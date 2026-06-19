 
array(5) {
  ["ai_cats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(18) "Academic Interests"
    [1]=>
    string(17) "News and Politics"
  }
  ["ai_subcats"]=>
  array(2) {
    [0]=>
    string(15) "Social Sciences"
    [1]=>
    string(13) "National News"
  }
  ["ai_tone"]=>
  string(8) "negative"
  ["ai_dv_cat1"]=>
  string(15) "Current Events1"
  ["ai_dv_cat2"]=>
  string(7) "Science"
}

Greece’s Birth Rate Crisis: A Region-by-Region Breakdown

Official 2025 data shows births falling below 66,000 nationally, with Greek mothers having children later than ever and only Crete bucking the trend

English Edition 19.06.2026, 08:23
Σχολιάστε
Greece’s Birth Rate Crisis: A Region-by-Region Breakdown
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece remains on a path of prolonged demographic decline, with the latest official figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) for 2025 painting a stark picture. The downward trend in births continues unabated, deepening concerns about the country’s long-term population trajectory.

Fewer Than 66,000 Births in a Single Year

According to ELSTAT’s data, 2025 saw a drop of 2,873 live births compared to 2024, a decline of 4.2%. Total live births reached just 65,594 (33,620 boys and 31,974 girls), down from 68,467 the previous year. Stillbirths also fell, dropping 7.5% to 420, compared to 454 in 2024.

Looking at the data month by month, the steepest declines were recorded in November (down 10.4%) and January (down 10%). A slight uptick was registered in September (up 3%) and May (up 2.9%).

Mothers Over 40: A Fundamental Shift

A comparison of 2025 figures against the past two decades reveals a profound social transformation: Greek women are becoming mothers at increasingly older ages.

Measured against 2015, the sharpest drop in births falls in the 30 to 34 age group, which recorded 12,356 fewer births. Going back further to 2005, the decline in the 25 to 29 age group is even more striking, with 20,775 fewer births. On the other side of the ledger, births to older mothers have been climbing steadily. In 2025, births to women aged 40 to 44 were up by 1,031 compared to 2015 and by 2,955 compared to 2005.

Greek vs. Foreign-Born Mothers

One particularly notable finding concerns the nationality of mothers. The ratio of births to Greek-citizen mothers versus foreign-born mothers stood at 8.9 to 1 in 2025, reflecting a consistent upward trend from 6.7 to 1 in 2015 and 5.1 to 1 in 2005.

Geographic Decline: Red Across 12 of 13 Regions

The demographic contraction is not uniform, but it touches nearly every corner of the country. In 2025, births fell in 12 out of Greece’s 13 administrative regions. The steepest drops in absolute numbers were recorded in Attica (down 1,007), Central Macedonia (down 656), and the Peloponnese (down 273).

Crete stands out as the sole bright spot on the map, the only region to register a positive result and to hold its ground against the broader wave of low birth rates threatening the country’s foundations.

Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Optima Bank: Διανομή μερίσματος – Ποιοι είναι οι δικαιούχοι και πότε καταβάλλεται το μέρισμα
Business

Optima Βank: Διανομή μερίσματος 0,21 ευρώ ανά μετοχή
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Μικτές τάσεις και προς δεύτερη διαδοχική εβδομάδα ανόδου
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Μικτές τάσεις στα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια - Προς δεύτερη διαδοχική εβδομάδα ανόδου
Allbirds: Μετά τη στροφή στην AI, άλλαξε και όνομα
World

Μετά τη στροφή στην AI, η Allbirds άλλαξε και όνομα
ΕΕ: Καθυστερεί την εμπορική αντιπαράθεση με την Κίνα
World

Η ΕΕ επιλέγει διάλογο αντί για «όπλα» με την Κίνα
Κτηνοτροφία: Άνοιξε η ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα για τους ηλεκτρονικούς βώλους στα αιγοπρόβατα
AGRO

Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για τους ηλεκτρονικούς βώλους στα αιγοπρόβατα
Aσιατικά χρηματιστήρια: Πτώση εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας για τη συμφωνία ΗΠΑ – Ιράν
Ασία

Πτώση στα ασιατικά χρηματιστήρια εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας για τη συμφωνία ΗΠΑ - Ιράν

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Επαγγελματική ασφάλιση για όλους με δικαίωμα «μεταφοράς» δικαιωμάτων από ταμείο σε ταμείο
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Ελεύθερη μεταφορά ασφαλιστικών δικαιωμάτων από ταμείο σε ταμείο

Εντός του θέρους το νομοσχέδιο του υπουργείου Εργασίας για τα επαγγελματικά ταμεία ασφάλισης

Κώστας Παπαδής
Αυστραλία: Μεγιστάνας ζητά να δοθούν νησιά στον Μασκ για εκτόξευση δορυφόρων
World

Αυστραλή μεγιστάνας ζητά να δοθούν νησιά στον Μασκ για εκτόξευση δορυφόρων

Η Δισεκατομμυριούχος λέει επίσης ότι η Αυστραλία θα μπορούσε να δόσει γη σε έμπειρους Ισραηλινούς για την κατασκευή «προηγμένων πολεμικών drones»

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Καταναλωτική πίστη: Η νέα μάχη των δανειοληπτών με τις υπερβολικές χρεώσεις
Business

Τι αλλάζει στα δάνεια μέχρι 100.000 ευρώ

Το νομοσχέδιο για την καταναλωτική πίστη επιχειρεί να βάλει κανόνες για τις νέες - ψηφιακές μορφές δανεισμού - Το πλαφόν στα πανωτόκια

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Ιράν: Αναμένει σημαντική οικονομική ανακούφιση από την προσωρινή συμφωνία με ΗΠΑ
World

Οικονομικές «ανάσες» για Ιράν από τη συμφωνία με ΗΠΑ

Οι ΗΠΑ και οι περιφερειακοί εταίροι τους θα καταρτίσουν σχέδιο αποκατάστασης του Ιράν και προώθησης της οικονομικής του ανάπτυξης

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
ΔΝΤ: Από τις τράπεζες στους servicers όλο το βάρος των κόκκινων δανείων
Τράπεζες

ΔΝΤ: Τα κόκκινα δάνεια έφυγαν από τις τράπεζες, όχι από την οικονομία

Πώς αλλάζει ο χάρτης της αγοράς των κόκκινων δανείων - Τι εκτιμά το ΔΝΤ

Αγης Μάρκου
UniCredit: Το παρασκήνιο της αποεπένδυσης από τη Ρωσία
Business

Το δύσκολο «αντίο» της UniCredit στη Μόσχα

Η εμπλοκή του αδελφού του διευθύνοντος συμβούλου της UniCredit αποκαλύπτει το παρασκήνιο της προσπάθειας της ιταλικής τράπεζας να αποχωρήσει από τη ρωσική αγορά

Νατάσα Σινιώρη
Κρουαζιέρα: Σε ρότα διαλόγου για το μέλλον της στη Σαντορίνη
Τουρισμός

Σε ρότα διαλόγου για το μέλλον της κρουαζιέρας στη Σαντορίνη

Συνάντηση των τοπικών παραγόντων του νησιού για την κρουαζιέρα με αντιπροσωπεία της CLIA, μετά τις «κόντρες» για τον αριθμό αποεπιβιβάσεων

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
Ακίνητα: Φωτιά οι τιμές στο Νότιο Αιγαίο – Πρωταγωνιστές Μύκονος και Πάρος [πίνακες]
Ακίνητα

«Φωτιά» στα ακίνητα - Ποιο νησί εκθρόνισε την Μύκονο [πίνακες]

Στα ύψη κυμαίνονται οι τιμές στα ακίνητα στο Νότιο Αιγαίο - Τι δείχνουν τα στοιχεία της ReDataset 

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Greece’s Birth Rate Crisis: A Region-by-Region Breakdown
English Edition

Greece’s Birth Rate Crisis: A Region-by-Region Breakdown

Official 2025 data shows births falling below 66,000 nationally, with Greek mothers having children later than ever and only Crete bucking the trend

Higher Vacation Pay Coming for Greek Workers in 2026
English Edition

Higher Vacation Pay Coming for Greek Workers in 2026

Greece’s latest minimum wage increase is set to boost vacation pay for thousands of private-sector employees, while new rules will give workers greater flexibility in scheduling their annual leave

Tighter Rules for Airbnb-Style Rentals Spark Backlash
English Edition

Tighter Rules for Airbnb-Style Rentals Spark Backlash

New rules for Airbnb-style rentals could strip properties of their short-term rental registration after sale, inheritance or family transfer, triggering strong opposition from owners.

Andromachi Pavlou
Amazon Eyes Athens Cloud Hub, Future Tech Investments
English Edition

Amazon Eyes Athens Cloud Hub, Future Tech Investments

AWS Local Zone is expected to launch in July as talks focus on AI, satellite internet infrastructure, research facilities and greater support for the Greek language across Amazon services

EU Moves to Strengthen Air Passenger Rights
English Edition

EU Moves to Strengthen Air Passenger Rights

The EU has agreed on a landmark reform of air passenger rights, preserving strong compensation rules for flight delays and cancellations

Syros’ Gialissas Nominated for UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages 2026
English Edition

Syros’ Gialissas Nominated for UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages 2026

Gialissas, known for its coastal landscape, local traditions, agricultural life, gastronomy, and accessibility, is now entering an international platform of evaluation and visibility

Athens Metro Line 3 Faces Temporary Closures During Upgrade Works
English Edition

Athens Metro Line 3 Faces Temporary Closures During Upgrade Works

Athens Metro Line 3 faces nightly early closures May 14–June 18 for maintenance, with stations shut and temporary bus service introduced.

Latest News
Optima Bank: Διανομή μερίσματος – Ποιοι είναι οι δικαιούχοι και πότε καταβάλλεται το μέρισμα
Business

Optima Βank: Διανομή μερίσματος 0,21 ευρώ ανά μετοχή

Στο ποσό του μερίσματος έχει συνυπολογιστεί το μέρισμα που αντιστοιχεί στις 220.000 ίδιες μετοχές που κατέχει η Τράπεζα, οι οποίες δεν δικαιούνται μέρισμα

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Μικτές τάσεις και προς δεύτερη διαδοχική εβδομάδα ανόδου
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Μικτές τάσεις στα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια - Προς δεύτερη διαδοχική εβδομάδα ανόδου

Οι επενδυτές σταθμίζουν την εύθραυστη εκεχειρία στη Μέση Ανατολή και τις ανησυχίες για τη Federal Reserve

Allbirds: Μετά τη στροφή στην AI, άλλαξε και όνομα
World

Μετά τη στροφή στην AI, η Allbirds άλλαξε και όνομα

Η «πράσινη» ιστορία της Allbirds που έντυσε τον Μπαράκ Ομπάμα, αλλά μαγεύτηκε από την AI και άλλαξε όνομα

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
ΕΕ: Καθυστερεί την εμπορική αντιπαράθεση με την Κίνα
World

Η ΕΕ επιλέγει διάλογο αντί για «όπλα» με την Κίνα

Οι ηγέτες της ΕΕ επιλέγουν διάλογο με το Πεκίνο αντί για άμεση δράση λόγω φόβων για αντίποινα

Κτηνοτροφία: Άνοιξε η ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα για τους ηλεκτρονικούς βώλους στα αιγοπρόβατα
AGRO

Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για τους ηλεκτρονικούς βώλους στα αιγοπρόβατα

Η τοποθέτηση ηλεκτρονικών ενδοστομαχικών βώλων αποτελεί προϋπόθεση επιλεξιμότητας για τη χορήγηση ενισχύσεων στην κτηνοτροφία

Aσιατικά χρηματιστήρια: Πτώση εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας για τη συμφωνία ΗΠΑ – Ιράν
Ασία

Πτώση στα ασιατικά χρηματιστήρια εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας για τη συμφωνία ΗΠΑ - Ιράν

Οι επενδυτές αξιολογούν τη βιωσιμότητα της προσωρινής ειρηνευτικής συμφωνίας ΗΠΑ - Ιράν

Πετραλιάς: Στόχος της λογιστικής μεταρρύθμισης είναι η διασφάλιση ενός βιώσιμου κράτους
Economy

Πετραλίας: Η λογιστική μεταρρύθμιση αλλάζει τη δημόσια διοίκηση

Βασικός γνώμονας της μεταρρύθμισης είναι ο προσδιορισμός και ο προγραμματισμός των κρατικών αναγκών, είπε ο Υφυπουργός Εθνικής Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών κ. Θάνος Πετραλιάς

SpaceX: Σχεδιάζει συμφωνία ομολόγων 20 δισ. δολ. μετά την IPO ρεκόρ
World

Η SpaceX σχεδιάζει έκδοση ομολόγων 20 δισ. δολ.

Η SpaceX αξιοποιεί τις αγορές ομολόγων μετά την άντληση 86 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων στο ντεμπούτο της στο χρηματιστήριο

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο Λαβρόφ δεν θεωρεί την ΕΕ εταίρο σε διαπραγματεύσεις
Κόσμος

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο Λαβρόφ δεν θεωρεί την ΕΕ εταίρο σε διαπραγματεύσεις

Σε άρθρο του στα ρωσικά και στα αγγλικά που δημοσιοποιούν από τις υπηρεσίες του, ο επικεφαλής της ρωσικής διπλωματίας Σεργκέι Λαβρόφ κρίνει πως στην πραγματικότητα, οι ευρωπαίοι ηγέτες δεν έχουν καμιά πρόθεση να διαπραγματευτούν με τη Μόσχα

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Στα 4,05 ευρώ η τελική τιμή διάθεσης για κάθε νέα μετοχή
Business

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Στα 4,05 ευρώ η τελική τιμή διάθεσης για κάθε νέα μετοχή

Η τιμή διάθεσης  είναι η ίδια στην διεθνή προσφορά και στην ελληνική δημόσια προσφορά.

Βρετανία: Θριάμβευσε ο Αντι Μπέρναμ – Μεγαλώνει η πίεση για τον Στάρμερ
Κόσμος

Βρετανία: Θριάμβευσε ο Αντι Μπέρναμ – Μεγαλώνει η πίεση για τον Στάρμερ

Στη δίνη πολιτικών εξελίξεων βρίσκεται η Βρετανία - Πάνω από 100 βουλευτές των Εργατικών έχουν ζητήσει να παραιτηθεί από την ηγεσία του κόμματος ο Κιρ Στάρμερ

Ιράν: Τα πλοία του επανακάμπτουν στον Κόλπο για «business as usual» μετά τη συμφωνία με τις ΗΠΑ
Ναυτιλία

«Βusiness as usual» για τα πλοία του Ιράν

Τα δεδομένα παρακολούθησης δείχνουν ότι φορτηγά πλοία αναχωρούν από τα ύδατα της Μαλαισίας καθώς οι ΗΠΑ κατέληξαν σε συμφωνία με το Ιράν

Greenpeace: Εκτοξεύτηκαν στα 13,6 εκατ. οι «πρόσφυγες» κλιματικών καταστροφών
Κλιματική αλλαγή

Greenpeace: Εκτοξεύτηκαν στα 13,6 εκατ. οι «πρόσφυγες» κλιματικών καταστροφών

Οι ένοπλες συρράξεις και τα βίαια επεισόδια, άλλη κύρια αιτία των εξαναγκαστικών εσωτερικών εκτοπισμών, βρίσκονται στο υψηλότερο επίπεδο μετά τον Β΄ Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο

Greece’s Birth Rate Crisis: A Region-by-Region Breakdown
English Edition

Greece’s Birth Rate Crisis: A Region-by-Region Breakdown

Official 2025 data shows births falling below 66,000 nationally, with Greek mothers having children later than ever and only Crete bucking the trend

Πετρέλαιο: Παραμένει κάτω από τα 80 δολ. λόγω MoU μεταξύ ΗΠΑ – Ιράν
Commodities

Κάτω από τα 80 δολ. το πετρέλαιο - Ανοίγουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Το πετρέλαιο υποχωρεί καθώς ανοίγουν ξανά τα Στενά του Ορμούζ, εώ η προσοχή στρέφεται τώρα στις προοπτικές της ζήτησης

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
ΗΠΑ: Αναβάλλεται το ταξίδι του Βανς στην Ελβετία για τις συζητήσεις με Ιράν
Κόσμος

Αναβάλλεται το ταξίδι του Βανς στην Ελβετία για τις συζητήσεις με Ιράν

Εκπρόσωπος του Λευκού Οίκου δήλωσε την Πέμπτη ότι τα σχέδια για τις πυρηνικές συνομιλίες δεν έχουν οριστικοποιηθεί, επικαλούμενος πρακτικές δυσκολίες

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: [email protected], Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies