Tighter Rules for Airbnb-Style Rentals Spark Backlash

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece is set to tighten regulations governing short-term rentals, with a new provision in a Finance Ministry bill drawing strong opposition from property owners and industry groups.

The proposed measure would revoke a property’s registration number for short-term rentals (AMA) not only when ownership changes through a sale, but also in cases of inheritance, parental transfers, gifts, or other legal transfers. The restriction applies exclusively to properties located in central Athens and Thessaloniki, where the issuance of new AMA registrations has been suspended or is expected to be suspended.

STAMA Greece has strongly criticized the provision, arguing that it penalizes law-abiding owners rather than addressing market abuses. According to the association, thousands of individuals who invested legally, complied with all regulatory requirements, and contributed to the revitalization of neglected urban areas could lose a valuable property and income-generating right simply because ownership changed hands through inheritance or family transfer.

The organization estimates that more than 10,000 owners and families may be affected. It warns that the measure could create a two-tier property market, as homes with active short-term rental registrations would immediately lose value upon transfer because new owners would be unable to continue a previously lawful business activity.

STAMA also argues that the government is overlooking the role short-term rentals have played in the regeneration of city centers. Over the past decade, thousands of vacant offices, shops, and commercial premises were renovated with private capital and brought back into productive use through the short-term rental market. Many of these properties, the association notes, are not suitable for long-term residential use, meaning the loss of an AMA is unlikely to increase housing supply for permanent residents. Instead, it could leave a significant number of properties idle and economically unviable once again.

The association is urging the government to withdraw the provision, warning of serious economic and social consequences. Similar objections have been raised by the Panhellenic Federation of Property Owners (POMIDA), which has condemned the automatic deletion of short-term rental registrations following ownership transfers, including those resulting from inheritance, parental gifts, or donations in areas subject to the temporary restrictions.