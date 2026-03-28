Fuel Pass 2026: Beware of Phishing Text Messages

Authorities warn of phishing SMS impersonating government services ahead of the Fuel Pass 2026 launch, urging citizens to avoid engaging with suspicious links and protect personal data

English Edition 28.03.2026, 21:40
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Fuel Pass 2026: Beware of Phishing Text Messages
Newsroom

As Greece prepares to launch the Fuel Pass 2026 platform on gov.gr, authorities are warning the public about a surge in phishing scams targeting unsuspecting citizens.

The National Cybersecurity Authority has reported multiple cases of fraudulent SMS messages claiming to inform recipients that they are eligible for the upcoming fuel subsidy. These messages urge users to click on a link to apply or confirm their personal details, a tactic designed to steal sensitive information.

Fake Fuel Pass 2026 messages circulating

According to officials, the scam messages are crafted to resemble official government communications. They often use misleading language and unofficial web addresses to appear legitimate. One such fraudulent website  https://vouchers.help/gov — has been identified as part of the scam and is not connected to any Greek government service.

Authorities stress that citizens should never click on such links or provide personal or financial information through them. Importantly, public institutions in Greece do not send SMS messages asking users to follow links to submit applications, verify details, or enter banking information.

What is phishing?

Phishing is a type of online fraud in which attackers impersonate a trusted entity — such as a government agency, bank, or company — to trick individuals into sharing sensitive data.

These messages often ask recipients to:

  • Click on malicious links
  • Enter login credentials or passwords
  • Provide identity or passport details
  • Share bank account or card information

How to protect yourself

The Ministry of Digital Governance is urging citizens to remain vigilant and follow basic cybersecurity practices:

  • Never share personal information (such as Taxisnet credentials, e-banking passwords, PINs, or card numbers) with third parties claiming to assist with benefits or applications.
  • Access services only through official websites or apps, not via links in SMS messages, emails, or search engine results.
  • Verify suspicious messages by contacting the supposed sender directly before taking any action.
  • Check the sender’s address carefully, as phishing messages often come from unrelated or unusual sources.
  • Be wary of urgent language, which scammers use to pressure victims into acting quickly.
  • Treat unexpected offers, such as tax refunds or subsidies, with caution.
  • Look for spelling and grammatical mistakes, which are common in phishing attempts.

Authorities also note that anti-spam and security software can help detect and block malicious messages.

Source: tovima.com

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