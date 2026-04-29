Greek Unemployment Rate Edges to 9% in March

Greece’s unemployment rate stood at 9% in March, according to data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). The figure marks a decline compared with the revised 9.4% recorded in March 2025, but a slight increase from the upwardly revised 8.6% reported in February 2026.

The total number of unemployed individuals reached 436,057. This represents a decrease of 10,632 people year-on-year, or 2.4%, while also reflecting a monthly rise of 19,021 people, up 4.6% from February 2026.

Gender disparities in unemployment persist, though both groups recorded improvement compared with last year. The unemployment rate for women fell to 11.5% from 11.7% in March 2025, while for men it declined more sharply to 6.9% from 7.5%.

By age group, youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 edged slightly down to 21%, compared with 21.1% a year earlier. Among people aged 25 to 74, the rate decreased more noticeably to 8.3% from 8.8%.

ELSTAT’s labor force survey also recorded 4,412,383 employed persons in March. This is an increase of 117,047 compared with March 2025, or 2.7%, and a marginal rise of 3,645 from February 2026, up 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the number of people under 75 who are outside the labor force—those neither working nor actively seeking employment—declined to 2,876,809. This marks a drop of 141,058 year-on-year (4.7%) and a decrease of 26,947 compared with the previous month (0.9%).

Source: tovima.com