Greek PM on Tempi Trial, Fuel Pass etc. in Weekly Post

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for households facing rising costs, as his government prepares fresh fuel subsidies and broader relief measures amid the fallout from tensions in the Middle East.

In his weekly social media briefing, Mitsotakis said authorities are working to launch the “Fuel Pass” subsidy platform within days, with payments expected before mid-month. The package, worth about €300 million, includes targeted interventions on fuel, fertilizers and ferry tickets for April and May, with expanded income criteria expected to cover roughly three in four households.

He said a cap on profit margins for fuel and key supermarket goods will remain in place through June, while reiterating that the government would “stand by every Greek citizen” as it has in previous crises.

Mitsotakis also confirmed a new increase in the minimum wage, the sixth since 2021, raising it to €920 per month from April 1. The hike will also apply to entry-level public sector salaries, aligning them with private-sector minimum pay. Since 2019, he said, the minimum wage has risen by more than 40%, adding the equivalent of four extra monthly salaries annually for workers.

Turning to the ongoing trial over the deadly Tempi rail disaster, the prime minister stressed the importance of keeping proceedings on schedule, despite organizational problems on the opening day. He acknowledged shortcomings in crowd management and access control at the specially built court facilities, saying these must be resolved by early April to avoid delays or attempts to derail the case.

On defense, Mitsotakis said the government approved a series of upgrades, including plans for an integrated air and missile defense system, modernization of MEKO-class frigates, and preparations for the arrival of F-35 fighter jets starting in 2028. Upgrades to existing F-16 aircraft and the addition of Rafale jets are expected to further strengthen Greece’s air force capabilities.

The Greek PM said the European Union must avoid a repeat of the 2015 crisis, highlighting a new EU migration pact set to take effect in June. The framework introduces mandatory procedures for member states and aims to balance solidarity with stricter border controls and return policies.

Concluding his address, Mitsotakis announced plans to establish a dedicated body for the protection and promotion of Greece’s underwater cultural heritage, aimed at safeguarding shipwrecks and submerged sites while boosting research and tourism.

Source: tovima.com