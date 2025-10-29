Greece Named ‘Short-Haul Destination of the Year’ in London

Greece has been crowned “Short-Haul Destination of the Year” at the prestigious Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards, held in London on Oct. 20, 2025. The accolade recognizes Greece’s growing appeal as a nearby escape for British travelers seeking a blend of gastronomy, culture, and affordable luxury.

According to the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the award marks a significant endorsement of Greece’s position as a leading travel destination, particularly within the UK market. It highlights the country’s success in offering rich cultural experiences, world-renowned cuisine, and diverse landscapes—all within a few hours’ flight from Britain.

Food and Travel Magazine, one of the UK’s most respected publications in the realm of culinary and experiential travel, enjoys a strong readership of approximately 31,000. Its audience primarily comprises professionals aged 26 to 54 with high incomes and a deep passion for food and travel. As such, the magazine’s recognition carries considerable weight in shaping travel trends and influencing consumer choices.

For Greece, the award holds strategic importance. The UK remains one of the country’s key tourism markets, and this distinction further enhances its profile as a destination where authentic flavors, hospitality, and scenic beauty meet. Strengthening Greece’s image as a gastronomic and cultural hub is expected to drive demand for more high-quality, experience-driven travel from British visitors.

Eleni Skarveli, Head of the GNTO Office for the UK and Ireland, accepted the award on behalf of Greece, underscoring the nation’s continued commitment to promoting its rich culinary heritage and welcoming spirit on the global stage.