Greece Courts Trump Organization for Real Estate Investments

The greek Minister of Environment and Energy met Eric Trump in Saudi Arabia to present investment opportunities in Greek real estate for the Trump Organization held, as Athens attempts to deepen U.S. investment ties following a Chevron energy deal

English Edition 20.01.2026, 13:29
Greece Courts Trump Organization for Real Estate Investments
Newsroom

The Greek government is moving to align political outreach with commercial incentives, seeking to attract the Trump Organization as the latest high-profile U.S. investor in the country, according to sources who spoke to OT.gr.

Following the entry of American oil giant Chevron into Greece’s hydrocarbon sector, Athens is now extending what officials describe as a “welcome mat” to the business arm of U.S. President Donald Trump’s family. The Trump Organization, sources said, has shown active interest in potential investments in Greek real estate.

That interest was discussed directly earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, where Greek Energy and Environment Minister Stavros Papastavrou held a private meeting with Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and the president’s second son. According to people familiar with the talks, who spoke to OT.gr, the discussion centered on the company’s broader investment interest in Europe. Papastavrou briefed Eric Trump on investment opportunities in Greek real estate.

Towers, Homes and Golf Resorts

Founded in 1923 as Elizabeth Trump & Son and headquartered at Trump Tower in New York, the Trump Organization manages a global portfolio of luxury assets and services. Its activities span real estate and tourism, sports, retail, media, telecommunications and cryptocurrencies.

Since Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the company has been led by Donald Trump Jr., known as Don Junior and Eric Trump.

The company’s investments typically focus on high-rise towers combining offices and residential units, as well as golf facilities paired with vacation homes.

Sources said one project attracting interest is Ellinikon, the major redevelopment of Athens’ former international airport on the southern coast, led by Lamda Development.There have also been reports of Trump Organization executives in Athens last week, who were send to explore opportunities on the ground. People familiar with the matter said talks have now moved beyond government channels to discussions with specific Greek business figures.

A Saudi Arabia Track Record

The Trump Organization maintains extensive and expanding business ties in Saudi Arabia, mainly through high-profile real estate licensing agreements and partnerships with entities linked to the Saudi government.

On Sunday, Jan. 11, Dar Global announced two Trump-branded projects in Riyadh and Jeddah with a combined value of $10 billion. The developments are part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 effort to diversify its economy and attract foreign direct investment, including a move to allow foreign ownership of real estate for the first time.

Dar Global, based in Dubai and listed on the London Stock Exchange, is the international arm of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest developers. The broader structure includes Quara Holding, a Saudi-based portfolio investment company active in real estate, financial services, technology and digital solutions.

Chevron Deal Moves Forward

The outreach to the Trump Organization is unfolding alongside another major U.S. business initiative by Athens, this time in the energy sector.

Chevron’s planned investments in Greek hydrocarbon exploration have moved to the next stage after four concession agreements were approved by Greece’s audit court. According to sources cited by OT.gr, the Ministry of Environment and Energy is now seeking a date for the signing of the contracts in Athens between the Greek state, Chevron and HELLENiQ ENERGY.

The signing ceremony is expected to take place in the first 10 days of February, pending the arrival of Chevron representatives. The agreements concern offshore exploration blocks known as “South Peloponnese,” “A2,” “South Crete I” and “South Crete II,” and will then be submitted to the Greek Parliament for ratification.

Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Γιεν: «Άρωμα» παρέμβασης
Συνάλλαγμα

«Άρωμα» παρέμβασης στο γιεν
e-ΕΦΚΑ, ΔΥΠΑ: Ο «χάρτης» των πληρωμών για την περίοδο 26 έως 30 Ιανουαρίου
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

e-ΕΦΚΑ, ΔΥΠΑ: Ο «χάρτης» των πληρωμών για την περίοδο 26 έως 30 Ιανουαρίου
Ουκρανία: Με ΗΠΑ και Ρωσία στο τραπέζι των διαπραγματεύσεων
World

ΗΠΑ-Ρωσία-Ουκρανία στο τραπέζι των διαπραγματεύσεων
Target: Νέες προσθήκες στο διοικητικό συμβούλιο με πρώην στελέχη Nike και HanesBrands
World

H Target ενισχύει τη στρατηγική της με πρώην στέλεχος της Nike
IndiGo: Γίνεται η πρώτη ινδική αεροπορική εταιρεία που θα πετά απευθείας στην Ελλάδα
Τουρισμός

Η IndiGo πρώτη ινδική εταιρεία με απευθείας πτήσεις στην Ελλάδα
Prices Stay High as Greeks Slash Family Budgets
English Edition

Prices Stay High as Greeks Slash Family Budgets

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Καφές: Η Βραζιλία ζητά διευκρινίσεις για τον δασμό 50% των ΗΠΑ στον στιγμιαίο καφέ
World

«Μυστήριο» με τον υψηλό δασμό μόνο στον στιγμιαίο καφέ της Βραζιλίας

Οι εξαγωγές καφέ από τη Βραζιλία έφτασαν το ρεκόρ των 15,6 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων το 2025

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Δημόσιο χρέος: Μειώνεται ή παραμένει στα ύψη το ελληνικό χρέος;
Economy

Τι συμβαίνει πραγματικά με το ελληνικό χρέος

Υπάρχουν πολλά ερωτήματα για το δημόσιο χρέος σε σχέση με την ανάπτυξη, μετά το πέρας του RRF

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
ΥΠΕΝ: Παράταση προθεσμιών για τη διάσωση οικοδομικών αδειών με «μπόνους» δόμησης
Ακίνητα

ΥΠΕΝ: Ανάσα σε χιλιάδες οικοδομές με «μπόνους δόμησης»

«Βροχή» παρατάσεων για νομιμοποίηση αυθαίρετα, έκδοση ταυτότητας κτιρίου και κατεδαφίσεις έφερε με τροπολογία στη Βουλή το ΥΠΕΝ.

Μάχη Τράτσα
Ασήμι: Νέο ιστορικό υψηλό – Ξεπέρασε τα 100 δολάρια
Commodities

Ξεπέρασε τα 100 δολάρια το ασήμι

Το ασήμι καταγράφει νέο ιστορικό υψηλό καθώς ο χρυσός πλησιάζει τα 5.000 δολάρια - Συνεχίζεται το ξέφρενο ράλι

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Στέγαση: Στον… πάτο της Ευρώπης – Πόσα χρήματα πάνε σε ενοίκιο ή δόση στεγαστικού
Ακίνητα

Πάνω από 30% του εισοδήματος σε δαπάνες στέγασης

Οι εργένηδες καταβάλουν για στέγαση το 51% και οι τετραμελείς οικογένειες το 34,8% του εισοδήματός τους

Κώστας Παπαδής
LNG: Ρεκόρ εισαγωγών από Ευρώπη, επιδότηση στον Κάθετο Άξονα ζητά ο Εξάρχου
Φυσικό αέριο

Ρεκόρ εισαγωγών LNG από Ευρώπη - Τι ζητά ο Εξάρχου από Βρυξέλλες

Ο IEA εκτιμά ρεκόρ εισαγωγών LNG στην Ευρώπη - Γιατί ο Εξάρχου ζητά επιδότηση του Κάθετου Διαδρόμου - Γκρίνια στην Ε.Ε. για το αμερικανικό αέριο

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Εθνική Ασφαλιστική: Θρυαλλίδα εξελίξεων για την ασφαλιστική αγορά – Τα σχέδια για εξαγορές
Ασφαλιστικές

Κυοφορούνται deals στις ασφάλειες - Το ντόμινο από Εθνική Ασφαλιστική

Τα σχέδια της Πειραιώς μετά την Εθνική Ασφαλιστική και οι κινήσεις της Generali

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ακίνητα: Ράλι τιμών στα διαμερίσματα της Αττικής [πίνακες]
Ακίνητα

Ράλι στα ακίνητα - Οι φθηνές, ακριβές περιοχές [πίνακες]

Πώς κινήθηκαν οι τιμές στα ακίνητα την τριετία 2022–2025 - Τι δείχνει έρευνα

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Prices Stay High as Greeks Slash Family Budgets
English Edition

Prices Stay High as Greeks Slash Family Budgets

Inflation in Greece is easing, but supermarket prices, rents and services remain high, forcing households to slash budgets and businesses to report falling sales, according to new data and market analysis

AKTOR CEO Meets With Eric Trump, Saudi Minister, at Davos
English Edition

AKTOR CEO Meets With Eric Trump, Saudi Minister, at Davos

The head of AKTOR met with high-profile figures, including the Minister for Investments of Saudi Arabia, Khalid A. Al-Falih and the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English Edition

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English Edition

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Growth Without Pay: Greece’s Lingering Wage Gap with Europe
English Edition

Growth Without Pay: Greece’s Lingering Wage Gap with Europe

The average hourly wage in Greece reached just 11.3 PPS in 2024, compared with 15.3 in Central and Eastern Europe and over 20 in the EU periphery.

By Giannis Agouridis
Short-Term Rentals Enter a Phase of Maturity in Greece and Europe
English Edition

Short-Term Rentals Enter a Phase of Maturity in Greece and Europe

In Greece, the average daily rate (ADR) declined by 3%, from 143 euros in 2024 to 139 euros in 2025, broadly in line with trends seen elsewhere in Europe.

Greek Tourism on Track for Record Revenues in 2025
English Edition

Greek Tourism on Track for Record Revenues in 2025

Foreign visitors recorded a 1.3% rise in arrivals and a 1.9% increase in overnight stays year-on-year.

Latest News
Γιεν: «Άρωμα» παρέμβασης
Συνάλλαγμα

«Άρωμα» παρέμβασης στο γιεν

Με διακυμάνσεις διαπραγματεύεται το γιεν

e-ΕΦΚΑ, ΔΥΠΑ: Ο «χάρτης» των πληρωμών για την περίοδο 26 έως 30 Ιανουαρίου
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

e-ΕΦΚΑ, ΔΥΠΑ: Ο «χάρτης» των πληρωμών για την περίοδο 26 έως 30 Ιανουαρίου

Το συνολικό ποσό πληρωμών από e-EΦΚΑ – ΔΥΠΑ την επόμενη εβδομάδα

Ουκρανία: Με ΗΠΑ και Ρωσία στο τραπέζι των διαπραγματεύσεων
World

ΗΠΑ-Ρωσία-Ουκρανία στο τραπέζι των διαπραγματεύσεων

Στόχος των διαπραγματεύσεων η εξεύρεση «πολιτικών λύσεων»

Target: Νέες προσθήκες στο διοικητικό συμβούλιο με πρώην στελέχη Nike και HanesBrands
World

H Target ενισχύει τη στρατηγική της με πρώην στέλεχος της Nike

Η Target επενδύει στην εμπειρία και την καινοτομία, φέρνοντας στο διοικητικό συμβούλιο δύο ηγετικά στελέχη από τον χώρο της μόδας και του λιανεμπορίου

IndiGo: Γίνεται η πρώτη ινδική αεροπορική εταιρεία που θα πετά απευθείας στην Ελλάδα
Τουρισμός

Η IndiGo πρώτη ινδική εταιρεία με απευθείας πτήσεις στην Ελλάδα

Η IndiGo θα εξυπηρετεί με τις πτήσεις συνδέοντας την Αθήνα με τη Βομβάη και το Νέο Δελχί

Prices Stay High as Greeks Slash Family Budgets
English Edition

Prices Stay High as Greeks Slash Family Budgets

Inflation in Greece is easing, but supermarket prices, rents and services remain high, forcing households to slash budgets and businesses to report falling sales, according to new data and market analysis

Καφές: Η Βραζιλία ζητά διευκρινίσεις για τον δασμό 50% των ΗΠΑ στον στιγμιαίο καφέ
World

«Μυστήριο» με τον υψηλό δασμό μόνο στον στιγμιαίο καφέ της Βραζιλίας

Οι εξαγωγές καφέ από τη Βραζιλία έφτασαν το ρεκόρ των 15,6 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων το 2025

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Ben & Jerry’s: Μόνη και έρημη η εταιρεία – Οι κατηγορίες της Magnum
World

Μόνη και έρημη η Ben & Jerry's - Οι κατηγορίες της Magnum

Η Magnum κατηγορεί την πρώην πρόεδρο του διοικητικού συμβουλίου της Ben & Jerry's για «σοβαρή παράβαση καθήκοντος»

Μισθοί: Με δεύτερη δουλειά προσπαθούν να τονώσουν το εισόδημα οι Έλληνες 
Economy

Όταν ο μισθός δεν αρκεί, η δεύτερη δουλειά είναι... μονόδρομος 

Ένας στους δύο Έλληνες ψάχνει δεύτερη δουλειά - Οι μισθοί δεν αρκούν για να βγούν οι υποχρεώσεις του μήνα

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Ινδία: Οι προτεραιότητες για τη προεδρία των BRICS
World

Τα σχέδια της ινδικής προεδρίας των BRICS για τα ψηφιακά νομίσματα

Αποδολαριοποίηση και ψηφιακά νομίσματα στην ατζέντα της Συνόδου Κορυφής των BRICS που θα φιλοξενήσει η Ινδία

Αλέξανδρος Σιουτζούκης
Ασήμι: Νέο ιστορικό υψηλό – Ξεπέρασε τα 100 δολάρια
Commodities

Ξεπέρασε τα 100 δολάρια το ασήμι

Το ασήμι καταγράφει νέο ιστορικό υψηλό καθώς ο χρυσός πλησιάζει τα 5.000 δολάρια - Συνεχίζεται το ξέφρενο ράλι

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Χωρίς ρυθμό, με μικτά πρόσημα
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Χωρίς ρυθμό, με μικτά πρόσημα, οι ευρωαγορές

Οι επενδυτές στα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια επεξεργάζονται τα όσα έχουν συμβεί στο Παγκόσμιο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ του Νταβός

Ενοίκια: Ο χάρτης των τιμών και οι περιοχές [πίνακες]
Ακίνητα

Πού «χτυπάνε κόκκινο» τα ενοίκια - Οι περιοχές [πίνακες]

Τα ενοίκια συνεχίζουν να πιέζουν τις τιμές στα ακίνητα - Η πρόταση της διαΝΕΟσις

Ίλον Μασκ: 3 ερωτήματα για τους επενδυτές από την εμφάνισή του στο Νταβός
Τεχνολογία

Το σόου Μασκ στο Νταβός προκάλεσε 3 ερωτήματα

Η κυκλοφορία των ρομπότ Optimus θα μπορούσε να ξεκινήσει ήδη από το τέλος του επόμενου έτους, υποσχέθηκε ο Ίλον Μασκ

Procter & Gamble: Πιέσεις στις πωλήσεις στις ΗΠΑ, αντοχές στα κέρδη και ώθηση από την ομορφιά
Business

Κατανάλωση με φρένο, καλλυντικά με γκάζι: To στοίχημα της P&G

Η Procter & Gamble βλέπει τις πωλήσεις της στις ΗΠΑ να επιβραδύνονται, αλλά διατηρεί την κερδοφορία της χάρη στα premium προϊόντα και τη διεθνή ζήτηση

ΕΚΠΑ: Υποτροφίες και βραβεία φοιτητών 1,2 εκατ. ευρώ το 2025
Εθνικό και Καποδιστριακό Πανεπιστήμιο Αθηνών

Υποτροφίες και βραβεία φοιτητών 1,2 εκατ. ευρώ το 2025 από το ΕΚΠΑ

Οι υποτροφίες χορηγήθηκαν από το ΕΚΠΑ σε φοιτητές για σπουδές στην Ελλάδα και στο εξωτερικό, καθώς και σε υποψήφιους διδάκτορες

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο