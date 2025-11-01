Black Friday 2025: Mobile Shopping Hits Record Levels

Mobile shopping reached an all-time high in Greece during last year’s Black Friday

01.11.2025
Black Friday 2025: Mobile Shopping Hits Record Levels
Newsroom

Greek consumers are turning to their smartphones more than ever for Black Friday deals, with mobile transactions hitting a new record in 2024 and expected to remain strong in 2025, according to sales data from Public, one of the country’s largest retail chains.

Eight out of ten online purchases were made through mobile devices, highlighting a major shift toward convenience-driven digital shopping. Top categories included smartphones, televisions, smart home devices, and gaming products, while installation services also saw a surge in demand — showing that shoppers now seek not only products but complete shopping experiences.

Who’s buying: A tech-savvy audience

Consumer demographics remained balanced between men and women nationwide. The 35–54 age group continued to lead overall spending, while younger, tech-oriented shoppers increasingly embraced mobile-first purchases.

In 2024, mobile shopping accounted for nearly 84% of all online transactions, setting a new record and reinforcing the ongoing decline in computer-based purchases observed since 2023.

Where it’s happening: Athens leads the trend

Unsurprisingly, Greece’s three largest cities — Athens, Thessaloniki, and Patras — topped the list of mobile shoppers, with the capital representing a striking 77% of total mobile sales. However, cities such as Heraklion, Larissa, Ioannina, and Volos also showed strong engagement, underlining the nationwide appeal of online deals.

Tech still rules: Smartphones and TVs dominate

Technology products once again stole the spotlight. Smartphones and accessories remained top sellers, with Xiaomi, Apple, and Samsung leading the market.

A key trend this year was the rise in demand for large-screen TVs (55”–65”), as consumers sought to upgrade their home entertainment setups. Popular brands included Samsung, LG, and Kydos, reflecting a preference for high-resolution displays and smart features.

Smart homes and practical living

Sales of home appliances also climbed, particularly for washing machines and dryers from Bosch, Midea, and Tesla, as well as robot and stick vacuum cleaners from Xiaomi, Dyson, and Rohnson. Air conditioners by Omnys, Midea, and Toyotomi were also in high demand.

The increase in installation and removal services suggests that shoppers now prioritize efficiency and convenience in addition to technology and price.

Gaming and family entertainment thrive

Gaming continued to be a major entertainment driver, with top-selling titles including EA FC 25, Spiderman 2, and Ghost of Tsushima. The trend confirms the strength of Greece’s gaming community and its appetite for immersive, high-quality experiences.

At the same time, traditional toys enjoyed a boost, as families used Black Friday to get ahead on Christmas shopping. The most popular products included:

  • Panini FIFA 365 2025 Adrenalyn cards
  • Lego Friends Dog Rescue Van
  • Learn & Create – Pen Studio
  • Plexi – Flexi toys

These choices show that families and children remain key participants in the Black Friday shopping season, with growing interest in creative and collectible products.

Beyond discounts: A holistic shopping experience

As the 2025 Black Friday approaches, retailers like Public note that Greek consumers no longer seek just discounts. They expect a complete retail experience, blending value, reliability, and comfort — a reflection of how digitalization and convenience are redefining shopping habits in Greece.

Source: tovima.com

