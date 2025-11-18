New US Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle Presented with Olympiacos BC Jersey

Olympiacos BC’s owners, Panagiotis and Giorgos Angelopoulos, welcomed new US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to the Peace and Friendship Stadium in the Greek capital last week by offering her the club’s jersey emblazoned with her first name and the number “7”.

A photo was widely circulated on Monday on social media.

Guilfoyle, who presented her credentials this month and assumed the post of America’s top diplomat in Greece, was Donald Trump’s choice, having previously served as a top adviser and supporter for the US president. She was also a high-profile media personality and a one-time prosecutor in San Francisco.

The US ambassador sat courtside for the Olympiacos-Zalgiris match for the 10th round of the EuroLeague basketball tournament.

Olympiacos B.C. had the honor of hosting @USAmbassadorGR Kimberly Guilfoyle at Peace & Friendship Stadium for the game against Zalgiris! 🔴⚪️ Presidents Panayotis and George Angelopoulos were thrilled to welcome her and share the unforgettable atmosphere of another European… pic.twitter.com/iQdPQlBO9k — Olympiacos B.C. (@Olympiacos_BC) November 17, 2025

Source: tovima.com