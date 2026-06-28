Disabled Tanker Towed to Safety After Malfunction in Central Aegean

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The disabled Maltese-flagged tanker YM Jupiter is being towed to a port in Turkey after suffering an engine failure northeast of the islet of Psathoura, near the central Aegean island of Alonissos overnight.

During the early morning hours, the Greek-flagged salvage vessel Aigaion Pelagos successfully established a towline with the mid-sized tanker and safely pulled it away from the area where it had been left adrift.

The vessel was carrying 17 crew members, all Turkish nationals, and an estimated 5,000 metric tons of petroleum products. No injuries or marine pollution have been reported.

During the operation, the Greek coast guard’s joint Rescue coordination center issued a notification to mariners warning, calling on passing vessels to maintain heightened vigilance and remain ready to provide assistance if required.

Source: tovima.com