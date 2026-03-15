British Typhoons, F-35s Conduct ‘Express Mission’ to Cyprus

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Sunday stated that Typhoon and F-35 warplanes carried out an express mission to Cyprus and four other countries in the Middle East.

An update on UK operations in the Middle East, 15 March 2026. pic.twitter.com/LG7zBKQGwL — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 15, 2026

Specifically, the MoD reported that during the night British Typhoon and F-35 aircraft conducted “sorties to defend British and allied interests” in Qatar, Cyprus, the UAE, Jordan and Bahrain.

FT: EU FMs to consider expanding mission in Strait of Hormuz

At the same time, an expansion of the EU naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz appears set to be examined tomorrow by European foreign ministers.

According to the Financial Times, citing an official it identified as having “knowledge of the matter”, all eyes will be on tomorrow’s EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, where the foreign ministers of the European Union are expected to discuss a possible expansion of the EU naval mission “Aspides” in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the same report, a joint EU–UN naval mission to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz “appears more likely” than EU countries approaching Iran on a bilateral basis.

Source: tovima.com