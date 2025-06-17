“The War Sirens Never Stop”: Thousands of Greeks Stranded in Israel

As conflict intensifies in Israel, approximately 4,000 Greek nationals remain stranded, with many desperate to return home. Among them are touring musicians, tourists, and other travelers caught off guard by the sudden escalation in violence. Flights have been cancelled and airspace disrupted, leaving those in the country facing daily uncertainty and fear.

Greek singer Gogo Lidakis, who traveled to Israel for a concert, spoke to Greek television network MEGA, describing the distressing situation. “We are trapped in Israel because of the developments. The war sirens keep sounding non-stop. What is happening is deeply painful,” she said.

Lidakis had flown from Thessaloniki on June 12 for a scheduled performance alongside fellow Greek artist Christos Zazopoulos. Their plan was to return to Greece just a few days later. “Our priority was to leave as soon as possible,” she explained. “We were supposed to fly back on Friday morning, but we never made it. The situation overtook us. We went to the airport as planned, only to be told all flights were canceled. Then we were asked to leave.”

According to Lidakis, about 4,000 Greek citizens currently remain in Israel, many of them caught in the same predicament. “What’s happening here is heartbreaking, especially for those of us who are not trained to deal with war situations,” she said.

As tensions escalate, the threat of missile attacks looms large. “The war sirens sound constantly, especially at night,” Lidakis added. “When the siren goes off, we have one to one-and-a-half minutes to run to a shelter. Thankfully, Israel is well-organized, and shelters are available everywhere.”

She also praised the support provided by the Greek consulate in Tel Aviv. “The role of the Greek diplomatic staff here has been crucial. They are always ready to assist and guide us. Their help has been vital in such a terrifying situation.”

The Greek government has announced plans to repatriate its citizens. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to deploy military aircraft to evacuate those trapped. “We’re counting down the days until the repatriation plan is in motion,” Lidakis said.

Until then, the wait continues under the constant threat of violence, with Greek nationals relying on consular support and local infrastructure to stay safe.

