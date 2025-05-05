Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign-Made Films to Save Hollywood

The global content production market is expected to reach $248 billion in 2025, according to Ampere Analysis. Major American studios — including Disney, Netflix, and Universal — already rely heavily on international markets both for production and distribution

English Edition 05.05.2025, 17:49
Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign-Made Films to Save Hollywood
Newsroom

In a dramatic escalation of his trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday a 100% tariff on all foreign-made films, claiming that aggressive international tax incentives have hollowed out America’s movie industry and posed a threat to national security.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “The American movie industry is dying a very fast death. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda.”

Trump authorized the Department of Commerce and other agencies to begin the immediate implementation of the new tariff policy, stating, “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

Unclear Implementation, Industry Reeling
Accrding to Reuters, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick responded on X with a brief statement: “We’re on it.” However, neither Lutnick nor Trump provided details about the logistics of the new tariff. It remains unclear whether the levy will apply to streaming content, theatrical releases, or direct-to-video films, or how the tariff would be calculated — by production costs, box office revenues, or some other metric.

Executives at major studios were scrambling to understand the scope of the policy Sunday night. The Motion Picture Association, which represents studios such as Walt Disney, Netflix, and Universal Pictures, declined immediate comment.

Industry Already Under Pressure
Trump’s move follows years of declining production in Hollywood, with filmmakers increasingly choosing to shoot overseas to take advantage of generous tax incentives. A 2023 study by ProdPro showed that roughly half of all big-budget film and TV productions ($40 million or more) were filmed outside the U.S., with Canada, Britain, Central Europe, and Australia being top destinations.

A FilmLA report indicated that film and TV production in Los Angeles has fallen nearly 40% over the last decade, a trend worsened by the wildfires of January 2025, which drove many workers out of the city.

In January, Trump appointed Hollywood veterans Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson to a task force aimed at “bringing Hollywood back bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.” The 100% tariff appears to be part of that broader campaign.

Trade Concerns and Global Fallout
The policy has sparked immediate concerns among trade experts. William Reinsch, former senior Commerce official and now a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, warned that retaliation from other countries could devastate the U.S. entertainment sector.

“The retaliation will kill our industry,” Reinsch said. “We have a lot more to lose than to gain. It would be hard to justify this on national security grounds.”

The global content production market is expected to reach $248 billion in 2025, according to Ampere Analysis. Major American studios — including Disney, Netflix, and Universal — already rely heavily on international markets both for production and distribution.

Trump’s tariff announcement continues his administration’s pattern of aggressive trade actions, which have rattled global markets and fueled recession fears.

Source: Tovima.com

Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
ΔΥΠΑ: 2.000 νέες θέσεις εργασίας στη Θεσσαλία με επιχορήγηση έως 22.500 ευρώ
Επικαιρότητα

ΔΥΠΑ: 2.000 νέες θέσεις εργασίας στη Θεσσαλία με επιχορήγηση έως 22.500 ευρώ
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Γερμανικές «δονήσεις» στην αγορά
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Γερμανικές «δονήσεις» στο Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Fed: Το δίλημμα που θέτουν οι δασμοί Τραμπ – Τι θα αποφασίσει αύριο
World

Fed: Το δίλημμα που θέτουν οι δασμοί Τραμπ – Τι θα αποφασίσει αύριο
Αγρότες: Ζητούν να σηκωθεί το αεροπλάνο της χαλαζικής προστασίας σε Πέλλα – Ημαθία
AGRO

Να σηκωθεί το αεροπλάνο της χαλαζικής προστασίας ζητούν αγρότες Πέλλας - Ημαθίας
Edison: Ρεκόρ περιθωρίων στις κατασκευές για τον AVAX οδηγεί τον όμιλο στην ανάπτυξη
Business

Edison για AVAX: Ρεκόρ περιθωρίων στις κατασκευές οδηγεί τον όμιλο στην ανάπτυξη
OT Forum – Γεραπετρίτης: Υπάρχουν σε εξέλιξη ελληνικές επενδύσεις στην Τουρκία
OT FORUM

Γεραπετρίτης: Υπάρχουν σε εξέλιξη ελληνικές επενδύσεις στην Τουρκία

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX

OT Originals

Τράπεζες: Αισιoδοξία για την κερδοφορία του κλάδου παρά τη διεθνή αβεβαιότητα
Τράπεζες

Γιατί οι τραπεζίτες είναι αισιόδοξοι για την κερδοφορία

Θωρακισμένες απέναντι στις διεθνείς προκλήσεις χαρακτηρίζει τόσο τις ελληνικές, όσο και τις κυπριακές τράπεζες η Fitch Ratings.

Αγης Μάρκου
Μύλοι Λούλη: Ποιοι παράγοντες συντηρούν τις πληθωριστικές πιέσεις
Business

Τι έδειξε το ταμείο των Μύλων Λούλη - Πώς θα κινηθούν οι τιμές

Στη διεύρυνση του προϊόντικού χαρτοφυλακίου προχωράνε τα τελευταία χρόνια οι Μύλοι Λούλη - Ανοδικά τα μεγέθη για το 2024

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Golden Visa: Με ισπανική ώθηση η έκρηξη στο ελληνικό πρόγραμμα – Ποιοι αγοράζουν
Ακίνητα

Με ισπανική ώθηση η έκρηξη στην Golden Visa - Ποιοι αγοράζουν

Όλο και περισσότερα κράτη αποφασίζουν να καταργήσουν την Golden Visa - Τι συμβαίνει στην Ελλάδα

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Πεντάστερα ξενοδοχεία: Πώς η Αθήνα ξεπέρασε την Μαδρίτη στις τιμές των δωματίων 
Τουρισμός

Η Αθήνα ξεπέρασε τη Μαδρίτη στις τιμές των ξενοδοχείων - Ο ρόλος των 5άστερων  

Οι επενδύσεις σε πεντάστερα ξενοδοχεία και οι ξένες αλυσίδες έφεραν αύξηση της μέσης τιμής δωματίου στην Αθήνα 

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
ΔΕΔΔΗΕ: Σε εξέλιξη έργα 377,5 εκατ. ευρώ για την υπογειοποίηση ηλεκτρικών δικτύων
Ηλεκτρισμός

Σε εξέλιξη έργα 377,5 εκατ. ευρώ για την υπογειοποίηση ηλεκτρικών δικτύων

Στα 2.000 χιλιόμετρα το μήκος των δικτύων που θα υπογειοποιηθούν το 2025.

Μάχη Τράτσα
Γουόρεν Μπάφετ: Παραμένει πρόεδρος στην Berkshire – Το ΔΣ εξέλεξε τον Άμπελ ως CEO
World

Παραμένει πρόεδρος στην Berkshire ο Μπάφετ - Το ΔΣ εξέλεξε τον Άμπελ ως CEO

Ο Γουόρεν Μπάφετ κατέστησε βέβαια σαφές πως ο τελευταίος λόγος στις αποφάσεις θα είναι του νέου CEO, Γκρεγκ Άμπελ

Μαρίνος Τζώτζης
ΟΤ FORUM – Μπαζιώτης: Πώς θα «χτίσει» η Premia χαρτοφυλάκιο αξίας 1 δισ. ευρώ
OT FORUM

Μπαζιώτης: Πώς θα «χτίσει» η Premia χαρτοφυλάκιο αξίας 1 δισ. ευρώ

Στην πορεία ανάπτυξης και στη στρατηγική οικοδόμησης χαρτοφυλακίου ακινήτων αξίας 1 δισ. αναφέρθηκε ο CFO της Premia Properties, Νικόλαος Μπαζιώτης στο 5ο ΟΤ Forum

Γιώργος Μανέττας
Πληθυσμιακές και γεω-αναπτυξιακές ανακατατάξεις στην παγκόσμια οικονομία
Experts

Πληθυσμιακές και γεω-αναπτυξιακές ανακατατάξεις στην παγκόσμια οικονομία

Το μερίδιο της Κίνας στη παγκόσμια προστιθέμενη αξία παραγωγής ως ποσοστό του συνόλου είναι 29%, των ΗΠΑ 16%, της Ιαπωνίας 7% και της Γερμανίας 5%

Σάββας Γ. Ρομπόλης - Βασίλειος Γ. Μπέτσης

Περισσότερα από English Edition

Mykonos Airbnb Hosts Slash Prices Amid Tepid Summer Demand
English Edition

Mykonos Airbnb Hosts Slash Prices Amid Tepid Summer Demand

Hospitality professionals operating on the island report that current booking levels are falling short of expectations, raising concerns about the upcoming summer months

Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign-Made Films to Save Hollywood
English Edition

Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign-Made Films to Save Hollywood

The global content production market is expected to reach $248 billion in 2025, according to Ampere Analysis. Major American studios — including Disney, Netflix, and Universal — already rely heavily on international markets both for production and distribution

Greece’s Heating and Water Heater Subsidy Program Nears Application Deadline
English Edition

Greece’s Heating and Water Heater Subsidy Program Nears Application Deadline

Special provision is made for individuals who received vouchers under the previous “Recycle – Change Water Heater” initiative but never redeemed them.

PM Mitsotakis Outlines Cautious Growth Plan with Social Focus in Weekly Review
English Edition

PM Mitsotakis Outlines Cautious Growth Plan with Social Focus in Weekly Review

The prime minister also drew attention to new energy subsidies aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Foreign Investors Fuel Real Estate Boom in Greece, Driving Prices Higher
English Edition

Foreign Investors Fuel Real Estate Boom in Greece, Driving Prices Higher

According to the latest report by the Governor of the Bank of Greece, net inflows from overseas property purchases reached 2.75 billion euros in 2024.

Greece Slams Erdogan Over Cyprus Remarks Amid UN Peace Efforts
English Edition

Greece Slams Erdogan Over Cyprus Remarks Amid UN Peace Efforts

Greek diplomatic sources underscored that any attempt to impose 'faits accomplis' in the occupied territories represents a highly negative development.

FAO: Global Food Prices Rise in April as Cereal, Meat, Dairy Costs Climb
English Edition

FAO: Global Food Prices Rise in April as Cereal, Meat, Dairy Costs Climb

In a separate report, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization kept its global wheat production forecast steady at 795 million metric tons, matching last year's output

Six Next Generation Souvlaki Shops in Athens That Are Rewriting Street Food History
English Edition

Six Next Generation Souvlaki Shops in Athens That Are Rewriting Street Food History

These are the new souvlaki spots that honor the tradition of the wrap but level-up Athens' next generation of street food

Latest News

ΔΥΠΑ: 2.000 νέες θέσεις εργασίας στη Θεσσαλία με επιχορήγηση έως 22.500 ευρώ
Επικαιρότητα

ΔΥΠΑ: 2.000 νέες θέσεις εργασίας στη Θεσσαλία με επιχορήγηση έως 22.500 ευρώ

Ξεκίνησαν 3 νέες δράσεις απασχόλησης της ΔΥΠΑ προϋπολογισμού 109 εκατ. ευρώ για 6.500 ανέργους στην Περιφέρεια Θεσσαλίας

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Γερμανικές «δονήσεις» στην αγορά
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Γερμανικές «δονήσεις» στο Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Νέο μέτωπο βεβαιότητας λόγω της αποτυχίας εκλογής του Φρίντριχ Μερτς στη θέση του καγκελάριου της Γερμανία

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Fed: Το δίλημμα που θέτουν οι δασμοί Τραμπ – Τι θα αποφασίσει αύριο
World

Fed: Το δίλημμα που θέτουν οι δασμοί Τραμπ – Τι θα αποφασίσει αύριο

Η Fed θα κληθεί να αντιμετωπίσει το δίλημμα είτε να οδηγήσει το τζίνι του πληθωρισμού πίσω στο μπουκάλι είτε να τονώσει την ασθενέστερη ανάπτυξη

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Αγρότες: Ζητούν να σηκωθεί το αεροπλάνο της χαλαζικής προστασίας σε Πέλλα – Ημαθία
AGRO

Να σηκωθεί το αεροπλάνο της χαλαζικής προστασίας ζητούν αγρότες Πέλλας - Ημαθίας

Τι αναφέρουν αγρότες της Ημαθίας και της Πέλλας σε ανοιχτή επιστολή τους προς ΥπΑΑΤ, ΕΛΓΑ και κυβέρνηση

Edison: Ρεκόρ περιθωρίων στις κατασκευές για τον AVAX οδηγεί τον όμιλο στην ανάπτυξη
Business

Edison για AVAX: Ρεκόρ περιθωρίων στις κατασκευές οδηγεί τον όμιλο στην ανάπτυξη

Η σημαντική αύξηση των εσόδων (43,6% σε ετήσια βάση) και του προσαρμοσμένου EBITDA (73% σε ετήσια βάση) οφειλόταν κυρίως στην επιταχυνόμενη υλοποίηση νέων έργων

OT Forum – Γεραπετρίτης: Υπάρχουν σε εξέλιξη ελληνικές επενδύσεις στην Τουρκία
OT FORUM

Γεραπετρίτης: Υπάρχουν σε εξέλιξη ελληνικές επενδύσεις στην Τουρκία

Τι ανέφερε ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης στο 5ο OT Forum

Moody’s: Αναβάθμισε σε Α3 την αξιολόγηση της Τράπεζας Κύπρου
Τράπεζες

Αναβάθμισε σε Α3 την αξιολόγηση της Τράπεζας Κύπρου η Moody’s  

Σε ποιους παράγοντες οφείλεται η αναβάθμιση των μακροπρόθεσμων αξιολογήσεων καταθέσεων

Αυτοκινητόδρομος Ε65 – ΤΕΡΝΑ: Στο 72,77% η κατασκευαστική πρόοδος του βόρειου τμήματος
Μεταφορές

Αυτοκινητόδρομος Ε65 – ΤΕΡΝΑ: Στο 72,77% η κατασκευαστική πρόοδος του βόρειου τμήματος

Με την παράδοση των νέων τμημάτων του Ε65 τον Απρίλιο του 2024 , σε κυκλοφορία βρίσκονται 136 χλμ. σύγχρονου, ασφαλούς αυτοκινητοδρόμου,

Φρίντριχ Μερτς: Απέτυχε να εκλεγεί καγκελάριος στην πρώτη ψηφοφορία στην Bundestag
Κόσμος

Έκπληξη από την Bundestag: Ο Μερτς απέτυχε να εκλεγεί καγκελάριος

Ο Φρίντριχ Μερτς συγκέντρωσε 310 ψήφους έναντι των 316 που απαιτείται για να εκλεγεί καγκελάριος

Παπασταύρου: Τηλεδιάσκεψη με τον υπουργό Ενέργειας και Υποδομών του Ισραήλ Eli Cohen
Ενέργεια

Τηλεδιάσκεψη Παπασταύρου με τον υπουργό Ενέργειας του Ισραήλ Eli Cohen - Τι συζήτησαν

Οι κ.κ. Παπασταύρου και Cohen επιβεβαίωσαν τη γεωπολιτική σημασία που έχει η στενή συνεργασία Ελλάδας-Ισραήλ-Κύπρου

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Αναζητά καύσιμα για να συνεχίσει την άνοδο
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Αναζητά καύσιμα για να συνεχίσει την άνοδο το ΧΑ

Μετά από μια μεγάλη και γρήγορη ανάκαμψη, η αγορά θα χρειαστεί κάποιες «ανάσες» πριν δοκιμάσει να «σβήσει» όλη τη ζημιά

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Hugo Boss: Ξεπέρασαν τις προσδοκίες τα έσοδα τριμήνου
World

Hugo Boss: Ξεπέρασαν τις προσδοκίες τα έσοδα τριμήνου

O όμιλος Hugo Boss διατήρησε την πρόβλεψή του για το σύνολο του έτους

Φυσικό αέριο: Η μάχη για το LNG ανεβάζει τις τιμές – Πώς θα γεμίσουν οι αποθήκες
Φυσικό αέριο

Η μάχη για το LNG ανεβάζει τις τιμές φυσικού αερίου - Πώς θα γεμίσουν οι αποθήκες

Οι Κινέζοι εισαγωγείς επέστρεψαν στην αγορά spot μετά από μήνες χαμηλής δραστηριότητας

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Live το OT FORUM – «Νέα Εποχή για τις Κεφαλαιαγορές»
OT FORUM

Live το OT FORUM – «Νέα Εποχή για τις Κεφαλαιαγορές»

Παρακολουθήστε live τις εργασίες της δεύτερης ημέρας του 5ου OT FORUM – Λεπτό προς λεπτό όλα όσα συμβαίνουν στο συνέδριο του ΟΤ

Ευρωπαϊκά Χρηματιστήρια: Επιφυλακτικότητα εν μέσω παγκόσμιων εμπορικών εντάσεων
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Επιφυλακτικότητα στις ευρωπαϊκές αγορές εν μέσω παγκόσμιων εμπορικών εντάσεων

Στα μάκρο της ημέρας, η βιομηχανική παραγωγή στη Γαλλία αυξήθηκε κατά 0,2% τον Μάρτιο σε σύγκριση με τον Φεβρουάριο

Διεθνής Αερολιμένας Αθηνών: Αυξημένη κατά 9% η επιβατική κίνηση τον Απρίλιο – Ανοδος 10,6% στο α’ τετράμηνο
Τουρισμός

Υψηλές πτήσεις για το Ελ. Βενιζέλος - Αύξηση 9% στην επιβατική κίνηση τον ΑπρίλΙο [πίνακες]

Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία του Διεθνή Αερολιμένα Αθηνών για τον τουρισμό και την επιβατικής κίνηση

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο