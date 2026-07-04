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Stoa Arsakeiou: Athens’ New Downtown Landmark

Legendary Food unveils €40 million revamp of historic Arsakeio Megaro, opening in July

English Edition 04.07.2026, 11:12
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Stoa Arsakeiou: Athens’ New Downtown Landmark
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he hospitality and gastronoy enterprise Legendary Food has unveiled the renovation of the historic Arsakeio Court, now rebranded as “Stoa,” aiming to give Athens a landmark space blending gastronomy, culture, education, and retail.

The fully restored building is expected to open its doors within July, pending final operational details, marking the return of an iconic structure to central Athens.

Legendary Food invested 22 million euros in the renovation, with an additional 18 million euros spent by the 24 tenants fitting out their spaces. The Stoa is already fully leased.

Work began in 2019 and preserved the building’s historic architectural character through a complex seven-year permitting process. Management expects the new destination to draw 8,000 to 10,000 visitors daily, primarily targeting Athens residents and aiming to revitalize the historic center.

The Stoa is structured around five pillars:

  • a marketplace with authentic Greek products from over 300 producers
  • a gastronomy section built around communal tables and Mediterranean cuisine
  • educational programs including tastings and workshops
  • a section for Greek design and handmade goods
  • and a culture wing hosting music, theater, exhibitions, book presentations, and co-working space.

Nine chef-driven dining concepts, a market with more than 4,000 Greek products, and both Greek and international retail brands are housed within.

Karolos Koun Art Theatre and Europa Experience remain in place, and the Stoa tou Vivliou book gallery is being revived with events and presentations.

Legendary Food secured a 35-year lease for roughly 13,000 square meters of the building, paying 1.2 million euros annually to the Filekpaideftiki Etaireia (the historic educational foundation that owns it).

Investment payback is estimated at 7 to 8 years, while individual tenant leases run 9 to 20 years, underscoring the project’s long-term design.

The four historic facades (Stadiou, Panepistimiou, Pesmazoglou, and Arsaki streets), the marble floors, arcade roof, and traditional window frames were preserved, alongside modern digital mapping and structural reinforcement, with new sustainability and accessibility upgrades.

Legendary Food CEO Panos Triantafyllopoulos described the vision as extending beyond structural restoration, calling it a triple revival: of the historic Stoa Arsakeiou, of the broader downtown area, and of Greek and Mediterranean culture as a modern lifestyle. Representatives framed the project as a cultural undertaking meant to revive not just the building but the surrounding city center, connecting its historical legacy with a new model of urban life centered on food, knowledge, art, and creativity.

Source: tovima.com 

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