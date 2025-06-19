Greece’s Tourism on the Rise: More Foreign Visitors, Longer Stays

According to data from the Greek Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the average duration of stay for foreign tourists in Greece in April 2025 reached 3.5 nights. The month also saw a 3.4% increase in arrivals and a 3.9% rise in overnight stays by foreign visitors compared to the same period last year.

Domestic Tourism Also Shows Growth

Greek tourists also contributed to the growth, with arrivals increasing by 2.7% and overnight stays by 3.1%. Despite this rise, domestic tourists’ average length of stay was shorter, at 2.3 nights in April.

Foreign Tourists Dominate Accommodation Statistics

Foreign visitors accounted for the largest share of arrivals and overnight stays across all types of accommodations, representing 64.8% of arrivals and 73.7% of overnight stays. Overall, the average length of stay across all tourists was 3.1 nights.

Half of Greeks Do Not Plan Summer Vacations

Recent findings from the Hellenic Institute of Tourism Research and Forecasting (IELKA) reveal that 52% of Greeks do not plan to take a summer holiday in 2025. Among the remaining population, 48% intend to vacation, with 33% planning limited trips, 14% expecting to travel as usual, and only 1% anticipating longer stays than previous years.

Among those who do plan to travel, 38% expect to be away for 8 to 14 days, while 24% anticipate trips lasting 4 to 7 days. The average holiday length for travelers is estimated at 11.3 days, underscoring a trend toward more cautious and shorter getaways.

Tourism Growth in Accommodation Sectors

In April 2025, Greece recorded 2,256,607 arrivals and 7,007,060 overnight stays in hotel-type accommodations, campsites, and short-term collective lodging such as rental rooms. This marks a 3.1% increase in arrivals and a 3.7% rise in overnight stays compared to April 2024.

Emerging Markets: India, Gulf Countries, and China

Looking ahead, India, Gulf countries—including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates—and China are emerging as major new source markets for Greek tourism.

It is projected that over 100 million Indians will travel abroad by 2030, alongside more than 250 million Chinese travelers, with approximately 10% considering Europe as a preferred destination. Additionally, Gulf countries are rapidly expanding their presence in global tourism, positioning them as key contributors to future growth in Greece’s travel sector.

