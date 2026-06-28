PM Defends 7-Year Record, Says Gov’t ‘Chooses Comparison Over Confrontation’

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday defended his government’s record since taking office in 2019, saying his administration has delivered measurable progress across the economy, public administration, health care, education and national defense while pledging to press ahead with reforms through the end of the decade.

In his weekly social media post, Mitsotakis marked both the third anniversary of New Democracy’s re-election in 2023 and the approach of seven years since the party first came to power in July 2019. Rather than offering his customary weekly review of government activity, he presented what he described as a fact-based assessment of the administration’s overall performance.

“I choose comparison instead of confrontation,” Mitsotakis said, arguing that governments should ultimately be judged by whether they translate commitments into tangible results that improve citizens’ daily lives.

The prime minister acknowledged that expectations remain high and that not every challenge has been resolved, but said Greece has made “undeniable progress” in multiple policy areas over the past seven years.

He argued that the government’s credibility rests on delivering its promises, saying that nine out of 10 commitments made ahead of the 2023 general election have either already been implemented or are currently being carried out.

Mitsotakis said the country’s transformation has extended from economic policy and employment to the digital modernization of the state, health care, education and defense, while acknowledging that citizens continue to face challenges requiring sustained government action.

He also drew a contrast with opposition parties, accusing them of dismissing the country’s achievements rather than recognizing progress. Instead, he said, the government prefers to allow measurable outcomes to speak for themselves.

The prime minister reiterated that the administration remains focused on a broader reform agenda extending to 2030, when Greece will mark the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the modern Greek state. He described the initiative as a decade-long effort that should be evaluated on concrete achievements rather than political rhetoric.

Mitsotakis said the government’s record since 2019 provides the foundation for the reforms that remain to be completed by the end of the decade, adding that political stability continues to provide the conditions for further structural changes and long-term economic and institutional development.

The remarks echo themes the prime minister has emphasized repeatedly in recent months, presenting his administration’s reform agenda as centered on fiscal stability, economic growth, digital transformation, strengthened national defense and continued investment, while arguing that implementation of government commitments remains the key benchmark by which voters should judge its performance.

Source: tovima.com