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Greece Launches Digital System for Sheep and Goat Tracking

A new online platform allows livestock farmers and approved providers to apply for electronic identification devices, as Greece begins a pilot traceability system for sheep and goats.

English Edition 20.06.2026, 11:45
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Greece Launches Digital System for Sheep and Goat Tracking
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A new digital platform for applications to obtain electronic identification devices for sheep and goats is now fully operational, the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food announced.

The platform is designed for livestock farmers, approved companies that provide digital identification systems and retail businesses supplying animal marking equipment. Users can submit applications online and track the progress of the process through a digital system.

The platform is part of a pilot implementation of a new livestock traceability framework introduced through a joint decision by the Minister of Rural Development and Food, Margaritis Schoinas, and the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Giorgos Pitsilis.

Pilot program to expand nationwide in 2027

For 2026, the measure will apply on a pilot basis to livestock farms keeping more than 900 sheep and goats. From 2027, the system is expected to become mandatory across the entire sector.

Under the new framework, the installation of electronic identification devices, known as electronic ruminal boluses, will be required for sheep and goats over six months old in order for farmers to qualify for European Union and national support payments.

The electronic devices carry unique identification codes, which are linked to the animals’ existing ear tag numbers and registered in the new Digital Traceability Database.

The placement of the devices and the registration of the relevant information will be carried out exclusively by certified veterinarians.

The new system aims to strengthen traceability in the livestock sector by connecting animal identification data with a centralized digital record system.

Source: tovima.com

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