PPC Launches DEI Fiber to Revolutionize Internet in Greece

DEI Fiber is already available to 600,000 households and businesses, with coverage expanding rapidly

English Edition 11.06.2025, 21:23
PPC Launches DEI Fiber to Revolutionize Internet in Greece
Newsroom

A new era in Greece’s telecommunications landscape is unfolding as Public Power Corporation, (PPC Group) enters the market with the launch of DEI Fiber—a cutting-edge fixed internet service based entirely on Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology.

Aimed at both households and businesses, the new service promises ultra-fast, guaranteed internet speeds starting at just 17.90 euros per month, leveraging the country’s most advanced and fastest-growing fiber network: DEI Fibergrid.

With DEI Fiber, PPC is poised to reshape internet connectivity in Greece, contributing significantly to the country’s digital advancement. Consumers now have access to reliable, high-speed internet through a fully fiber-optic network that extends seamlessly from the central infrastructure to each end user’s home or business—without relying on older, hybrid systems.

This move into the retail telecom market marks a strategic expansion of PPC Group into critical digital infrastructure. It aims to deliver the kind of internet experience every citizen deserves: simple, modern, dependable, and affordable.

What DEI Fiber Offers

DEI Fiber is available in three pioneering “internet-only” plans tailored to the diverse needs of today’s households and professionals. All plans are delivered exclusively over a full-fiber FTTH connection, offering symmetrical performance with a 2:1 download/upload ratio and guaranteed high speeds.

Importantly, there are no hidden fees, no fine print, and no requirement for government vouchers—just transparent pricing and dependable service.

The offerings are suited for a broad range of users—from everyday browsing to high-performance demands such as online gaming, remote work, and family use.

DEI Fiber

Available Now in 13 Athens Municipalities

DEI Fiber is already available to 600,000 households and businesses, with coverage expanding rapidly. In the broader Athens area, the service currently reaches the municipalities of Kifisia, Agia Paraskevi, Marousi, Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, Glyfada, Ilioupoli, Nea Ionia, Nea Smyrni, Pallini, Papagou-Cholargos, Peristeri, Filothei–Psychiko, and Chalandri.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups
English Edition

Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups
Skopelos Steals the Spotlight in German Travel Rankings
English Edition

Skopelos Steals the Spotlight in German Travel Rankings
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Coca Cola και τράπεζες υπερασπίστηκαν τις 1.800 μονάδες
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Coca Cola και τράπεζες υπερασπίστηκαν τις 1.800 μονάδες στο ΧΑ
Nippon Steel: Έκλεισε την εξαγορά της US Steel ύψους 14,1 δισ. δολαρίων
World

Nippon Steel: Έκλεισε την εξαγορά της US Steel ύψους 14,1 δισ. δολαρίων
Ευρωκοινοβούλιο: Αίτημα για 18μηνη παράταση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Αίτημα Ευρωκοινοβουλίου για 18μηνη παράταση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης
ΕΣΕΕ: Σε κίνδυνο το λιανικό εμπόριο – Shein, Temu και η κερκόπορτα της ΕΕ
Business

Σε κίνδυνο το λιανεμπόριο - Χάθηκαν 200 εκατ. λόγω Shein, Temu

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX

OT Originals

‘Αλτμαν (OpenAI): Η Meta προσφέρει 100 εκατ. δολάρια για να κλέψει το προσωπικό μου
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

O Αλτμαν... σεντράρει τον Ζάκερμπεργκ για «κλοπή» προσωπικού - Το δέλεαρ των 100 εκατ.

Ο Άλτμαν είπε ότι «μέχρι στιγμής» κανένας από τους «καλύτερους ανθρώπους» του δεν έχει πειστεί να εγκαταλείψει το πλοίο

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Ανδριόπουλος (Dimand): Πώς θα προχωρήσουμε με Γούρνες και Καμπά – Τα σχέδια για την κοινωνική κατοικία
Business

Dimand: Πώς προχωρούν Γούρνες και Καμπά - Τα σχέδια για κοινωνική κατοικία

Για τα projects σε Γούρνες και Καμπά, την έξοδο από Μινιόν και Πύργο Πειραιά αλλά και την ανερχόμενη κοινωνική κατοικία, μίλησε ο επικεφαλής της Dimand, Δημήτρης Ανδριόπουλος

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Τράπεζες: Πώς θα λύσουν τον γρίφο του «Σπίτι Μου»
Τράπεζες

Πώς θα λύσουν τον γρίφο του «Σπίτι Μου» οι τράπεζες

Τα σχέδια που έχουν οι τράπεζες γιανα προσελκύσουν όσους βρίσκονται σε αναζήτηση κατοικίας 

Αγης Μάρκου
Ελαιόλαδο: Τέλος στο ράλι των τιμών – Πωλείται κάτω του κόστους παραγωγής
AGRO

Από το ζενίθ στο ναδίρ - Σε τιμές κάτω του κόστους το ελαιόλαδο

Την εφαρμογή της νομοθεσίας για τη διακίνηση στο χύμα ελαιόλαδο ζητά η βιομηχανία τυποποίησης

Ανθή Γεωργίου
ΘΕΣγάλα: Η μεγάλη επιστροφή του brand που ξεκίνησε από έναν συνεταιρισμό
Business

Η συνταγή Καντώνια για την επιστροφή του ΘΕΣγάλα

Το σχέδιο για την επανεκκίνηση του brand Θεςγάλα βασίζεται σε ένα πολυετές πλάνο, επενδύσεις και εμπορική επέκταση

Γιώργος Μανέττας - Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Ομόλογα: Η Ευρώπη διαφημίζει τα assets της
Ομόλογα

Διαφημίζοντας τα ομόλογα της ΕΕ - Το success story του Νότου

Η Ευρώπη υπόσχεται σταθερότητα στους επενδυτές ομολόγων

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Πώς μπορεί να εξελιχθεί ο πόλεμος Ισραήλ-Ιράν
Financial Times

Πώς μπορεί να εξελιχθεί ο πόλεμος Ισραήλ-Ιράν

Εάν το Ιράν χάσει μια συμβατική σύγκρουση, υπάρχει κίνδυνος να καταφύγει σε μη συμβατικά μέσα αντιποίνων.

Gideon Rachman
Ισραηλινοί τουρίστες: Εγκλωβισμένοι στα Airbnb της Ελλάδας
Τουρισμός

Ισραηλινοί τουρίστες εγκλωβισμένοι στα Airbnb της Ελλάδας

Οι ισραηλινοί τουρίστες που βρέθηκαν στη χώρα μας αυτό το διάστημα για διακοπές δεν μπορούν να γυρίσουν πίσω λόγω των εξελίξεων στη Μέση Ανατολή

Αθανασία Ακρίβου

Περισσότερα από English Edition

Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups
English Edition

Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups

One standout success story is Hack The Box, a globally recognized cybersecurity training and simulation platform headquartered in Greece.

Greek Olive Oil: Price Drops, Surplus, and a Push for a National Plan
English Edition

Greek Olive Oil: Price Drops, Surplus, and a Push for a National Plan

A sharp drop in domestic demand has left nearly 40% to 50% of this year's harvest unsold, creating a surplus that is placing intense pressure on producers.

Greek Wines Get Global Push with New Export Funding Program
English Edition

Greek Wines Get Global Push with New Export Funding Program

A new round of funding set at 14.2 million euros enables Greek wine producers to reach out to new markets.

Alter Ego Media: Investment Plan Set to Boost Group Financials
English Edition

Alter Ego Media: Investment Plan Set to Boost Group Financials

Alter Ego Media AGM greenlights €5.7 Million Dividend plus SCRIP Dividend – The management's guidance for 2025

Greece 2nd Poorest in EU, Greek Workers’ (GSEE) Report Says
English Edition

Greece 2nd Poorest in EU, Greek Workers’ (GSEE) Report Says

More than 15 years after the onset of the economic crisis, wages remain stagnant at levels that fail to guarantee a basic standard of decent living, according to the report's findings

“The War Sirens Never Stop”: Thousands of Greeks Stranded in Israel
English Edition

“The War Sirens Never Stop”: Thousands of Greeks Stranded in Israel

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to deploy military aircraft to evacuate those trapped

Greece Set to Earn Billions from Carbon Emissions Allowance Sales
English Edition

Greece Set to Earn Billions from Carbon Emissions Allowance Sales

Cyprus confirmed as first buyer; Sweden, Norway, Germany show strong interest

Latest News

Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups
English Edition

Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups

One standout success story is Hack The Box, a globally recognized cybersecurity training and simulation platform headquartered in Greece.

Skopelos Steals the Spotlight in German Travel Rankings
English Edition

Skopelos Steals the Spotlight in German Travel Rankings

Articles across the German press highlight the island’s vibrant culinary scene, emphasizing local delicacies and authentic products.

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Coca Cola και τράπεζες υπερασπίστηκαν τις 1.800 μονάδες
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Coca Cola και τράπεζες υπερασπίστηκαν τις 1.800 μονάδες στο ΧΑ

Το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών υπέκυψε στην πολιορκία των πωλητών στο δεύτερο μισό της συνεδρίασης

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Nippon Steel: Έκλεισε την εξαγορά της US Steel ύψους 14,1 δισ. δολαρίων
World

Nippon Steel: Έκλεισε την εξαγορά της US Steel ύψους 14,1 δισ. δολαρίων

Η συμφωνία των 55 δολαρίων ανά μετοχή σε μετρητά δημιουργεί τη δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη χαλυβουργία στον κόσμο

Ευρωκοινοβούλιο: Αίτημα για 18μηνη παράταση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Αίτημα Ευρωκοινοβουλίου για 18μηνη παράταση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης

Σε ψήφισμα που εγκρίθηκε στην ολομέλεια του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου με 421 ψήφους υπέρ, 180 κατά και 55 αποχές

ΕΣΕΕ: Σε κίνδυνο το λιανικό εμπόριο – Shein, Temu και η κερκόπορτα της ΕΕ
Business

Σε κίνδυνο το λιανεμπόριο - Χάθηκαν 200 εκατ. λόγω Shein, Temu

Τι είπαν Καφούνης και Delberghe για τις ασιατικές πλατφόρμες και τη διαχείρισή τους

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Wall Street: Το βλέμμα σε Fed και Μέση Ανατολή
Wall Street

Σε Fed και Μέση Ανατολή το βλέμμα της Wall Street

Οι επενδυτές παρακολουθούν τις εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή εν αναμονή της Fed

Κωτσόβολος: Νέο κατάστημα στην Κηφισιά
Business

Νέο κατάστημα Κωτσόβολος στην Κηφισιά

Το νέο κατάστημα στο κέντρο της Κηφισιάς συνδυάζει την τεχνολογία με τη «Νέα Εμπειρία Κωτσόβολος»

Intracom Telecom: Μνημόνιο Συνεργασίας με το ΕΚΕΤΑ
Τηλεπικοινωνίες

Μνημόνιο Συνεργασίας της Intracom Telecom με το ΕΚΕΤΑ

Οι δύο πλευρές θα συνεργαστούν σε πρωτοβουλίες που υλοποιούνται στη Μακεδονία

Wall Street: Οι φόβοι για το γερακίσιο σήμα της Fed – Τι αναμένει από τον Πάουελ
Wall Street

Από τα χείλη του Πάουελ κρέμεται η Wall Street

Οι επενδυτές εστιάζουν στο dot plot της Fed και στη συνέντευξη Πάουελ

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Μεταποίηση: Παρατείνεται έως 5 Σεπτεμβρίου η υποβολή αιτήσεων
AGRO

Παρατείνεται η υποβολή αιτήσεων στη μεταποίηση

Η παρέμβαση για τη μεταποίηση αφορά αιτήσεις στήριξης με αιτούμενο προϋπολογισμό από 400.001 ευρώ μέχρι 5.000.000 ευρώ

Δήμας για flyover: Το έργο εξελίσσεται με ταχείς ρυθμούς
Κατασκευές

Δήμας για flyover: Το έργο εξελίσσεται με ταχείς ρυθμούς

Η αυτοψία στο εργοτάξιο 

ΑΑΔΕ: Νέα εφαρμογή για εξυπηρέτηση ατόμων με δυσκολία στην επικοινωνία
Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

ΑΑΔΕ: Νέα εφαρμογή για εξυπηρέτηση ατόμων με δυσκολία στην επικοινωνία

Η νέα εφαρμογή διευκολύνει την αυτόνομη πρόσβαση και είναι διαθέσιμη για εξυπηρέτηση μέσω βιντεοκλήσης από το Κέντρο Εξυπηρέτησης Φορολογούμενων (ΚΕΦ) και το myAADElive

‘Αλτμαν (OpenAI): Η Meta προσφέρει 100 εκατ. δολάρια για να κλέψει το προσωπικό μου
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

O Αλτμαν... σεντράρει τον Ζάκερμπεργκ για «κλοπή» προσωπικού - Το δέλεαρ των 100 εκατ.

Ο Άλτμαν είπε ότι «μέχρι στιγμής» κανένας από τους «καλύτερους ανθρώπους» του δεν έχει πειστεί να εγκαταλείψει το πλοίο

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Ναυτιλία: Αυξάνονται τα ασφάλιστρα για πλοία που ταξιδεύουν μέσω των Στενών του Ορμούζ
Ποντοπόρος

Στενά Ορμούζ: Ο πόλεμος Ισραήλ - Ιράν εκτοξεύει τα ασφάλιστρα στα πλοία

Η ναυτιλία αντιμετωπίζει κινδύνους από ηλεκτρονικές παρεμβολές έως επιθέσεις των Χούθι και απειλή περαιτέρω κλιμάκωσης στον πόλεμο Ισραήλ-Ιράν

Metlen: Φωτίζονται τα Τείχη για την ανάδειξη της Βυζαντινής Θεσσαλονίκης
Εταιρική ευθύνη

Φωτίζονται τα Βυζαντινά Τείχη της Θεσσαλονίκης με χορηγία της Metlen

Η μελέτη φωτισμού που εκπονήθηκε, με τη γενναιόδωρη δωρεά της εταιρείας METLEN

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο