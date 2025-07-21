Greece Current Account Deficit Down by €2.1bln: BoG

Greece’s current account deficit decreased by €2.1 billion in the first five months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, reaching €6.4 billion, the Bank of Greece (BoG) said on Monday.

The improvement was mainly driven by a smaller goods deficit and, to a lesser extent, by higher primary and secondary income balances, while the services surplus declined, the central bank said.

In May 2025 alone, the current account recorded a small surplus of €196.5 million, an improvement of €2.5 billion compared with May 2024.

The goods deficit shrank as imports fell sharply and exports rose slightly. In current prices, exports increased by 0.3% (7.8% at constant prices), while imports dropped by 14.3% (-12.3% at constant prices). Excluding fuel, goods exports rose by 11% (14.7% at constant prices), and non-fuel imports increased by 7.1% (6.5% at constant prices).

The services surplus grew, supported by stronger performance in travel services and, to a lesser extent, in other services and transport. Foreign tourist arrivals fell 2.7% year-on-year, but travel receipts surged 17.7%.

The primary income deficit fell, a result of higher net receipts from other primary income, partly offset by increased net payments for interest, dividends, and profits.

Source: tovima.com