Russian State Assets ($230BN) Frozen by EU

The freezing of the Russian state assets by the European Union clears the way for borrowing against the assets to help finance Ukraine’s defence.

English Edition 13.12.2025, 23:11
Russian State Assets ($230BN) Frozen by EU
Newsroom

The European Union on Friday indefinitely froze €210 billion ($230 billion) in Russian state assets held within its jurisdiction, as Kyiv and its European allies sought to strengthen their position at a critical stage of U.S.-led peace talks, the Financial Times reported.

The move clears the way for borrowing against the assets to help finance Ukraine’s defence. EU leaders must still overcome strong objections from Belgium — where most of the Russian state assets are held — at a summit scheduled for next week.

Italy has also sided with Belgium. In a joint statement issued late on Friday, the two countries — along with Bulgaria and Malta — urged the EU to “continue exploring and discussing alternative options” to meet Ukraine’s financing needs, potentially through an EU-backed loan, which they said would carry “significantly lower risk”.

Moscow has responded by filing a lawsuit against Euroclear, the Brussels-based clearing house that holds the bulk of the assets, a move that could allow Russia to seize Euroclear assets located inside the country.

The White House confirmed that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European leaders in Berlin this weekend to discuss the security guarantees European capitals would provide to Ukraine under a potential peace agreement.

The Trump administration has stepped up pressure on Kyiv to sign a peace deal with Russia by Christmas, under terms that are largely unfavourable to Ukraine and were initially drafted between Washington and Moscow.

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
JPMorgan: Μπαίνει βαθύτερα σε κρυπτονομίσματα με ειδικευμένο αμοιβαίο κεφάλαιο
Crypto

Μπαίνει βαθύτερα σε κρυπτονομίσματα η JPMorgan
Ρωσία: «Εξάγει χάος», προειδοποιεί η νέα επικεφαλής της βρετανικής υπηρεσίας MI6
World

Η Ρωσία «εξάγει χάος», προειδοποιεί η νέα επικεφαλής της MI6
ΗΠΑ: Πώς η ώθηση για περισσότερες IPO τροφοδότησε κύμα απάτης
World

Πώς η ώθηση για περισσότερες IPO τροφοδότησε κύμα απάτης
Wall Street: Πτώση μετοχών λόγω AI – Απώλειες σε Oracle, Nvidia και Nasdaq
Markets

Wall Street: Μαζικές ρευστοποιήσεις στις μετοχές τεχνητής νοημοσύνης
Φορείς Μαγνησίας: Κοινή δήλωση για τις αγροτικές κινητοποιήσεις και το άνοιγμα των δρόμων
AGRO

Κοινή παρέμβαση φορέων Μαγνησίας για τις αγροτικές κινητοποιήσεις
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Φούσκα ή όχι, η ΑΙ μπερδεύει τους 3 διασημότερους short-sellers
Wall Street

Φούσκα ή όχι, η ΑΙ μπερδεύει τους 3 κορυφαίους short-sellers

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Τραμπ: Οι μειώσεις δασμών φέρνουν αντιδράσεις στους Αμερικανούς κτηνοτρόφους
World

Ο Τραμπ, το φθηνότερο κρέας και η οργή των Τεξανών κτηνοτρόφων

Η πολιτική του Τραμπ για φθηνότερο κρέας δημιουργεί ρήξη με τους παραδοσιακούς υποστηρικτές του στις αγροτικές περιοχές

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου: Τι προσδοκά με τη στροφή της AKTOR στην ενέργεια
Business

Ο Εξάρχου στρίβει το τιμόνι της AKTOR στην ενέργεια

Ο Αλέξανδρος Εξάρχου περιέγραψε στη διάρκεια ενημέρωσης Τύπου τα ορόσημα και τους στόχους της AKTOR από τις μπιζνες στο LNG

Χρήστος Κολώνας
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Νέο αλαλούμ με τις αγροτικές πληρωμές – Ο ΕΛΓΑ «άδειασε» λογαριασμούς
AGRO

Αλαλούμ με τις αγροτικές πληρωμές - Ο ΕΛΓΑ «άδειασε» λογαριασμούς

Ξεχειλίζει η οργή και η αγανάκτηση των αγροτών μετά από το νέο φιάσκο από τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και τον ΕΛΓΑ

Ανθή Γεωργίου
YSE Beauty: Βάζει πλώρη για τα Sephora το brand της Gen X
World

Πλώρη για τα Sephora η YSE Beauty - Ο ρόλος της LVMH

Η YSE Beauty της Molly Sims, ολοκλήρωσε έναν γύρο χρηματοδότησης Σειράς Α ύψους 15 εκατ. δολαρίων

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Carlyle: Συνεργασία με Goldman Sachs για την εξαγορά των διεθνών assets της Lukoil
World

Η μάχη για τα ξένα περιουσιακά στοιχεία της Lukoil φουντώνει

H Carlyle αναθέτει στη Goldman Sachs τη στρατηγική εξαγοράς ξένων περιουσιακών στοιχείων της ρωσικής Lukoil

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
IRIS: Έρχεται κύμα μεγάλων αλλαγών στις μεταφορές χρημάτων το 2026
Τράπεζες

Έρχεται κύμα αλλαγών στις μεταφορές χρημάτων μέσω IRIS

Αλλάζουν τα ημερήσια όρια συναλλαγών με το IRIS - Περαιτέρω απλοποίηση των πληρωμών σε φυσικά καταστήματα 

Αγης Μάρκου
Warner Bros: Έτοιμη να απορρίψει την προσφορά 108 δισ. της Paramount
World

Warner Bros: Έτοιμη να απορρίψει την προσφορά 108 δισ. της Paramount

Η Warner Bros Discovery αναμένεται να περιγράψει τέσσερα βασικά αρνητικά σημεία της προσφοράς της Paramount στην απάντησή της

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Πειραιάς: Έτοιμος για «απογείωση» μόλις ανοίξει η Ερυθρά Θάλασσα
Λιμάνια

Έτοιμος για «απογείωση» ο Πειραιάς μόλις ανοίξει η Ερυθρά Θάλασσα

Οι πιο αισιόδοξες εκτιμήσεις κάνουν λόγο για επιστροφή των liners στον Πειραιά έως τον προσεχή Απρίλιο

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Greece Targets Housing Shortage with Developer Incentives
English Edition

Greece Targets Housing Shortage with Developer Incentives

First, a large-scale home renovation program is being launched, offering subsidies of up to 90% of renovation costs. Financial support can reach 36,000 euros per property, with the goal of bringing old and vacant homes back onto the market

Out-of-Court Deal for Greek Swiss-Franc Loans Worth Billions
English Edition

Out-of-Court Deal for Greek Swiss-Franc Loans Worth Billions

In Greece, many borrowers turned to the courts seeking compensation, with final rulings still pending.

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English Edition

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Greek Parliament Passes 2026 Budget
English Edition

Greek Parliament Passes 2026 Budget

In an acrimonious debate that lasted 5 days, 159 MPs voted in favor and 136 against, following sharp exchanges over the farmers' blockades, high prices, and the OPEKEPE scandal

Mitsotakis: ‘Greece Returned from Bankruptcy to Economic Growth’
English Edition

Mitsotakis: ‘Greece Returned from Bankruptcy to Economic Growth’

“So if the slogan once was ‘we are staying in Europe,’ today, in one sense, Europe is saying: ‘we are becoming Greece.’ This success says a great deal,” he remarked

Greek Tourists Abroad Up 20%: Visa
English Edition

Greek Tourists Abroad Up 20%: Visa

Greek tourists abroad spent most of their money on restaurants, food, accommodation, clothing, and accessories

Greece’s Two Interventions Targeting Water Shortage
English Edition

Greece’s Two Interventions Targeting Water Shortage

A decade-long investment targets both water supply and wastewater management, aiming to reduce losses, reuse water, and secure Athens’ reservoirs amid growing drought risks

Latest News
JPMorgan: Μπαίνει βαθύτερα σε κρυπτονομίσματα με ειδικευμένο αμοιβαίο κεφάλαιο
Crypto

Μπαίνει βαθύτερα σε κρυπτονομίσματα η JPMorgan

Το νέο ιδιωτικό fund της JPMorgan θα λειτουργεί στο blockchain Ethereum και θα είναι διαθέσιμο σε κατάλληλους επενδυτές

Ρωσία: «Εξάγει χάος», προειδοποιεί η νέα επικεφαλής της βρετανικής υπηρεσίας MI6
World

Η Ρωσία «εξάγει χάος», προειδοποιεί η νέα επικεφαλής της MI6

Στις πρώτες δημόσιες δηλώσεις από την ανάληψη των καθηκόντων της, η Μπλέιζ Μετρεουέλι θα αναφερθεί και στην «διαρκή» υποστήριξη του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου στην Ουκρανία

ΗΠΑ: Πώς η ώθηση για περισσότερες IPO τροφοδότησε κύμα απάτης
World

Πώς η ώθηση για περισσότερες IPO τροφοδότησε κύμα απάτης

Οι «αναδυόμενες εταιρείες ανάπτυξης» έλαβαν ειδική μεταχείριση στις ΗΠΑ και τώρα έχουν γίνει «κόκκινο πανί»

Wall Street: Πτώση μετοχών λόγω AI – Απώλειες σε Oracle, Nvidia και Nasdaq
Markets

Wall Street: Μαζικές ρευστοποιήσεις στις μετοχές τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Η Wall Street υποχώρησε την Τετάρτη, καθώς οι επενδυτές απομακρύνθηκαν από τις μετοχές AI,

Φορείς Μαγνησίας: Κοινή δήλωση για τις αγροτικές κινητοποιήσεις και το άνοιγμα των δρόμων
AGRO

Κοινή παρέμβαση φορέων Μαγνησίας για τις αγροτικές κινητοποιήσεις

Την ανάγκη άμεσου διαλόγου και ανοίγματος των δρόμων υπογραμμίζουν φορείς της Μαγνησίας, κρούοντας τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου για την τοπική οικονομία

Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Φούσκα ή όχι, η ΑΙ μπερδεύει τους 3 διασημότερους short-sellers
Wall Street

Φούσκα ή όχι, η ΑΙ μπερδεύει τους 3 κορυφαίους short-sellers

Τι αναφέρουν κορυφαίοι dealer της Wall Street για την Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη και τις προοπτικές ανάπτυξης 

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Ενας Ιησούς με AI – Μια εφαρμογή που μετρά ήδη 150.000 χρήστες
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Ενας Ιησούς με AI – Μια εφαρμογή που μετρά ήδη 150.000 χρήστες

Ένα chatbot προσφέρει εξατομικευμένες συμβουλές για την πίστη - Επιφυλακτικός ο πάπας Λέων προειδοποιεί τους πιστούς

JP Morgan: Η ανάληψη των 350 δισ. δολ. από την Fed – Πού τοποθέτησε τα κεφάλαια της
World

Γιατί η JP Morgan «σήκωσε» 350 δισ. από το λογαριασμό της στη Fed

Η στρατηγική της JP Morgan για να θωρακίσει την κερδοφορία της εν μέσω αποκλιμάκωσης των επιτοκίων

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
YSE Beauty: Βάζει πλώρη για τα Sephora το brand της Gen X
World

Πλώρη για τα Sephora η YSE Beauty - Ο ρόλος της LVMH

Η YSE Beauty της Molly Sims, ολοκλήρωσε έναν γύρο χρηματοδότησης Σειράς Α ύψους 15 εκατ. δολαρίων

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Τραμπ: Οι μειώσεις δασμών φέρνουν αντιδράσεις στους Αμερικανούς κτηνοτρόφους
World

Ο Τραμπ, το φθηνότερο κρέας και η οργή των Τεξανών κτηνοτρόφων

Η πολιτική του Τραμπ για φθηνότερο κρέας δημιουργεί ρήξη με τους παραδοσιακούς υποστηρικτές του στις αγροτικές περιοχές

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Μπαρντελά: Τελικά θαυμάζει ή απορρίπτει τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ;
Κόσμος

Ο Μπαρντελά τελικά θαυμάζει ή απορρίπτει τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ;

Ο πρόεδρος της Εθνικής Συσπείρωσης φέρνει σε αμηχανία ακόμα και τους οπαδούς της γαλλικής Ακροδεξιάς

Αλέξανδρος Καψύλης
Γερμανία: Έγκριση αμυντικών δαπανών ύψους 50 δισ. ευρώ
Κόσμος

Έγκριση αμυντικών δαπανών ύψους 50 δισ. ευρώ από το γερμανικό κοινοβούλιο

Η Γερμανία σχεδιάζει να δαπανήσει συνολικά 650 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ για την άμυνα μεταξύ 2025 και 2030

Bloomberg: Ο Ερντογάν ζητά την επιστροφή των S-400 στη Ρωσία
Κόσμος

Ο Ερντογάν ζητά την επιστροφή των S-400 στη Ρωσία

Να επιστρέψει τα συστήματα αεράμυνας S-400 που αγόρασε η Τουρκία από τη Ρωσία πριν από σχεδόν μια δεκαετία, ζήτησε από τον Πούτιν ο Τούρκος πρόεδρος, σύμφωνα με το Bloomberg

EE: «Μάχη» στη Σύνοδο Κορυφής για τα ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία
World

Ποια κράτη -μέλη της ΕΕ αντιδρούν στην χρησιμοποίηση των ρωσικών assets

Στο σχέδιο για τα ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία αντιδρούν Βέλγιο, Ουγγαρία και Σλοβακία - Εναλλακτικές λύσεις θέλουν Ιταλία, Τσεχία, Βουλγαρία και Μάλτα

Αλέξανδρος Σιουτζούκης
Carlyle: Συνεργασία με Goldman Sachs για την εξαγορά των διεθνών assets της Lukoil
World

Η μάχη για τα ξένα περιουσιακά στοιχεία της Lukoil φουντώνει

H Carlyle αναθέτει στη Goldman Sachs τη στρατηγική εξαγοράς ξένων περιουσιακών στοιχείων της ρωσικής Lukoil

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Αγρότες: Προσανατολίζονται σε κλιμάκωση κινητοποιήσεων
AGRO

Αγρότες: Προς κλιμάκωση οι κινητοποιήσεις

Η τάση στα μπλόκα είναι κλιμάκωση χωρίς συνάντηση με τον πρωθυπουργό - Πώς «κόπηκαν» οι όποιες γέφυρες διαλόγου

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο