Supermarket Cost – Greece Compared to Seven EU Countries

The average supermarket cost of typical products in Greece is lower than in seven other European countries, according to a comparative study conducted by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) for April 2025.

The study analyzed 6,000 product prices across 44 supermarket chains in Greece, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany, and Romania.

This recurring survey highlights Greece’s relatively lower retail food prices, despite ongoing concerns over inflation and the cost of living across Europe.

The data indicates that the other countries included in the study had substantially more expensive prices on average for common supermarket items. Germany has 46% higher costs, France 26%, the UK 24%, Italy 15%, and Spain and Romania 9%.

Excluding VAT from the average cost calculation of the “household supermarket basket” makes the discrepancy between Greece and the seven countries even more pronounced.

Specifically, prices in Germany are 54% higher, in France and the UK 33% higher, in Italy 23%, in Spain 18%, in Romania 14%, and in Portugal 10% higher than in Greece.

The study concludes that the cheaper average cost of typical supermarket products in Greece can be partly attributed to the organized food retail sector in the country offering essential goods at lower prices than in other countries.

However, despite the comparatively favorable price gap for Greek consumers, other important indicators, like special consumer taxes, the overall tax system, and, most importantly, the real income, should be factored in to reach a more accurate conclusion.

Source: tovima.com