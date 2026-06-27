One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers

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Around one in four employees in Greece receive meal benefits from their employer, according to a new survey by the Institute of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (IME GSEVEE).

The survey, titled “Meal Benefits: Usage and Perceptions,” examined how workers and businesses view food allowances, showing that such benefits are increasingly considered an important tool for supporting employees and strengthening workplace retention.

According to the findings, 27.7% of employees receive meal benefits either regularly or occasionally. Most workers who receive the benefit have been doing so for more than three years (46.7%) or for a period between one and three years (42.4%).

Three out of four employees described meal benefits as “quite” or “very” important, highlighting their impact on everyday expenses. More than half of respondents (52.7%) said the benefit allows them to spend more money on food purchases, while one in two said it reduces the stress associated with covering food costs.

More than half of employees (55.4%) also view meal benefits as a practical solution for their daily nutrition needs.

Why businesses provide meal benefits

For businesses, the main reason for offering meal allowances is supporting employees’ purchasing power, cited by 62.5% of companies. Other key reasons include tax benefits (54.2%), employee retention (40%), and factors linked to company culture and social responsibility (39.2%).

The survey found that more than two-thirds of businesses (67.5%) believe meal benefits help attract and retain employees, underlining their role as a tool in the competitive labor market.

The ability of companies to provide meal cards or vouchers as an additional employee benefit has become an increasingly common practice in Greece, according to IME GSEVEE.

Calls for stronger incentives

The survey also examined why some companies do not currently offer meal benefits. It found that additional tax incentives could encourage many of them to reconsider: 71.3% of businesses that do not provide such benefits said they would review their decision if more tax incentives were introduced.

Regarding the value of the benefit, the vast majority of employers (88.4%) provide meal allowances up to the tax-free limit, which stands at €132. Only 5.8% offer benefits above that amount.

Support for employees and businesses

GSEVEE President Giorgos Kavouras said meal benefits represent a practical form of support for workers, particularly at a time when household budgets are under pressure from rising living costs and food prices.

He added that tax incentives could play a key role in encouraging more businesses to offer such benefits, strengthening employees’ disposable income while allowing companies to support their staff without excessive additional costs.

Maria Verouchi, CEO of Edenred, said corporate benefits have evolved beyond being a simple workplace perk and now represent a strategic investment that can improve business competitiveness and support employees’ financial well-being.

The survey noted that the tax-free daily meal benefit limit in Greece has remained unchanged at €6 for 22 years, despite significant changes in living costs. It highlighted the potential role of meal benefits in efforts to increase purchasing power and productivity, calling for further discussion among authorities, social partners and the business community.

Source: tovima.com