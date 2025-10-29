Greeks’ Overdue Debts to Tax Office €111.8BN in July 2025

Overdue debts owed by Greek citizens to the tax authorities reached €111.8 billion in July 2025, according to official data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR).

Of this total, about €85.47 billion is considered collectible, while the remaining €26.35 billion has been classified as uncollectible—mainly due to bankruptcies or inactive debtors. More than 3.9 million taxpayers owe money to the tax authorities. Moreover, new overdue tax debt added to AADE’s books amounted to €3.893 billion, compared to €3.464 billion during the same period last year—an increase of 12.38%.

Specifically, according to AADE data, the number of debtors decreased by 3.6%, from 4,063,053 in June 2024 to 3,916,603 in June 2025.

Regarding total new overdue debt (including non-tax categories):

In June 2025, new overdue debt reached €415 million, compared to €524 million in the same period of 2024, marking a 20.8% decrease.

97.21% of this new overdue debt came from specific main categories (mainly tax-related).

For the first half of 2025, total new overdue debt amounted to €4.155 billion, compared to €3.961 billion in the same period of 2024, representing a 4.9% increase.

When excluding the 10 non-tax categories:

As of June 2025, new overdue debts totaled €375 million, representing a 7.86% decrease from €407 million in June 2024.

For the first six months of 2025, it reached €3.893 billion, versus €3.464 billion in the same period last year—an increase of 12.38%.

As for collections against new overdue debt (excluding the 10 non-tax categories):

In June 2025, total collections reached €216 million, representing a 13.09% increase from €191 million in June 2024.

Source: tovima.com