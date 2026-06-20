Which European Countries Are Minting the Most Ultra-Rich?

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Wealth inequality across Europe remains stark, as various indicators show.

According to the latest European Central Bank report, published in 2023, the median net household wealth in the eurozone stood at 123,500 euros. That figure, however, ranged from just 2,000 euros for the bottom 20% of the population to over 1 million euros for the top 20%.

At the same time, the ranks of the ultra-wealthy are expanding rapidly across the continent. The number of individuals with assets of at least $30 million (roughly 25.7 million euros) grew by 26% over the past five years. The Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026 classifies these individuals as Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, or UHNWIs.

Their total count rose from 146,525 in 2021 to 183,953 in 2026, according to Euronews. Over that five-year period, 37,428 people joined this exclusive group — an average of 7,486 new members per year, or roughly 20.5 new entrants every day across Europe.

Germany: Five New Ultra-Rich Every Da

Germany records the largest daily increase of any European country in the number of people crossing the $30 million asset threshold. The number of UHNWIs there rose from 28,942 in 2021 to 38,215 in 2026, a gain of 9,273 individuals over five years. In other words, on average, five people in Germany surpass the $30 million mark every single day. They don’t accumulate that wealth overnight, of course — their assets build gradually until they cross the threshold.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, ranks third globally by GDP, behind the United States and China, according to the IMF.

In Switzerland, the ultra-wealthy population has grown at a rate equivalent to 2.7 people per day. Over the past five years, that translates to 4,968 additional UHNWIs, bringing the country’s total to 17,692.

France Adds Two New Members a Day

Between 2021 and 2026, France averaged 2.1 new entrants daily to the $30 million club. Other major European economies follow closely. The daily rate stands at 1.6 in both the United Kingdom and Italy, followed by Spain at 1.5 and Turkey at 1.1.

Of those seven countries, five rank among Europe’s largest economies. Switzerland and Turkey are the only others in the region where the ultra-wealthy population is growing by at least one person per day on average.

The daily rate drops to 0.9 in Poland, 0.5 in both the Czech Republic and Austria, 0.4 in Denmark and Portugal, and 0.3 in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Sweden.

One New Ultra-Rich American Every 90 Minutes

The United States by far hosts the largest number of individuals with assets of at least $30 million, with 251,352 UHNWIs in 2026. China ranks second with 121,677.

In the US, an average of 36.7 people join the $30 million club every day — roughly one new member every 90 minutes. China adds about 12.5 new members daily. Germany ranks third globally, while India (4.2) and Australia (2.2) are the only other non-European countries in the global top 10.

Worldwide, the number of UHNWIs grew by 162,191 between 2021 and 2026, equivalent to 89 new members per day, bringing the global total to 713,626.

“We are witnessing one of the most significant shifts in global wealth distribution in modern history,” said Liam Bailey, Knight Frank’s global head of research. “The US remains the dominant driver, but we are also seeing the growing momentum of India and a cluster of fast-growing economies reshaping the global landscape.”

As of 2026, Germany hosts the largest number of UHNWIs in Europe with 38,215, followed by the United Kingdom (27,876) and France (21,518).

Average wealth per adult also varies widely across Europe. According to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025 and supplementary data shared with Euronews, in 2024 the figure ranged from 29,923 euros in Turkey to 634,584 euros in Switzerland, across 31 European countries.