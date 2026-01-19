Greece’s Holiday Homes: Small Units, Big Demand

Demand for holiday homes in Greece is set to remain strong through 2026, with new trends reshaping the market, according to data from Elxis – At Home in Greece. While luxury properties continue to attract buyers, interest is increasingly spreading to smaller, more affordable vacation homes.

Elxis reports a growing shift toward compact properties, driven both by affordability and investment appeal. “Since late 2025 we have seen rising demand for small-sized holiday homes, either as a more accessible option or purely for investment,” says Elxis CEO Giorgos Gavrielidis. Buyers are showing particular interest in newly built homes of 60–70 square meters with two bedrooms, as well as units of 35–45 square meters with one bedroom, the latter aimed almost exclusively at short-term rental platforms.

At the same time, demand for high-end holiday homes continues to accelerate. In 2025, one in four properties sold exceeded 600,000 euros, triple the share seen in previous years. The average selling price of newly built holiday homes reached 450,000 euros, up 37.3% year-on-year, as buyers showed greater willingness to pay for higher specifications. Purchasers from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United States opted for properties priced 32% to 43% higher than in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, Elxis expects strong interest in emerging locations such as Kalamata and Thessaloniki, which is positioning itself as a more affordable premium alternative to Attica. Crete and the Ionian Islands, particularly Corfu, are also set to remain in high demand.

German and French buyers are mainly targeting owner-occupied homes, while Dutch and Israeli buyers are primarily motivated by investment returns, combining short-term income with long-term capital gains.