Government Holds Preparatory Meeting on University Safety Following Campus Violence

An informal preparatory meeting on university safety was held on Saturday at the Maximos Mansion, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The meeting, which brought together key government officials, comes two days after a violent incident at the Athens University Law school, where hooded individuals beat up a graduate student on campus.

The focus of the discussion was the immediate need to strengthen security at higher education institutions. It was decided that the leadership of the Ministry of Education will present specific proposals in the coming days, which will be translated into immediate policy actions.

According to government sources, the keyword underpinning the forthcoming interventions will be “consequences.” This refers to legal, disciplinary, and civil repercussions for perpetrators of campus violence. Additionally, universities that fail to comply with the law or refuse to enforce relevant decisions will also face consequences.

The implementation of Security Plans across all universities was described as an urgent priority.

During the meeting, officials highlighted that recent actions by Greek authorities have already set a precedent. These include the dismantling of numerous university building occupations and coordinated operations by the Hellenic Police, following the government’s abolition of what it termed the “asylum of lawlessness” on campuses. Reference was also made to the successful enforcement of security measures at sports venues, which have been fully implemented for the first time in decades.

Source: Tovima.com