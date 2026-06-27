 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(1) {
    [0]=>
    string(10) "Automotive"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(15) "Auto Technology"
    [1]=>
    string(5) "Other"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(7) "neutral"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(10) "Automotive"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(28) "Law Gov & Politics: Politics"
}

Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits

Vehicle owners now have until January 2027 to comply with updated European safety requirements for car first aid kits, with inspections and fines set to begin after the new deadline

English Edition 27.06.2026, 21:35
Σχολιάστε
Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek vehicle owners have been given more time to update their car first aid kits to meet new European safety standards, following a ministerial decision extending the compliance deadline until January 1, 2027.

The new requirements were initially scheduled to take effect on June 18, but the start of inspections has been postponed to allow drivers more time to purchase the required medical supplies and properly equip their vehicles according to the DIN 13164/2022 European standard.

Fines for non-compliance from 2027

Once the measure enters full implementation, traffic authorities will begin checks on vehicles across Greece. Drivers whose vehicles do not have a first aid kit meeting the new requirements will face a €30 administrative fine.

The obligation applies to all motor vehicles operating in Greece, while motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles are excluded from the requirement.

What the new car first aid kit must include

The updated standard does not only concern the presence of medical supplies but also their quality, dimensions and technical specifications, with the aim of improving safety during first aid situations.

Each vehicle first aid kit must contain at least 16 different items, including:

  • An emergency thermal blanket to help maintain body temperature in critical situations
  • Sterile bandages of different types and sizes
  • Disposable gloves for safer medical handling
  • Cleaning wipes for wound disinfection
  • Special scissors, adhesive bandages and other essential supplies for stabilising injured people until emergency medical assistance arrives

Drivers are advised to check their existing first aid kits, as older versions commonly available on the market may not meet the full list of requirements or the dimensions required by the new European standard.

Source: tovima.com 

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Ελ Εριάν: Οι αγορές παραμένουν εγκλωβισμένες σε γεωπολιτικούς κινδύνους
Markets

Ελ Εριάν: Οι αγορές αγνοούν τον πόλεμο, αλλά οι κίνδυνοι παραμένουν
Ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα: 9+1 πρακτικές οδηγίες – Τι γίνεται με τα πρόστιμα
Ακίνητα

Ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα: 9+1 πρακτικές οδηγίες - Τι γίνεται με τα πρόστιμα
Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits
English Edition

Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits
Ισραήλ: Κρατά στρατό στον Λίβανο και στέλνει μήνυμα στο Ιράν
World

Το Ισραήλ κρατά στρατό στον Λίβανο και στέλνει μήνυμα στο Ιράν
ΔΥΠΑ: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις Σχολές Ανώτερης Επαγγελματικής Κατάρτισης
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις 30 ΣΑΕΚ της ΔΥΠΑ
NATO: Γιατί ο Τραμπ κατηγορεί τους Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους για τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν και τι απαντά η Συμμαχία
World

Τραμπ εναντίον Ευρώπης: Η κόντρα για το Ιράν φέρνει τριγμούς στο ΝΑΤΟ

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Anthropic: Κοντά στην επαναφορά του Fable 5 μετά τη χαλάρωση των αμερικανικών περιορισμών
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

«Πράσινο φως» για την Anthropic – Επιστρέφει το Fable 5

Η Anthropic βρίσκεται ένα βήμα πριν ανακτήσει την πρόσβαση στο μοντέλο Fable 5, καθώς η αμερικανική κυβέρνηση εξετάζει την άρση των περιορισμών που είχαν επιβληθεί για λόγους εθνικής ασφάλειας

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Τράπεζες: Επιχείρηση αύξηση πελατολογίου από τις τράπεζες μέσω νέων προσφορών
Τράπεζες

Οι τράπεζες στο «κυνήγι» νέων πελατών - Οι προσφορές και τα μπόνους

Συνεχίζουν οι τράπεζες τις επιθετικές στρατηγικές μάρκετινγκ για τη διεύρυνση του πελατολογίου τους

Αγης Μάρκου
Αttica Stores: Τι φέρνει η IPO – Η επόμενη μέρα και οι επενδύσεις
Business

Attica: Η υπερκάλυψη της IPO και η επόμενη μέρα

Τι φέρνει η επόμενη μέρα για την Attica μετά την IPO – Η ψήφος εμπιστοσύνης των επενδυτών και ο νέος κύκλος ανάπτυξης

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Παραγωγικότητα: Ποια είναι η συμβολή των εργαλείων ΑΙ
Economy

Σύμμαχος της παραγωγικότητας η ΑΙ; [γράφημα]

Τι πιστεύουν οι εργοδότες στην Ελλάδα για την συνεισφορά της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης στην ενίσχυση της παραγωγικότητας

Μαρία Σιδέρη
Fed of Atlanta: Η ανησυχία για την επιλογή του νέου προέδρου της
World

Μίνι θρίλερ για την επιλογή προέδρου της Fed Ατλάντας

Η διαδικασία επιλογής του νέου προέδρου της Fed της Ατλάντας παρακολουθείται στενά από την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Πάνω από 5 δισ. οι αυξήσεις κεφαλαίου το 2026, υπάρχει και συνέχεια…
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Πάνω από 5 δισ. οι αυξήσεις κεφαλαίου το 2026, υπάρχει και συνέχεια

Τα κεφάλαια κατευθύνονται πλέον σε επενδύσεις, υποδομές, ενέργεια και ανάπτυξη και το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών εξελίσσεται σε μηχανή άντλησης ρευστότητας

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Επενδύσεις: Πώς επηρεάζονται από τις γεωπολιτικές αναταραχές
Economy

Οι γεωπολιτικές κρίσεις ξαναγράφουν τον χάρτη των επενδύσεων

Σύμφωνα με την ανάλυση της ΤτΕ, οι γεωπολιτικοί κλυδωνισμοί και η συνεπαγόμενη αβεβαιότητα συνιστούν κρίσιμο στοιχείο της διαδικασίας λήψης επενδυτικών αποφάσεων

Κωνσταντίνος Δημητρίου
Μισθοί: Πόσο απέχει η Ελλάδα από τα επίπεδα του 2009;
Economy

Πόσο απέχει η Ελλάδα από τους μισθούς του 2009;

Σε όρους αγοραστικής δύναμης (οι μισθοί εν πολλοίς), η Ελλάδα εμφανίζει πλέον σημαντική υστέρηση έναντι των χωρών της Κεντρικής και Ανατολικής Ευρώπης

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits
English Edition

Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits

Vehicle owners now have until January 2027 to comply with updated European safety requirements for car first aid kits, with inspections and fines set to begin after the new deadline

One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers
English Edition

One in Four Greek Workers Receive Meal Benefits From Employers

A new survey highlights the growing role of meal vouchers and food allowances in supporting employees’ purchasing power, reducing financial pressure and helping businesses attract and retain staff.

Greece Summer Sales Set to Begin on July 13
English Edition

Greece Summer Sales Set to Begin on July 13

Retailers will also have the option to open on the first Sunday of the sales season, July 19, with recommended operating hours between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Greece Says Price Cap Cut Costs for 2,000 Products
English Edition

Greece Says Price Cap Cut Costs for 2,000 Products

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos says government measures to curb profiteering have reduced prices, while talks continue on further cuts for essential goods.

Shein, Temu: What Buyers Should Know About the New Import Fee
English Edition

Shein, Temu: What Buyers Should Know About the New Import Fee

Greece's tax authority has issued guidelines on the new customs regime for low-value parcels from outside the EU. The 10 rules cover who pays, when refunds apply and how VAT is handled

Greece Eyes Seismic Survey Tenders for New Oil and Gas Hunt
English Edition

Greece Eyes Seismic Survey Tenders for New Oil and Gas Hunt

State body HEREMA is opening the door to privately funded seismic surveys off western and southern Greece, aiming to build a shared data bank that lowers the cost and risk of hunting for oil and gas

Greece Plans First Astronaut Mission to Space Station
English Edition

Greece Plans First Astronaut Mission to Space Station

A Greek astronaut could travel to the International Space Station within two years, carrying out scientific experiments and showcasing national research and technology projects

Latest News
Ελ Εριάν: Οι αγορές παραμένουν εγκλωβισμένες σε γεωπολιτικούς κινδύνους
Markets

Ελ Εριάν: Οι αγορές αγνοούν τον πόλεμο, αλλά οι κίνδυνοι παραμένουν

Ο Ελ Εριάν εκτιμά ότι παρότι η αμερικάνικη οικονομία αντέχει οι αγορές καλούνται να διαχειριστούν τις γεωπολιτικές εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή και τις διαφωνίες για τη Fed

Ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα: 9+1 πρακτικές οδηγίες – Τι γίνεται με τα πρόστιμα
Ακίνητα

Ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα: 9+1 πρακτικές οδηγίες - Τι γίνεται με τα πρόστιμα

Αν και η πλατφόρμα για τα ακαθάριστα οικόπεδα έχει κλείσει, ωστόσο ακόμα και η εκπρόθεσμη οικειοθελής συμμόρφωση μπορεί να προφυλάξει από τον καταλογισμό

Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits
English Edition

Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits

Vehicle owners now have until January 2027 to comply with updated European safety requirements for car first aid kits, with inspections and fines set to begin after the new deadline

Ισραήλ: Κρατά στρατό στον Λίβανο και στέλνει μήνυμα στο Ιράν
World

Το Ισραήλ κρατά στρατό στον Λίβανο και στέλνει μήνυμα στο Ιράν

Η συμφωνία Ισραήλ - Λιβάνου χαρακτηρίζεται ως «ιστορική» από τον Ισραηλινό Υπουργό Άμυνας Ισραέλ Κατζ, ο οποίος ξεκαθαρίζει ότι o IDF θα παραμείνει στη ζώνη ασφαλείας

ΔΥΠΑ: Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις Σχολές Ανώτερης Επαγγελματικής Κατάρτισης
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις 30 ΣΑΕΚ της ΔΥΠΑ

Οι σχολές της ΔΥΠΑ καλύπτουν 46 ειδικότητες με υψηλή ζήτηση στην αγορά εργασίας - Ποιοι μπορούν να υποβάλουν αίτηση

NATO: Γιατί ο Τραμπ κατηγορεί τους Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους για τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν και τι απαντά η Συμμαχία
World

Τραμπ εναντίον Ευρώπης: Η κόντρα για το Ιράν φέρνει τριγμούς στο ΝΑΤΟ

Στο στόχαστρο της νέας κόντρας ΗΠΑ-Ευρώπης βρίσκεται το ΝΑΤΟ, με τον Τραμπ να αμφισβητεί τη συμβολή των συμμάχων στην εκστρατεία κατά του Ιράν

ΣΕΠΕΕ: Με θετικό πρόσημο οι εξαγωγές ένδυσης στο α’ 4μηνο του 2026
Economy

Μικρή «ανάσα» στις εξαγωγές ένδυσης στο 4μηνο

Ποιες κατηγορίες του κλάδου της ένδυσης έδωσαν ώθηση στις εξαγωγές, σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεια του ΣΕΠΕΕ

Τσίπρας: Χρειαζόμαστε δικαιότερη φορολογία
Πολιτική

Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Χρειαζόμαστε δικαιότερη φορολογία

Τις πέντε βασικές παρεμβάσεις του παρουσίασε ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας στο Εθνικό Συμβούλιο της ΕΛΑΣ

ΔΕΗ: Το μεγάλο στοίχημα των data centers και η νέα εποχή της Δυτικής Μακεδονίας
Business

Η ΔΕΗ επενδύει στα data centers και βάζει την Ελλάδα στον χάρτη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Η ΔΕΗ επενδύει δυναμικά στα data centers, φιλοδοξώντας να μετατρέψει τη Δυτική Μακεδονία σε έναν από τους σημαντικότερους ψηφιακούς και ενεργειακούς κόμβους της Ευρώπης

ElvalHalcor: Ποιες επενδύσεις θα χρηματοδοτήσει με την ΑΜΚ
Business

ElvalHalcor: Το επενδυτικό πλάνο πίσω από την ΑΜΚ των 250 εκατ. ευρώ

Η Έκτακτη Γενική Συνέλευση της ElvalHalcor για την αύξηση του μετοχικού κεφαλαίου έχει συγκληθεί για τις 9 Ιουλίου

Έκτακτο επίδομα παιδιού: Πότε θα καταβληθεί
Economy

Πότε πληρώνεται το έκτακτο επίδομα των 150 ευρώ

Ποιοι είναι οι δικαιούχοι - Τα εισοδηματικά κριτήρια για το έκτακτο επίδομα παιδιού

Athens Metro Line 3 Night Closures Begin for Rail Works
English Edition

Athens Metro Line 3 Night Closures Begin for Rail Works

Passengers using Athens’ Metro Line 3 will face evening service changes from June 28 as stations close earlier for rail replacement works, with alternative bus services introduced to cover affected routes

Θεοδωρικάκος στον ΟΤ: Συμφωνία για μειώσεις τιμών ή συνεχίζεται το πλαφόν
Economy

Θεοδωρικάκος στον ΟΤ: Συμφωνία για μειώσεις τιμών ή πλαφόν

Ο υπουργός Ανάπτυξης Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος ανέφερε ότι το πλαφόν στα καύσιμα θα αρθεί, διαχωρίζοντας έτσι τη συγκεκριμένη αγορά από το μέτωπο των τροφίμων

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Kraft Heinz: Νέα παγκόσμια δομή με τρεις γεωγραφικές περιφέρειες για ταχύτερη ανάπτυξη
Business

Η μεγάλη αναδιοργάνωση της Kraft Heinz

Η Kraft Heinz στοχεύει στην επιτάχυνση της ανάπτυξης και την ενίσχυση της ανταγωνιστικότητάς της

ΑΙ: Πώς δοκιμάζει τους εργαζομένους της γενιάς των boomers
Τεχνολογία

AI ή συνταξιοδότηση; Το δίλημμα των boomers

H AΙ φαίνεται ότι δεν αλλάζει μόνον τα εργαλεία εργασίας αλλά και τη δομή της ίδιας της αγοράς εργασίας

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ανδριανός: Μοχλός ανάπτυξης της επιχειρηματικότητας τα Επιμελητήρια
Business

Ανδριανός: Μοχλός ανάπτυξης της επιχειρηματικότητας τα Επιμελητήρια

Καθοριστική η συμβολή των Επιμελητηρίων για τη μετάβαση σε ένα πιο ανθεκτικό παραγωγικό μοντέλο, σημειώνει ο υφ. Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης Γιάννης Ανδριανός

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies