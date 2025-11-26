Greece Strikes Historic Deal to Restore Collective Labor Agreements

Greece has struck a landmark pact to revive collective labor agreements, sealing an unprecedented consensus between the government and all major employer and worker organizations. The agreement was unveiled on November 26 during a joint press briefing led by Labor Minister Niki Kerameus alongside representatives of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), and the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen, and Merchants (GSEVEE).

Kerameus described the accord as a turning point for Greece’s labor framework, highlighting both its scale and its unifying force. “It is a historic agreement—not only because never before has such a broad coalition of National Social Partners reached a common position, but because it lays down a stable, transparent foundation for all sides. It marks a new era for Collective Labor Agreements in Greece,” she said.

A New Framework for Collective Bargaining

The agreement focuses on strengthening collective bargaining through easier extension of sectoral agreements, wider worker coverage, guaranteed protections after an agreement expires, and faster channels for resolving disputes. Central to the deal is a reduction in the threshold required to extend a Collective Labor Agreement across an entire sector: from 50% to 40% of workers represented by signatory employers.

The threshold is waived altogether when agreements are co-signed by national-level social partners, enabling GSEE to initiate or support sectoral accords more readily.

Sectoral clarity will also improve, with CLAs now required to include detailed industry identifiers such as economic activity codes.

Modernized Registries

Employer and union registries will be streamlined through lighter documentation requirements and softened penalties for non-registration. Unions will maintain their full rights even if registration lapses, and filings related to union elections will shift to the Court of First Instance.

Stronger Protection for Workers

All terms of an expired CLA will remain fully in force—restoring the pre-memorandum system and eliminating the limited continuation rules introduced in 2012. A uniform three-month extension period will apply to all agreements, with protections covering both existing and newly hired employees.

Faster Dispute Resolution

OMED, the national mediation and arbitration body, will adopt faster procedures, including a new pre-screening process for mediation or arbitration requests. A three-member expert panel will review filings strictly on legal grounds. To accelerate outcomes, the second tier of arbitration will be abolished, with judicial review still available.

What Comes Next

The government plans to publish an Action Plan in December, with legislation based on the agreement expected in early 2026.

Source: tovima.com