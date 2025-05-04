PM Mitsotakis Outlines Cautious Growth Plan with Social Focus in Weekly Review

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid out the government‘s economic and social priorities, emphasizing a fiscally cautious yet socially responsive strategy, in his regular weekly review on social media. At the heart of his message was the principle that fiscal space must first be responsibly created before it can be returned to society, without undermining the hard-won economic stability.

Mitsotakis began his overview by highlighting the government’s recent support measures for pensioners and renters, framing them within a broader vision where collective progress gradually translates into individual prosperity. This, he suggested, reflects the administration’s consistent effort to ensure that economic growth benefits all layers of society.

A key point of focus, in the weekly review, was Greece’s successful push for an EU-level exemption on defense spending, known as the “escape clause.” After Germany, it’s the second country to request activation, which could free up about 500 million euros in fiscal space by 2026 if approved.

The prime minister also drew attention to new energy subsidies aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which he described as the backbone of the Greek economy. A total of 50 million euros will be allocated to ease the energy burden for businesses with annual revenues of up to 10 million euros, covering electricity costs from December 2024 to February 2025.

Special provisions will apply for very small businesses and the most energy-intensive firms. However, Mitsotakis made it clear that companies found to have engaged in electricity theft will be excluded from the scheme, with their share redistributed to compliant businesses — a move he framed as a matter of justice and ethical responsibility.

On infrastructure, Mitsotakis touched on plans to overhaul the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), drawing a parallel with the transformation of the Public Power Corporation (PPC). He framed this initiative not just as a policy priority but as a national obligation, particularly in the aftermath of the tragic train accident in Tempi. The government, he said, is committed to delivering a modern and reliable railway system.

Other topics included in the review were the launch of the wildfire prevention season, the implementation of the “Preventative” program addressing cardiovascular risk and obesity, and steps toward a comprehensive marine spatial planning framework.

