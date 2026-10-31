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Government Plans Up to €35 Million in Fuel Subsidies for Ferries

The government is preparing up to €35 million in fuel subsidies to help ferry operators contain costs, while a separate dispute over reduced sailings threatens to leave Chios with limited ferry connections during a four-month airport closure

English Edition 31.10.2026, 12:55
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Government Plans Up to €35 Million in Fuel Subsidies for Ferries
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The Greek government is preparing a new round of financial support for ferry operators facing sharply higher fuel costs, with a proposed subsidy worth between €30 million and €35 million aimed at limiting increases in ticket prices. Under the plan, ferry companies would receive 16 euro cents per liter of marine fuel, according to information obtained by OT.gr. The subsidy would apply retroactively to September and October, although details about when payments will be made and how long the support will remain in place have yet to be announced.

The proposed assistance would cover an estimated 20% to 25% of the industry’s additional fuel expenses, which are expected to exceed €150 million over the two-month period. Under EU rules, governments can cover up to 70% of the additional fuel costs faced by ferry operators. The Greek government’s proposed subsidy would fall well below that and cover just 20% to 25%.

Ferry industry representatives say the subsidy would cover only a limited share of the additional costs. They maintain that operators may still need to reduce sailings or increase ticket prices to keep operating expenses under control. The new measures are expected to be announced following consultations with the prime minister’s office and other relevant ministries.

Government Prepares New Support Measures

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Thursday that the government was preparing another round of support for the ferry industry, following discussions with company representatives. Speaking to TV channel ANT1, Kikilias described ferries as an essential part of public transport infrastructure, particularly for Greece’s islands, where they also play a central role in transporting goods and supporting local economic activity. The minister claimed during his TV appearance that earlier government interventions had prevented ferry companies from going ahead with planned ticket price increases of about 15%.

Chios Faces Ferry Service Cuts Ahead of Four-Month Airport Closure

The government is also trying to secure ferry connections to Chios, where the airport is scheduled to close from Nov. 15, 2026, to March 15, 2027, for construction work, two months earlier than originally planned.

According to the latest information, ferry services between Chios and Piraeus, Athens’ main port, will be reduced from six to three departures a week in each direction. The Nissos Samos will leave Chios every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 10 p.m., with return sailings from Piraeus on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. The Tuesday departure from Chios and the Friday departure from Piraeus will also stop at the smaller islands of Psara and Oinousses.

The reduced schedule follows plans announced by Attica Group, the only operator on the route, earlier this year. In January, the company informed the Shipping Ministry that it intended to halve its weekly services from November 2026 through October 2027, but the ministry took no action at the time.

With the airport closure approaching, the government has been trying to persuade Attica Group to maintain six weekly sailings. The company had reportedly considered keeping its existing schedule until Nov. 15 to allow more time for negotiations, but the latest timetable still provides for just three weekly departures in each direction.

Officials are also considering an additional subsidized ferry service from either Lavrio, southeast of Athens, or Mytilene, on the neighboring island of Lesbos. However, funding a new service would also require subsidies for any additional sailings operated by Attica Group.

Even if an additional high-speed ferry is introduced on a different day, Chios, Greece’s fifth-largest island, would still be left without a direct ferry connection to the Athens region on at least three days a week, according to local newspaper Politis Chios.

For now, no agreement has been announced on adding another vessel or increasing the number of sailings during the airport closure.

Speaking Thursday, Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias questioned how the airport work had been coordinated, saying his ministry was now dealing with the consequences of decisions made outside its jurisdiction. He acknowledged that any increase in ferry services would have to be negotiated with operators, as the ministry could not compel private companies to add sailings.

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