 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(20) "Business and Finance"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(8) "Business"
    [1]=>
    string(7) "Economy"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(8) "Business"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
}

One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers

A new survey highlights the growing role of meal vouchers and food allowances in supporting employees’ purchasing power, reducing financial pressure and helping businesses attract and retain staff.

English Edition 27.06.2026, 14:32
Σχολιάστε
One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Around one in four employees in Greece receive meal benefits from their employer, according to a new survey by the Institute of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (IME GSEVEE).

The survey, titled “Meal Benefits: Usage and Perceptions,” examined how workers and businesses view food allowances, showing that such benefits are increasingly considered an important tool for supporting employees and strengthening workplace retention.

According to the findings, 27.7% of employees receive meal benefits either regularly or occasionally. Most workers who receive the benefit have been doing so for more than three years (46.7%) or for a period between one and three years (42.4%).

Three out of four employees described meal benefits as “quite” or “very” important, highlighting their impact on everyday expenses. More than half of respondents (52.7%) said the benefit allows them to spend more money on food purchases, while one in two said it reduces the stress associated with covering food costs.

More than half of employees (55.4%) also view meal benefits as a practical solution for their daily nutrition needs.

Why businesses provide meal benefits

For businesses, the main reason for offering meal allowances is supporting employees’ purchasing power, cited by 62.5% of companies. Other key reasons include tax benefits (54.2%), employee retention (40%), and factors linked to company culture and social responsibility (39.2%).

The survey found that more than two-thirds of businesses (67.5%) believe meal benefits help attract and retain employees, underlining their role as a tool in the competitive labor market.

The ability of companies to provide meal cards or vouchers as an additional employee benefit has become an increasingly common practice in Greece, according to IME GSEVEE.

Calls for stronger incentives

The survey also examined why some companies do not currently offer meal benefits. It found that additional tax incentives could encourage many of them to reconsider: 71.3% of businesses that do not provide such benefits said they would review their decision if more tax incentives were introduced.

Regarding the value of the benefit, the vast majority of employers (88.4%) provide meal allowances up to the tax-free limit, which stands at €132. Only 5.8% offer benefits above that amount.

Support for employees and businesses

GSEVEE President Giorgos Kavouras said meal benefits represent a practical form of support for workers, particularly at a time when household budgets are under pressure from rising living costs and food prices.

He added that tax incentives could play a key role in encouraging more businesses to offer such benefits, strengthening employees’ disposable income while allowing companies to support their staff without excessive additional costs.

Maria Verouchi, CEO of Edenred, said corporate benefits have evolved beyond being a simple workplace perk and now represent a strategic investment that can improve business competitiveness and support employees’ financial well-being.

The survey noted that the tax-free daily meal benefit limit in Greece has remained unchanged at €6 for 22 years, despite significant changes in living costs. It highlighted the potential role of meal benefits in efforts to increase purchasing power and productivity, calling for further discussion among authorities, social partners and the business community.

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers
English Edition

One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers
Αμοιβαία κεφάλαια: Εβδομαδιαίες ρευστοποιήσεις για τα αμερικανικά μετοχικά
Markets

Αμοιβαία κεφάλαια: Εβδομαδιαίες ρευστοποιήσεις για τα αμερικανικά μετοχικά
Ουγγαρία: Μέχρι το 2030 θα πληροί τα κριτήρια ένταξης στο ευρώ
Συνάλλαγμα

Ουγγαρία: Μέχρι το 2030 θα πληροί τα κριτήρια ένταξης στο ευρώ
Δημοσκόπηση: Η πλειοψηφία ζητά άλλη κυβέρνηση, ζουν χειρότερα από ό,τι το 2019
Πολιτική

Δημοσκόπηση: Ενισχύεται η ΕΛΑΣ - Υποχωρούν ΠΑΣΟΚ και «Ελπίδα»
Airbnb: Αλλάζει ο χάρτης από 1η Ιουλίου – Πού μπαίνουν πρόστιμα
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Αλλάζει ο χάρτης των Airbnb - Πού μπαίνουν πρόστιμα
Porsche: Σχεδιάζει να μεταφέρει την παραγωγή του Cayenne στη Λειψία
World

Porsche: Σχεδιάζει να μεταφέρει την παραγωγή του Cayenne στη Λειψία

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πάνω από 5 δισ. οι αυξήσεις κεφαλαίου το 2026, υπάρχει και συνέχεια…
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Πάνω από 5 δισ. οι αυξήσεις κεφαλαίου το 2026, υπάρχει και συνέχεια

Τα κεφάλαια κατευθύνονται πλέον σε επενδύσεις, υποδομές, ενέργεια και ανάπτυξη και το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών εξελίσσεται σε μηχανή άντλησης ρευστότητας

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Επενδύσεις: Πώς επηρεάζονται από τις γεωπολιτικές αναταραχές
Economy

Οι γεωπολιτικές κρίσεις ξαναγράφουν τον χάρτη των επενδύσεων

Σύμφωνα με την ανάλυση της ΤτΕ, οι γεωπολιτικοί κλυδωνισμοί και η συνεπαγόμενη αβεβαιότητα συνιστούν κρίσιμο στοιχείο της διαδικασίας λήψης επενδυτικών αποφάσεων

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Κρασί: Ο δρόμος από το αμπέλι στις διεθνείς αγορές – Το στοίχημα
AGRO

Το στοίχημα του ελληνικού κρασιού – Από το αμπέλι στις διεθνείς αγορές

Τι αναφέρει στον ΟΤ ο νέος πρόεδρος της ΕΔΟΑΟ Γιάννης Σκούτας - Με ισχυρή ταυτότητα το ελληνικό κρασί - Οι ευκαιρίες και η ανάγκη για εθνικό σχέδιο

Ανθή Γεωργίου
Μισθοί: Πόσο απέχει η Ελλάδα από τα επίπεδα του 2009;
Economy

Πόσο απέχει η Ελλάδα από τους μισθούς του 2009;

Σε όρους αγοραστικής δύναμης (οι μισθοί εν πολλοίς), η Ελλάδα εμφανίζει πλέον σημαντική υστέρηση έναντι των χωρών της Κεντρικής και Ανατολικής Ευρώπης

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Στενά του Ορμούζ: Συνεχίζονται οι διελεύσεις παρά την επίθεση στο Ever Lovely
Ναυτιλία

Τι συμβαίνει με τα Στενά του Ορμούζ [γράφημα]

Τα Στενά του Ορμούζ παραμένουν ανοιχτά παρά το νέο επεισόδιο ασφαλείας

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Η άνοδος και η πτώση της ηγεμονίας των ΗΠΑ
Partners

Η άνοδος και η πτώση της ηγεμονίας των ΗΠΑ

Την παραμονή των 250ών γενεθλίων της, η Αμερική και η παγκόσμια τάξη που δημιούργησε βρίσκονται σε κρίση

Martin Wolf
Gen Z: Μισθολογικό «προβάδισμα» σε σχέση με τους Millenials – Πού οφείλεται και πόσο θα κρατήσει
World

Γιατί οι Gen Z κερδίζουν περισσότερα από τους Millenials

Ο πραγματικός εβδομαδιαίος μισθός για την Gen Z είναι 12% υψηλότερος από ό,τι για όσους γεννήθηκαν στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του 1980

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζούνιορ: Προβλήματα, μερίδια και… μπίζνες
World

Τα προβλήματα από τις μπίζνες του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Τζούνιορ

Ο Τραμπ Τζούνιορ και η Kalshi έχουν επωφεληθεί από ένα ρυθμιστικό περιβάλλον χαλαρής εποπτείας υπό την αμερικανική κυβέρνηση

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers
English Edition

One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers

A new survey highlights the growing role of meal vouchers and food allowances in supporting employees’ purchasing power, reducing financial pressure and helping businesses attract and retain staff.

Greece Says Price Cap Cut Costs for 2,000 Products
English Edition

Greece Says Price Cap Cut Costs for 2,000 Products

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos says government measures to curb profiteering have reduced prices, while talks continue on further cuts for essential goods.

Shein, Temu: What Buyers Should Know About the New Import Fee
English Edition

Shein, Temu: What Buyers Should Know About the New Import Fee

Greece's tax authority has issued guidelines on the new customs regime for low-value parcels from outside the EU. The 10 rules cover who pays, when refunds apply and how VAT is handled

Greece Eyes Seismic Survey Tenders for New Oil and Gas Hunt
English Edition

Greece Eyes Seismic Survey Tenders for New Oil and Gas Hunt

State body HEREMA is opening the door to privately funded seismic surveys off western and southern Greece, aiming to build a shared data bank that lowers the cost and risk of hunting for oil and gas

Greece Plans First Astronaut Mission to Space Station
English Edition

Greece Plans First Astronaut Mission to Space Station

A Greek astronaut could travel to the International Space Station within two years, carrying out scientific experiments and showcasing national research and technology projects

Ministry Approves €4 Million Transport Subsidy for Greek Islanders
English Edition

Ministry Approves €4 Million Transport Subsidy for Greek Islanders

The Greek Shipping Ministry said the application procedure for 2023 island transport costs is set to open on July 7

AKTOR Launches €950Mln Cap Hike to Accelerate Infrastructure Expansion
English Edition

AKTOR Launches €950Mln Cap Hike to Accelerate Infrastructure Expansion

The Athens-based group plans share issue and bond sale to fund a five-year investment drive in concessions, energy and LNG as it seeks to reshape itself into a broader infrastructure platform

Latest News
One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers
English Edition

One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers

A new survey highlights the growing role of meal vouchers and food allowances in supporting employees’ purchasing power, reducing financial pressure and helping businesses attract and retain staff.

Αμοιβαία κεφάλαια: Εβδομαδιαίες ρευστοποιήσεις για τα αμερικανικά μετοχικά
Markets

Αμοιβαία κεφάλαια: Εβδομαδιαίες ρευστοποιήσεις για τα αμερικανικά μετοχικά

Οι επενδυτές απέσυραν 3,53 δισ. δολάρια από τα αμερικανικά μετοχικά αμοιβαία κεφάλαια

Ουγγαρία: Μέχρι το 2030 θα πληροί τα κριτήρια ένταξης στο ευρώ
Συνάλλαγμα

Ουγγαρία: Μέχρι το 2030 θα πληροί τα κριτήρια ένταξης στο ευρώ

Ο Μαγιάρ έδωσε το πρώτο σαφές χρονοδιάγραμμα για την ένταξη της Ουγγαρίας στο ευρώ

Δημοσκόπηση: Η πλειοψηφία ζητά άλλη κυβέρνηση, ζουν χειρότερα από ό,τι το 2019
Πολιτική

Δημοσκόπηση: Ενισχύεται η ΕΛΑΣ - Υποχωρούν ΠΑΣΟΚ και «Ελπίδα»

Ανοδικά κινείται η ΕΛΑΣ του Αλέξη Τσίπρα, η οποία βρίσκεται σταθερά στη δεύτερη θέση και αυξάνει τα ποσοστά της κατά 1,3 μονάδες, στη δημοσκόπηση της GPO

Airbnb: Αλλάζει ο χάρτης από 1η Ιουλίου – Πού μπαίνουν πρόστιμα
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Αλλάζει ο χάρτης των Airbnb - Πού μπαίνουν πρόστιμα

Οι νέοι περιορισμοί που μπαίνουν στα Airbnb από 1η Ιουλίου - Το νέο τοπίο για ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων

Porsche: Σχεδιάζει να μεταφέρει την παραγωγή του Cayenne στη Λειψία
World

Porsche: Σχεδιάζει να μεταφέρει την παραγωγή του Cayenne στη Λειψία

Η μείωση των μισθών είναι ζητούμενο για τη μεταφορά της παραγωγής

SpaceX: Θα ενταχθεί στο Nasdaq-100
Wall Street

Η SpaceX θα ενταχθεί στο Nasdaq-100

Η ένταξη ανοίγει το δρόμο για τοποθετήσεις από παθητικά αμοιβαία κεφάλαια που παρακολουθούν τον δείκτη

Wimbledon: Έκρηξη επάθλων στα 74,5 εκατ. ευρώ
Business of Sport

Wimbledon: Έκρηξη επάθλων στα 74,5 εκατ. ευρώ

Το ιστορικό τουρνουά αυξάνει τα χρηματικά έπαθλα κατά 20%, ωστόσο η κόντρα με τους αθλητές για τα έσοδα της διοργάνωσης και οι δικαστικές περιπέτειες της επέκτασης σκιάζουν το SW19

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Η Ευρώπη «βράζει»: Κάποτε είχε πέντε έντονους καύσωνες σε 50 χρόνια, σήμερα μετρά πάνω από 20 σε μόλις 25
Κλιματική αλλαγή

Η Ευρώπη «βράζει» - Κάποτε είχε 5 καύσωνες σε 50 χρόνια, σήμερα πάνω από 20 σε μόλις 25

Οι αποπνικτικές θερμοκρασίες καταρρίπτουν ρεκόρ σε ολόκληρη την Ευρώπη, καθώς η ήπειρος βρίσκεται αντιμέτωπη με φονικούς καύσωνες

Greece Summer Sales Set to Begin on July 13
English Edition

Greece Summer Sales Set to Begin on July 13

Retailers will also have the option to open on the first Sunday of the sales season, July 19, with recommended operating hours between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στη γραμμή 3 του Μετρό
Κοινωνία

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις στη γραμμή 3 του Μετρό

Η κίνηση των συρμών στη Γραμμή 3 κατά τις ώρες των εργασιών θα διεξάγεται μεταξύ των σταθμών «Δημοτικό Θέατρο – Ευαγγελισμός» και «Εθνική ‘Αμυνα – Δ. Πλακεντίας – Αεροδρόμιο».

Fed of Atlanta: Η ανησυχία για την επιλογή του νέου προέδρου της
World

Μίνι θρίλερ για την επιλογή προέδρου της Fed Ατλάντας

Η διαδικασία επιλογής του νέου προέδρου της Fed της Ατλάντας παρακολουθείται στενά από την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Πιερρακάκης: Οι αποταμιεύσεις μπορούν να χρηματοδοτήσουν το μέλλον της Ευρώπης
Economy

Πιερρακάκης: Οι αποταμιεύσεις μπορούν να χρηματοδοτήσουν το μέλλον της Ευρώπης

Ο υπουργός Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών παραχώρησε εκτενή συνέντευξη στο ιταλικό περιοδικό L’Espresso

Τουρισμός: Τη Δευτέρα η παρουσίαση του νέου VisitGreece.gr
Τουρισμός

Έρχεται το νέο VisitGreece.gr - Τι θα προσφέρει

Το νέο VisitGreece.gr αποτελεί την επίσημη διαδικτυακή πύλη προώθησης του ελληνικού τουρισμού 

Σχοινάς: Τη Δευτέρα το μεγάλο πακέτο αγροτικών πληρωμών μέσω ΑΑΔΕ
AGRO

Σχοινάς: Τη Δευτέρα το μεγάλο πακέτο αγροτικών πληρωμών μέσω ΑΑΔΕ

Εντός των επόμενων ημερών και τα 20 εκατ. ευρώ de minimis για το ρύζι

Θερινές εκπτώσεις: Πότε αρχίζουν – Tι ισχύει για τις προσφορές
Economy

Πότε ξεκινούν οι θερινές εκπτώσεις - Τι ισχύει με τις προσφορές

Τι πρέπει να προσέχουν οι καταναλωτές στις θερινές εκπτώσεις - Ποια Κυριακή θα είναι ανοιχτά τα καταστήματα

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies