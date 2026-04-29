AKTOR Group Seals $6B US LNG Supply Deal With Albania

Greek infrastructure and energy group AKTOR has signed a 20-year, $6 billion agreement to supply U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Albania, in a deal that extends the company’s growing footprint in Balkan energy markets.

The agreement was signed in Tirana between AKTOR’s U.S. subsidiary, AKTOR LNG USA, and ALBGAZ, Albania’s state natural gas company. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Enea Karakaçi, and ALBGAZ CEO Amarda Kapaj attended the ceremony, as did Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Alexandros Exarchos, who leads AKTOR Group, also signed the agreement on the Greek side.

Exarchos has cultivated close ties with the White House, which, according to sources familiar with the matter, have helped open doors for AKTOR in Albania and the broader Western Balkans energy market. The presence of Ambassador Guilfoyle at the signing reflected the U.S. administration’s interest in expanding American LNG supply across southeastern Europe.

I was honored to travel to Tirana to advance @POTUS’ energy agenda and join PM @ediramaal to participate in a signing ceremony of a historic deal between Albania, Venture Global and Aktor LNG USA on a 20-year U.S. LNG agreement. This $6B commitment strengthens energy security—and… — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) April 28, 2026

The LNG will be sourced from U.S. producer Venture Global. Albania is set to receive approximately 1 billion cubic meters per year, with deliveries beginning in 2030.

Routed Through Greece, For Now

Until Albania develops its own import infrastructure, the gas will arrive at Revythousa LNG terminal and travel onward via the national gas grid and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, or TAP, which connects Greece to Albania and Italy. AKTOR subsidiaries are already involved in U.S. LNG imports through Greece as part of the Vertical Corridor supply route into the broader Balkans region.

The Vlorë Hub Plan

The deal is tied to Albanian government plans to develop an energy hub in the Adriatic port city of Vlorë, the third most populous city in the country. The project includes reviving an existing thermal power plant, adding around 250 MW of new generation capacity, and installing a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), that would eventually allow Albania to import LNG directly by sea. A new pipeline linking Fier to Vlorë would connect the facility to national and regional gas networks. “Vlorë is evolving from a standalone project into a strategic energy hub connecting production, infrastructure and markets,” Prime Minister Rama said at the signing.

AKTOR’s wholly owned subsidiary AKTOR ENERGY will design and build a power generation unit of approximately 380 MW as part of the Vlorë development.

Source: tovima.com