμιέρα με 150 εκατ. δολ. για το σίκουελ του Wicked
Tέχνη και Ζωή

«Εσπασε ταμεία» με 150 εκατ. δολ. η πρεμιέρα του Wicked II

Η αύξηση στις πωλήσεις εισιτηρίων ήταν μια ευπρόσδεκτη ανακούφιση για τις αίθουσες σινεμά, τερματίζοντας μια πρόσφατη περίοδο «ξηρασίας» στα ταμεία

Οφειλές: Πώς γίνεται η επίλυση φορολογικών διαφορών εξωδικαστικά
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Πώς γίνεται η επίλυση φορολογικών διαφορών εξωδικαστικά;

Έως τον προσεχή Ιανουάριο μπορούν να ρυθμίσουν τις οφειλές τους με «κούρεμα» έως 75% σε πρόσθετους φόρους, τόκους και προσαυξήσεις και να τις εξοφλήσουν σε έως 24 μηνιαίες δόσεις

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Αρκτική: Ποιες χώρες ερίζουν για τον ορυκτό πλούτο της
World

Γιατί η Αρκτική είναι το σύγχρονο Ελ Ντοράντο

Ο ανταγωνισμός ΗΠΑ, Κίνας, Ρωσίας, Καναδά και στη μέση η Γροιλανδία

ΗΠΑ: Η κατανάλωση… ζει και βασιλεύει – Τι αποκαλύπτουν τα αποτελέσματα των αλυσίδων λιανεμπορίου
World

Το ηχηρό «παρών» των καταναλωτών στις ΗΠΑ - Τι «λένε» οι αριθμοί

Οι δαπάνες των καταναλωτών στις ΗΠΑ κάνουν τους λιανοπωλητές ακόμη και να αναθεωρούν προς τα πάνω τα κέρδη τους

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Ανοιγμα σε εξωτερικούς επενδυτές έως 5%
Business of Sport

Νέο άνοιγμα της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης σε επενδυτές

Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, σύμφωνα με την Deloitte, είναι ο μόνος σύλλογος στον κόσμο του ποδοσφαίρου που έχει καταγράψει έσοδα άνω του 1 δισ. ευρώ

Λιμάνια: Επενδύσεις άνω των 500 εκατ. ευρώ στο «τρίγωνο» Ελευσίνα – Ναυπηγεία – Θριάσιο
Λιμάνια

Επενδύσεις 500 εκατ. στο «τρίγωνο» Ελευσίνα – Ναυπηγεία – Θριάσιο

Οι επενδύσεις στα λιμάνια που μπορεί να αναδιαμορφώσουν ολόκληρο τον χάρτη των logistics στην Ελλάδα

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Κίνα: Τι είπε για τις σπάνιες γαίες στην G20 – Οι περιορισμοί στις εξαγωγές και η συνεργασία με αναπτυσσόμενες χώρες
World

Τι αποκάλυψε στην G20 ο κινέζος πρωθυπουργός για τις σπάνιες γαίες

Γιατί επιμένει η Κίνα στους περιορισμούς εξαγωγών σπάνιων γαιών - Τι προβλέπεται στην πρωτοβουλία εξόρυξης με φιλικές χώρες

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο