Mitsotakis Highlights Digital Reforms, Healthcare Upgrades and Anti-Corruption Drive

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis used his weekly government review to spotlight progress across a broad reform agenda, focusing on digital transformation, healthcare modernization, migration policy, judicial reform, employment initiatives and the fight against corruption.

Marking six years since the launch of gov.gr, Mitsotakis said the platform had become one of the most successful examples of state modernization, transforming citizens’ interactions with public services. He noted that more than 2,250 digital services are now available online, serving over nine million users and generating hundreds of millions of digital documents. According to the prime minister, the platform has helped reduce bureaucracy, increase transparency and demonstrate that the Greek state can become more efficient and citizen-friendly.

He also highlighted efforts to modernize the National Health System, pointing to the rollout of a nationwide telemedicine network designed to improve access to healthcare in remote and island regions. Additional initiatives include home-monitoring systems for chronic patients and the expansion of digital patient-tracking technology in emergency departments, which he said was already helping reduce waiting times. Mitsotakis further welcomed Greece’s first National Palliative Care Strategy, aimed at improving support for patients with serious illnesses and their families.

On migration, the prime minister stressed Greece’s adaptation to the new European framework on migration and asylum, arguing that responsibility for migration management should be shared across the European Union. He also reiterated support for the creation of return hubs outside the EU for migrants whose asylum applications have been definitively rejected.

Turning to the economy and labour market, Mitsotakis announced 1,000 new public-sector jobs for people with disabilities, adding to existing employment programmes aimed at improving workforce inclusion.

The prime minister also emphasized infrastructure and governance reforms, including the completion of new railway signalling and remote-control systems on the Thessaloniki–Idomeni line and the introduction of a digital platform intended to accelerate court procedures and reduce longstanding judicial delays.

A significant portion of his remarks focused on anti-corruption efforts following the dismantling of an alleged bribery and extortion network within Athens urban planning services. Mitsotakis argued that the case demonstrated the government’s determination to tackle corruption through stronger oversight, digital tools and institutional reforms, insisting that no individual or network would remain beyond the reach of the law.

Source: tovima.com