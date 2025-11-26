Greece Seeks Leadership Role in Global Shipping at IMO Assembly

The Greek Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, opened his address at the 34th Regular Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly, in London, by emphasizing Greece’s deep-rooted maritime heritage.

“Greeks are people of the sea. We have sailed across the world. We believed in trade. From Odysseus to today, it is on the sea that we have built our historical heritage, our economy, and our future,” the minister said.

Kikilias stressed that Greece was humbly seeking support for its candidacy in IMO Category A, underscoring the nation’s commitment to contributing not just to its own interests but to a global framework that recognizes the importance of today’s fuels, particularly LNG, and fosters international collaboration.

He called for global measures that balance environmental ambition with economic realism, cautioning that the green transition must avoid economic or technological shocks. Regulations should not be punitive, and realistic timelines and incentives are key to supporting the shipping industry.

On the IMO, Kikilias stressed Greece’s respect for diverse views and the shared aim of a safe, sustainable, and effective framework. While no country can achieve all its goals through international agreements, a common baseline enables collaborative progress.

The minister warned of the risks posed by a fragmented regulatory landscape, noting that a patchwork of rules across countries and regions could create extreme challenges for global shipping. Citing that 80 to 90 percent of global trade is conducted by sea, he underscored the immense responsibility carried by the shipping sector to address green energy, environmental protection, and global economic prosperity, including the well-being of average families worldwide.

Kikilias also highlighted the interplay between energy prices, inflation, and the cost of goods transported by sea, stressing that these factors, along with environmental regulations, are central to safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Concluding, he condemned all attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers, noting that piracy remains a pressing reality as the world approaches 2026. He called for unified action against such acts, describing them as unacceptable and a serious threat to global trade.

