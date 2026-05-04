Feta Production Feels the Aftershocks of Last Year’s Livestock Crisis

The prolonged outbreak of sheep pox last year is now leaving a visible mark on Greece’s dairy sector, particularly its feta industry. The most significant consequence has been a drop in the volume of sheep’s milk collected by cheesemakers toward the end of 2025—and beyond—resulting in reduced feta production for the current season.

According to market sources, this decline is affecting both export-oriented dairies and companies serving a mix of domestic and international markets. While primary production appears to have stabilized, this year’s export performance is not matching the strong levels recorded in 2025.

Producers serving both domestic and export markets face a tough balancing act, as contractual obligations and competition limit their ability to shift supply abroad. Output is expected to stabilize after autumn when more livestock enters production, but exports in 2026 are likely to match—not surpass—last year’s levels.

he anticipated growth in exports is set to be lost. Last year, Greece exported a total of 105,000 tonnes of feta, up from 97,000 tonnes in 2024, out of a total production of 140,000 tonnes. The United Kingdom and Italy remain key markets, absorbing a combined 28,000 tonnes—12,500 tonnes and 15,500 tonnes respectively.

Recent data underscore the slowdown. In January 2026, the value of feta exports rose by just 1.6%, reaching 60.6 million euros. Notably, exports to Germany—the leading market for the iconic Greek cheese—fell from 19.1 million euros to 17.2 million euros. The UK also saw a marked decline, with export values dropping by 9.9% and 7.5% respectively.

By contrast, exports to France, the United States, and Austria posted strong gains—8.7%, 23.9%, and 42.4% respectively—though these increases come from a comparatively lower base.

At the same time, export prices for feta are under significant pressure. The main factor is competition from white cheeses made from cow’s milk, which benefit from lower production costs and are increasingly challenging feta’s position in international markets.

Source: tovima.com