Bank of Greece: Private Sector Deposits Rise by €2.4 Billion in March

Deposits in Greece’s private sector increased by 2.4 billion euros in March 2025, according to official figures released by the Bank of Greece.

The surge was almost entirely driven by businesses, which added 2.563 billion euros to their accounts. In contrast, household deposits saw a decline of 158 million euros, during the same period.

Overall, the monthly net flow of total deposits in the Greek banking system was positive in March, reaching 1.359 billion euros.

Drop in Government Deposits

The general government sector recorded a decline in deposits, which fell by 1.046 billion euros in March. This contrasts with an increase of 928 million euros in February. On an annual basis, the growth rate of government deposits slowed to 12.1% in March, down from 15.3% in the previous month.

Strong Rebound in Private Sector Deposits

The private sector recorded a significant turnaround, with deposits rising by 2.405 billion euros in March. This follows declines of 1.701 billion euros in February and 4.787 billion euros in January. The annual growth rate of private sector deposits also improved to 4.8% in March, up from 4.5% the previous month.

Business Deposits Lead the Way

Corporate deposits were the standout performer, jumping by 2.563 billion euros in March—more than offsetting the 1.306 billion euros decline seen in February.

The annual growth rate for business deposits accelerated to 11.9% from 9.4%. Within this category, deposits from non-financial corporations increased by 2.436 billion euros, reversing a February decline of 1.259 billion euros.

Insurance companies and other financial institutions also contributed, with deposits up 127 million euros after a 46 million euros drop the previous month.

Households Continue to Withdraw

Households and private non-profit institutions saw their deposits shrink by 158 million euros in March. While this was a smaller drop compared to the 396 million euros decrease in February, it continues a downward trend. The annual growth rate of household deposits slowed to 2.6%, down from 3.0% in February.

Source: tovima.com