PM Extends Diesel Subsidy as He Criticizes Opposition

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced an extension of the diesel fuel subsidy through June while using a cabinet meeting to criticize opposition parties and newly emerging political movements.

Speaking at the opening of the Cabinet session, Mitsotakis said the government would continue supporting household incomes during periods of economic pressure while pursuing reforms aimed at sustaining the country’s progress.

Diesel Subsidy Extended

Among the measures announced, the prime minister confirmed that the diesel subsidy will remain in place throughout June at a rate of €0.15 per liter. According to Mitsotakis, the measure will keep diesel prices around €0.30 lower than they were in March.

He also said that a one-off payment of €150 per child for families is expected to be distributed by the end of June.

The prime minister described the measures as part of the government’s broader effort to support citizens during exceptional crises while maintaining long-term economic stability.

Remarks on the Political Landscape

Mitsotakis also commented on recent developments in the political arena, referring to the emergence of new political parties led by what he described as either new or returning political figures who are presenting themselves under a different image despite already being well known in public life.