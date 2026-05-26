PM Extends Diesel Subsidy as He Criticizes Opposition

Greece’s prime minister announced continued fuel support and a new child payment while arguing that political stability remains a key priority amid growing uncertainty

English Edition 26.05.2026, 12:50
Σχολιάστε
PM Extends Diesel Subsidy as He Criticizes Opposition
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced an extension of the diesel fuel subsidy through June while using a cabinet meeting to criticize opposition parties and newly emerging political movements.

Speaking at the opening of the Cabinet session, Mitsotakis said the government would continue supporting household incomes during periods of economic pressure while pursuing reforms aimed at sustaining the country’s progress.

Diesel Subsidy Extended

Among the measures announced, the prime minister confirmed that the diesel subsidy will remain in place throughout June at a rate of €0.15 per liter. According to Mitsotakis, the measure will keep diesel prices around €0.30 lower than they were in March.

He also said that a one-off payment of €150 per child for families is expected to be distributed by the end of June.

The prime minister described the measures as part of the government’s broader effort to support citizens during exceptional crises while maintaining long-term economic stability.

Remarks on the Political Landscape

Mitsotakis also commented on recent developments in the political arena, referring to the emergence of new political parties led by what he described as either new or returning political figures who are presenting themselves under a different image despite already being well known in public life.

Source: tovima.com

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Atradius: 2 στις 3 εταιρείες στην Ελλάδα καθυστερούν πληρωμές
Economy

Atradius: 2 στις 3 εταιρείες στην Ελλάδα καθυστερούν πληρωμές
ΔΕΗ – Μetlen: Πράσινο φως από Κομισιόν για το JV στις μπαταρίες
Αποθήκευση Ενέργειας

ΔΕΗ – Μetlen: Πράσινο φως από Κομισιόν για το JV στις μπαταρίες
Ολυμπιακή Ζυθοποιία: Μείωσε κατά 6,1% την κατανάλωση ενέργειας το 2025 – Σταθερή πορεία στη βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη
Business

Ολυμπιακή Ζυθοποιία: Μείωσε κατά 6,1% την κατανάλωση ενέργειας το 2025
ByteDance: Πώς προσπαθεί να σταματήσει τη διαρροή ταλέντων από το εργαστήριο AI
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Πώς η ByteDance «δένει» τα ταλέντα της στην ΑΙ
ΕΦΕΤ: Ανάκληση μη ασφαλούς τροφίμου «Ξιφίας φέτα κατεψυγμένος»
Κοινωνία

ΕΦΕΤ: Ανάκληση μη ασφαλούς τροφίμου «Ξιφίας φέτα κατεψυγμένος»
Ferrari: Η μετοχή καταρρέει μετά τις αρνητικές κριτικές για το πρώτο της EV
World

Η μετοχή της Ferrari καταρρέει μετά την παρουσίαση του EV

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Τράπεζες: Προσδοκίες και εμπόδια για τα θεραπευμένα δάνεια
Τράπεζες

Προσδοκίες και εμπόδια για τα «θεραπευμένα» δάνεια

Η διαδικασία εξυγίανσης βρίσκεται στο τελευταίο μίλι - Οι τράπεζες και πόσο έχουν υποχωρήσει τα κόκκινα δάνεια

Αγης Μάρκου
Chanel: Τα τεράστια μερίσματα εκτοξεύουν τα κέρδη των ιδιοκτητών της
World

Η Chanel χρυσώνει τους ιδιοκτήτες της: Μερίσματα 21 δισ. σε 10 χρόνια

Τα έσοδα της Chanel για το 2025 αυξήθηκαν κατά 1,8%, φτάνοντας τα 19,3 δισ. δολάρια - Τι έκαναν LVMH, Hermès

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Lee Jeans: Η συμφωνία του 1 δισ. δολαρίων που αλλάζει τον χάρτη του denim παγκοσμίως
Business

Το restart ενός θρυλικού brand που λάτρεψε ο James Dean

Η ιστορική Lee Jeans περνά στην Authentic Brands Group με συμφωνία έως 1 δισ. δολάρια, σηματοδοτώντας μία νέα εποχή για το παγκόσμιο denim

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Επί τάπητος τα τελευταία…100 μέτρα
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Επί τάπητος τα τελευταία... 100 μέτρα για το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Οι πρώτες ενδείξεις ότι το δανειακό σκέλος του Ταμείου άρχιζε να πιέζεται και τα έργα που θα μείνουν εκτός - Τι θα συζητηθεί στο σημερινό υπουργικό συμβούλιο

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Φοροδιαφυγή: Έρχεται νέα πλατφόρμα καταγγελιών – Ποιοι μπαίνουν στο στόχαστρο
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Έρχεται νέα πλατφόρμα καταγγελιών - Ποιοι μπαίνουν στο στόχαστρο

Τι προβλέπει το σχέδιο για τη φοροδιαφυγή και το λαθρεμπόριο -Πέρυσι οι καταγγελίες έφθασαν τις 41.354

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Χωροταξικό: Ομοβροντία κατά του νέου Ειδικού Χωροταξικού Πλαισίου Τουρισμού – Τα σημεία τριβής
Ακίνητα

Ομοβροντία κατά του νέου χωροταξικού – Τα σημεία τριβής

Ποια είναι τα κύρια σημεία των αντιδράσεων πολλών φορέων της αγοράς

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ίσες αμοιβές: Ποιες αλλαγές φέρνει η κυβέρνηση
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Ποιες αλλαγές έρχονται στις αμοιβές ανδρών και γυναικών

Στο υπουργικό συμβούλιο σήμερα το νομοσχέδιο για ίσες αμοιβές μεταξύ των δύο φύλων - Μετά την έγκρισή του θα βγει στη διαδικασία της δημόσιας διαβούλευσης 

Κώστας Παπαδής
Ομόλογα: Οι αναλυτές προειδοποιούν ότι οι αποδόσεις θα παραμείνουν υψηλά ακόμη και όταν τελειώσει ο πόλεμος
Ομόλογα

Το ακριβό χρήμα θα μείνει και μετά τον πόλεμο

Οι αναλυτές προειδοποιούν ότι οι αποδόσεις στα μακροπρόθεσμα ομόλογα θα παραμείνουν υψηλά ακόμη και όταν τελειώσει ο πόλεμος

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
PM Extends Diesel Subsidy as He Criticizes Opposition
English Edition

PM Extends Diesel Subsidy as He Criticizes Opposition

Greece’s prime minister announced continued fuel support and a new child payment while arguing that political stability remains a key priority amid growing uncertainty

Greece Tourism Revenue Surges in Q1 as Visitor Numbers Jump
English Edition

Greece Tourism Revenue Surges in Q1 as Visitor Numbers Jump

Travel receipts rise more than 64% in January-March, driven by strong European demand and higher spending per trip

Greece’s Public Sector Owes More Than €3.8B in Overdue Payments
English Edition

Greece’s Public Sector Owes More Than €3.8B in Overdue Payments

Greece's public sector owes nearly €3.9 billion to suppliers, taxpayers, and pensioners, with public hospitals alone accounting for more than €1.5 billion in overdue payments

Greece Unveils New Planning Framework for Sustainable Growth
English Edition

Greece Unveils New Planning Framework for Sustainable Growth

The government says the overhaul will introduce clear rules for tourism, renewable energy and industry, while strengthening environmental protections and supporting the country’s energy transition

PPC’s Kozani Data Center Plans Move Ahead
English Edition

PPC’s Kozani Data Center Plans Move Ahead

PPC is taking another step toward implementing its investment plan for the development of a 300 MW mega data center in Western Macedonia

Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists
English Edition

Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists

According to Bloomberg, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said the European Central Bank may have to raise interest rates in June if energy-driven inflation pressures persist and the euro zone’s price outlook deteriorates further.

Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again
English Edition

Olympiacos Crowned Kings of Europe Once Again

Olympiacos B.C. are champions of Europe once again, defeating Real Madrid Baloncesto 92-85 in a dramatic EuroLeague final to capture their fourth continental title.

Latest News
Atradius: 2 στις 3 εταιρείες στην Ελλάδα καθυστερούν πληρωμές
Economy

Atradius: 2 στις 3 εταιρείες στην Ελλάδα καθυστερούν πληρωμές

Το 66% των καθυστερήσεων πληρωμών αποδίδεται σε προβλήματα ρευστότητας πελατών - Τι αναφέρει η Atradius

ΔΕΗ – Μetlen: Πράσινο φως από Κομισιόν για το JV στις μπαταρίες
Αποθήκευση Ενέργειας

ΔΕΗ – Μetlen: Πράσινο φως από Κομισιόν για το JV στις μπαταρίες

Η κοινοποιηθείσα συναλλαγή ΔΕΗ - Metlen δεν θα εγείρει ανησυχίες ως προς τον ανταγωνισμό, σύμφωνα με την επιτροπή

Ολυμπιακή Ζυθοποιία: Μείωσε κατά 6,1% την κατανάλωση ενέργειας το 2025 – Σταθερή πορεία στη βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη
Business

Ολυμπιακή Ζυθοποιία: Μείωσε κατά 6,1% την κατανάλωση ενέργειας το 2025

Με παρεμβάσεις σε όλη την αλυσίδα αξίας, η Ολυμπιακή Ζυθοποιία μείωσε το περιβαλλοντικό της αποτύπωμα - Επενδύσεις στο ανθρώπινο δυναμικό

ByteDance: Πώς προσπαθεί να σταματήσει τη διαρροή ταλέντων από το εργαστήριο AI
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Πώς η ByteDance «δένει» τα ταλέντα της στην ΑΙ

Όπως και στη Silicon Valley, ένας σκληρός πόλεμος ταλέντων βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη στην Κίνα - H ByteDance εκδίδει για πρώτη φορά μετοχές συνδεδεμένες με μια συγκεκριμένη επιχειρηματική μονάδα

ΕΦΕΤ: Ανάκληση μη ασφαλούς τροφίμου «Ξιφίας φέτα κατεψυγμένος»
Κοινωνία

ΕΦΕΤ: Ανάκληση μη ασφαλούς τροφίμου «Ξιφίας φέτα κατεψυγμένος»

Ο ΕΦΕΤ απαίτησε την άμεση ανάκληση του συνόλου της συγκεκριμένης παρτίδας του εν λόγω προϊόντος

Ferrari: Η μετοχή καταρρέει μετά τις αρνητικές κριτικές για το πρώτο της EV
World

Η μετοχή της Ferrari καταρρέει μετά την παρουσίαση του EV

Το νέο EV της Ferrari, Luce, απογοήτευσε κοινό, κριτικούς και επενδυτές οδηγώντας σε πτώση των μετοχών

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
PM Extends Diesel Subsidy as He Criticizes Opposition
English Edition

PM Extends Diesel Subsidy as He Criticizes Opposition

Greece’s prime minister announced continued fuel support and a new child payment while arguing that political stability remains a key priority amid growing uncertainty

Τουρισμός: Αύξηση τζίρου σε καταλύματα, μείωση σε εστίαση
Τουρισμός

Τουρισμός: Αύξηση τζίρου σε καταλύματα, μείωση σε εστίαση

Διαμετρικά αντίθετα κινήθηκε ο τζίρος σε καταλύματα και εστίαση το α' τρίμηνο - Τα στοιχεία της ΕΛΣΤΑΤ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Έδωσε «σήμα» για την άνοδο η ΔΕΗ
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Έδωσε «σήμα» για την άνοδο στο ΧΑ η ΔΕΗ

Τη μεγάλη ανατροπή έχει κάνει η μετοχή της ΔΕΗ, η οποία πλέον προσελκύει μεγάλες αγοραστικές εντολές

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Αγίου Πνεύματος: Ποιους προρισμούς επιλέγουν οι Έλληνες
Τουρισμός

Ποιους προρισμούς επιλέγουν οι Έλληνες για του Αγίου Πνεύματος

Αυξημένη η αεροπορική επιβατική κίνηση το τριήμερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος - Πού κινούνται οι πληρότητες

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Προειδοποίηση ΕΟΦ για τις παράνομες διαφημίσεις φαρμάκων για αδυνάτισμα
Κοινωνία

Προειδοποίηση ΕΟΦ για τις παράνομες διαφημίσεις φαρμάκων για αδυνάτισμα

Επαγγελματίες υγείας και διασημότητες διαφημίζουν φάρμακα GLP-1 για αδυνάτισμα που δεν έχουν λάβει καν άδεια κυκλοφορίας.

Μητσοτάκης: Παρατείνεται και τον Ιούνιο η επιδότηση στο diesel
Economy

Παρατείνεται και τον Ιούνιο η επιδότηση στο diesel

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης ανακοίνωσε στο υπουργικό συμβούλιο την παράταση της επιδότησης στο diesel με 15 λεπτά

Η Κίνα φέρνει τα «έξυπνα σπορ» από την ελίτ στον πολίτη
Business of Sport

Η Κίνα φέρνει τα «έξυπνα σπορ» από την ελίτ στον πολίτη

Η τεχνολογία των Μουντιάλ και των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων μετακομίζει στα δημόσια γήπεδα και στα πάρκα του Πεκίνου, σε μια αθλητική βιομηχανία που στοχεύει στα 970 δισ. δολάρια.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Citi: Τι φέρνει για την Jumbo το νέο μοντέλο franchise
Business

Citi: Τι φέρνει για την Jumbo το νέο μοντέλο franchise

Η νέα συμφωνία επεκτείνει την ήδη υφιστάμενη συνεργασία franchise μεταξύ Jumbo και BALFIN

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Η Ελλάδα υπέβαλε διπλό αίτημα εκταμίευσης πόρων 1,63 δισ. ευρώ
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Υπεβλήθη διπλό αίτημα εκταμίευσης πόρων από το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Πρόκειται για το 8ο αίτημα στο σκέλος των επιχορηγήσεων και για το 7ο αίτημα στο σκέλος των δανείων του Ταμείου

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ήπια διόρθωση μετά το τετραήμερο ανοδικό σερί
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Ήπια διόρθωση στο ΧΑ μετά το τετραήμερο ανοδικό σερί

Στο επίκεντρο του ενδιαφέροντος βρίσκεται για ακόμη μία συνεδρίαση η ΔΕΗ

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies