Greece Courts Trump Organization for Real Estate Investments

The Greek government is moving to align political outreach with commercial incentives, seeking to attract the Trump Organization as the latest high-profile U.S. investor in the country, according to sources who spoke to OT.gr.

Following the entry of American oil giant Chevron into Greece’s hydrocarbon sector, Athens is now extending what officials describe as a “welcome mat” to the business arm of U.S. President Donald Trump’s family. The Trump Organization, sources said, has shown active interest in potential investments in Greek real estate.

That interest was discussed directly earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, where Greek Energy and Environment Minister Stavros Papastavrou held a private meeting with Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and the president’s second son. According to people familiar with the talks, who spoke to OT.gr, the discussion centered on the company’s broader investment interest in Europe. Papastavrou briefed Eric Trump on investment opportunities in Greek real estate.

Towers, Homes and Golf Resorts

Founded in 1923 as Elizabeth Trump & Son and headquartered at Trump Tower in New York, the Trump Organization manages a global portfolio of luxury assets and services. Its activities span real estate and tourism, sports, retail, media, telecommunications and cryptocurrencies.

Since Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the company has been led by Donald Trump Jr., known as Don Junior and Eric Trump.

The company’s investments typically focus on high-rise towers combining offices and residential units, as well as golf facilities paired with vacation homes.

Sources said one project attracting interest is Ellinikon, the major redevelopment of Athens’ former international airport on the southern coast, led by Lamda Development.There have also been reports of Trump Organization executives in Athens last week, who were send to explore opportunities on the ground. People familiar with the matter said talks have now moved beyond government channels to discussions with specific Greek business figures.

A Saudi Arabia Track Record

The Trump Organization maintains extensive and expanding business ties in Saudi Arabia, mainly through high-profile real estate licensing agreements and partnerships with entities linked to the Saudi government.

On Sunday, Jan. 11, Dar Global announced two Trump-branded projects in Riyadh and Jeddah with a combined value of $10 billion. The developments are part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 effort to diversify its economy and attract foreign direct investment, including a move to allow foreign ownership of real estate for the first time.

Dar Global, based in Dubai and listed on the London Stock Exchange, is the international arm of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest developers. The broader structure includes Quara Holding, a Saudi-based portfolio investment company active in real estate, financial services, technology and digital solutions.

Chevron Deal Moves Forward

The outreach to the Trump Organization is unfolding alongside another major U.S. business initiative by Athens, this time in the energy sector.

Chevron’s planned investments in Greek hydrocarbon exploration have moved to the next stage after four concession agreements were approved by Greece’s audit court. According to sources cited by OT.gr, the Ministry of Environment and Energy is now seeking a date for the signing of the contracts in Athens between the Greek state, Chevron and HELLENiQ ENERGY.

The signing ceremony is expected to take place in the first 10 days of February, pending the arrival of Chevron representatives. The agreements concern offshore exploration blocks known as “South Peloponnese,” “A2,” “South Crete I” and “South Crete II,” and will then be submitted to the Greek Parliament for ratification.