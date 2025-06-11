PPC Launches DEI Fiber to Revolutionize Internet in Greece

A new era in Greece’s telecommunications landscape is unfolding as Public Power Corporation, (PPC Group) enters the market with the launch of DEI Fiber—a cutting-edge fixed internet service based entirely on Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology.

Aimed at both households and businesses, the new service promises ultra-fast, guaranteed internet speeds starting at just 17.90 euros per month, leveraging the country’s most advanced and fastest-growing fiber network: DEI Fibergrid.

With DEI Fiber, PPC is poised to reshape internet connectivity in Greece, contributing significantly to the country’s digital advancement. Consumers now have access to reliable, high-speed internet through a fully fiber-optic network that extends seamlessly from the central infrastructure to each end user’s home or business—without relying on older, hybrid systems.

This move into the retail telecom market marks a strategic expansion of PPC Group into critical digital infrastructure. It aims to deliver the kind of internet experience every citizen deserves: simple, modern, dependable, and affordable.

What DEI Fiber Offers

DEI Fiber is available in three pioneering “internet-only” plans tailored to the diverse needs of today’s households and professionals. All plans are delivered exclusively over a full-fiber FTTH connection, offering symmetrical performance with a 2:1 download/upload ratio and guaranteed high speeds.

Importantly, there are no hidden fees, no fine print, and no requirement for government vouchers—just transparent pricing and dependable service.

The offerings are suited for a broad range of users—from everyday browsing to high-performance demands such as online gaming, remote work, and family use.

Available Now in 13 Athens Municipalities

DEI Fiber is already available to 600,000 households and businesses, with coverage expanding rapidly. In the broader Athens area, the service currently reaches the municipalities of Kifisia, Agia Paraskevi, Marousi, Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, Glyfada, Ilioupoli, Nea Ionia, Nea Smyrni, Pallini, Papagou-Cholargos, Peristeri, Filothei–Psychiko, and Chalandri.

