Greek Uniformed Personnel to Receive Pay Raises and Retroactive Payments

Around 150,000 members of the Armed Forces and Security Services will see pay increases and retroactive payments for the past three months in their December salaries, in line with the new pay scale for uniformed personnel.

The payments, which will arrive during the holiday season, will not be issued simultaneously. The timing depends on when each payroll processor incorporates the changes introduced by the new uniformed personnel pay system, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament next week by the Minister of Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

While implementation will vary, the increases have been effective retroactively from October 1. Some recipients may see the changes before Christmas, while others will notice them later, with payments including:

Monthly salary increases starting immediately.

Retroactive pay for October, November, and December, potentially including an additional half-month depending on payroll processing.

Reduced tax withholdings (especially for personnel with children), effective from the January 2026 payroll, paid at the end of December.

Additionally, personnel stationed on remote Aegean islands will benefit from lower living costs starting January 1, 2026, thanks to a 30% reduction in VAT for essential goods.

How Much Will They Receive?

Under the new system, 150,000 uniformed personnel will see average monthly increases of €128, with significant variations depending on rank, category, and duties.

In the Armed Forces, average annual increases per officer range from €1,103 to €2,776, excluding allowances.

In Police, Fire, and Coast Guard services, Category A officers will see roughly €1,236 annually, Category B around €1,008, and Category C about €992.

For families where both spouses serve in uniformed services, benefits are doubled, combining pay raises, allowances, and tax reductions.

Pay Scale Reforms

The new pay system addresses existing inequities in rank and service years, replacing the previous 35-step scale with 20 tiers based on years of service, which will trigger salary adjustments every two to three years.

These increases add to other recent income enhancements:

Night duty pay increased from January 2025 (€25 million cost).

Special duty and hazard allowances of €100 per month from July 2025 (€190 million annually).

Additional support since 2023 for long-term volunteers, short-term conscripts, naval crews, and families with children.

Pay Increases by Service and Category

Armed Forces:

Category A (senior officers): €276/month

Category B (non-commissioned officers): €128/month

Category C (volunteers, conscripts, etc.): €103/month

Police:

Category A: €236/month

Category B: €128/month

Category C: €92/month

Category D (Special Guards): €63/month

Fire and Coast Guard: similar levels to Police, averaging €111/month.

Examples:

A captain with 15 years of service: +€230/month

A police officer with 10 years of service: +€110/month

A special guard with 5 years of service: +€60/month

Responsibility Allowances Increased

The new pay scale significantly raises position-based allowances:

Colonel: from €78 to €200/month

Brigadier: from €221 to €300/month

Major: from €39 to €100/month

Additionally, a new command allowance is introduced, ranging from €100 for majors up to €400 for senior officers. In high-ranking cases, monthly increases may exceed €300, while combining allowances, pay raises, and tax benefits, annual gains can reach €4,300 for personnel in remote areas.

Illustrative Examples:

25-year-old lieutenant in a remote island: €4,300 total annual benefit (€358/month). 28-year-old captain with two children, 15 years of service: €3,720/year (€310/month). 26-year-old coast guard on Samothraki, with one child: €3,172/year (€264/month).

This new framework aims to modernize uniformed personnel pay, address inequities, and enhance overall income while providing significant support to families and those serving in remote or challenging locations.