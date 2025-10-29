Greek Winter Tourism Climbs Higher After Festive Boost

With the festive season approaching, Greece’s mountain and semi-mountain hoteliers are taking stock after a highly successful ‘Ohi Day’ October 28 long weekend. The holiday provided a much-needed boost for winter accommodations, with occupancy rates soaring above 90% in many destinations — 100% in mountainous Nafpaktia, 92% in Karpenisi, 90% in Dimitsana, 86% in Kalavryta, and 71% in Nafplio. As in previous years, destinations near major cities saw the strongest demand.

Eyes on the Holiday Season

Attention now turns to the Christmas and New Year period — from December 25–28 and January 1–6 (Epiphany) — when hoteliers anticipate another surge in bookings. Clean Monday (February 23) and Easter 2026, which falls early on April 12, are also expected to sustain winter tourism momentum.

A Short but Vital Season

Greece’s mountain regions host around 1,500 hotels, mostly small, family-run units of up to 20 rooms, rated three stars or higher. Roughly 30% are located in northern Greece and operate mainly from late October to April. “A hotel cannot survive if it performs well for only 30 or 40 days a year,” hoteliers stress, noting that mid-season occupancy often drops below 30%.

Rethinking the Winter Tourism Model

Local stakeholders argue that winter tourism must be treated as a strategic pillar — not merely a seasonal sideline. They advocate diversifying beyond ski resorts, emphasizing adventure, agritourism, culture, and wellness experiences that can attract visitors year-round, including from abroad.

A “White Week” on the Horizon

Reviving the idea of a ‘White Week’ — a school holiday around Clean Monday dedicated to winter excursions — is also gaining traction. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni recently reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening mountain tourism through legislation, Recovery Fund projects, and promotional campaigns, noting that revenues in winter months have already risen markedly in 2024 and 2025.