Greece Extends Deadline for New Car First Aid Kits

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Greek vehicle owners have been given more time to update their car first aid kits to meet new European safety standards, following a ministerial decision extending the compliance deadline until January 1, 2027.

The new requirements were initially scheduled to take effect on June 18, but the start of inspections has been postponed to allow drivers more time to purchase the required medical supplies and properly equip their vehicles according to the DIN 13164/2022 European standard.

Fines for non-compliance from 2027

Once the measure enters full implementation, traffic authorities will begin checks on vehicles across Greece. Drivers whose vehicles do not have a first aid kit meeting the new requirements will face a €30 administrative fine.

The obligation applies to all motor vehicles operating in Greece, while motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles are excluded from the requirement.

What the new car first aid kit must include

The updated standard does not only concern the presence of medical supplies but also their quality, dimensions and technical specifications, with the aim of improving safety during first aid situations.

Each vehicle first aid kit must contain at least 16 different items, including:

An emergency thermal blanket to help maintain body temperature in critical situations

Sterile bandages of different types and sizes

Disposable gloves for safer medical handling

Cleaning wipes for wound disinfection

Special scissors, adhesive bandages and other essential supplies for stabilising injured people until emergency medical assistance arrives

Drivers are advised to check their existing first aid kits, as older versions commonly available on the market may not meet the full list of requirements or the dimensions required by the new European standard.

Source: tovima.com