Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Greece-Chevron Agreement

Kimberly Guilfoyle praises Greece's strategic position in energy transport and its rising influence in the global energy market during key LNG and hydrocarbon deals.

English Edition 16.02.2026, 22:40
Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Greece-Chevron Agreement
Newsroom

U.S. ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle sent a strong message of geopolitical and energy support to Greece during an event showcasing new energy lease agreements between the Greek government and the Chevron-HELLENiQ ENERGY consortium.

The ambassador emphasized Greece’s pivotal role in the energy sector, particularly in the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG). “It is an honor to present this important achievement for the energy future of both our nations,” she stated. She highlighted how these agreements contribute to Greece’s transformation into an energy hub and directly strengthen the growing strategic partnership between Athens and Washington.

The U.S. official also praised the broader context of U.S.-Greek cooperation, noting, “The United States aims high and delivers on its commitments,” referring to the energy agreements as part of a larger strategic collaboration. She further reinforced the significance of Greece’s position in the new European energy architecture.

Greece’s role as energy leader

Guilfoyle outlined Greece’s critical role in the regional energy landscape, calling the country a key player in energy transit. She highlighted the potential of four newly granted hydrocarbon exploration leases, describing them as “promising” and capable of reshaping Greece’s energy future. These leases are expected to create income for Greeks, enhance regional energy security, and contribute to Europe’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy sources.

She also praised Greece for its transparent institutional framework, which she believes has attracted global investors. “When there is stability and clear rules, global players invest, and contracts are honored,” Guilfoyle said, underscoring how Greece’s commitment to energy reforms has solidified its role as an emerging energy powerhouse in the region.

The vertical energy corridor and LNG

A key focus of the event was the development of the so-called “vertical energy corridor,” a project designed to enhance the transport of American LNG to Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Guilfoyle emphasized that this infrastructure development benefits both Greece and the United States, stating, “This is reshaping Europe’s energy map and creating an alternative to Russian gas—not just for today, but for future generations.” This growing energy partnership is seen as a vital step in Europe’s energy diversification, with Greece positioned at the center of this new energy flow.

Concluding her remarks, Guilfoyle reflected on the geopolitical dimensions of the agreement, stressing that such collaborations require patience and commitment. She expressed gratitude to the Greek government for its leadership and vision, adding that the U.S. Embassy in Athens is ready to support this long-term partnership.

“This is more than a business agreement; it is the building of bridges between two nations,” she concluded, reaffirming the strategic importance of the U.S.-Greek energy collaboration for the future of both countries.

Anthropic: Προειδοποίηση για φρένο σε όλες τις κρατικές συμφωνίες αν δεν συμφωνήσει με το Πεντάγωνο
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Πλήρης ρήξη Anthropic με ΗΠΑ αν δεν συμφωνήσει με Πεντάγωνο
Τυχερά παιχνίδια: Καμπάνες έως 50.000 για διαφήμιση από influencers
Economy

Σε κλοιό οι influencers - Βαριές ποινές έως 50.000 ευρώ
Μπέζος: Το εργαστήριο AI του αναζητά δεκάδες δισ. για συμφωνίες στην βιομηχανία
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Tο ΑΙ Prometheus του Μπέζος αναζητά δισ. για deals
Alpha Bank: Κέρδη 943 εκατ. το 2025 – Διανομή μερίσματος 519 εκατ.
Τράπεζες

Alpha Bank: Κέρδη 943 εκατ. το 2025 – Διανομή μερίσματος 519 εκατ.
Υποκλοπές: Θύελλα στη σκιά της απόφασης
Πολιτική

Ταράζει το πολιτικό σκηνικό η απόφαση για τις υποκλοπές
Βενεζουέλα: Η Ροντρίγκες καλεί τον Τραμπ να τερματίσει «τον αποκλεισμό και τις κυρώσεις»
Κόσμος

Η Ροντρίγκες καλεί τον Τραμπ να τερματίσει «τον αποκλεισμό και τις κυρώσεις»

Έβρος: Καταστροφικό το πέρασμα της κακοκαιρίας – Χιλιάδες στρέμματα κάτω από το νερό
AGRO

Χιλιάδες στρέμματα κάτω από το νερό στον Έβρο - Αγρότες σε απόγνωση

Ο Έβρος έχει πληγεί ανεπανόρθωτα τα τελευταία χρόνια - Τι αναφέρουν στον ΟΤ αγρότες της περιοχής

Ανθή Γεωργίου
Κάθετος Διάδρομος: Πίεση ΗΠΑ σε Κομισιόν για άρση εμποδίων – Νέα σύσκεψη στις Βρυξέλλες στις 3 Μαρτίου
Φυσικό αέριο

Πίεση ΗΠΑ σε Κομισιόν για άρση εμποδίων στον Κάθετο Διάδρομo

Στο τραπέζι πρόταση των ΗΠΑ να συνυπολογίζονται οι υποδομές του Κάθετου Διαδρόμου στην ευρύτερη εμπορική συμφωνία προμήθειας ενεργειακών προϊόντων από τις ΗΠΑ ύψους 750 δισ. δολαρίων

Μάχη Τράτσα
Armani: Στα αζήτητα ο ιταλικός οίκος – Πόσο κοντά είναι σε πώληση μετοχών;
World

Στα αζήτητα η Armani - Πόσο κοντά είναι σε πώληση μετοχών;

Μισό χρόνο μετά τον θάνατο του Giorgio Armani, οι πιθανοί επενδυτές συνεχίζουν να κάνουν κύκλους χωρίς όμως συγκεκριμένη προσφορά

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Apple: Μέρος της παραγωγής του Mac Mini θα μεταφερθεί στις ΗΠΑ
World

Το Mac Mini της Apple επιστρέφει στις ΗΠΑ

Η κίνηση της Apple έρχεται μετά τη δέσμευση της εταιρείας πέρυσι να αυξήσει τις επενδύσεις στις ΗΠΑ κατά 600 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια

Ευθύμης Τσιλιόπουλος
Επαγγελματικά Ταμεία: Στόχος η «δεύτερη σύνταξη σε όλους»
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

«Δεύτερη σύνταξη σε όλους» μέσω επαγγελματικών ταμείων

Τα επαγγελματικά ταμεία στο επίκεντρο της επόμενης ασφαλιστικής μεταρρύθμισης - Τα κίνητρα, η φορολογία και οι αλλαγές

Κώστας Παπαδής
Ακίνητα: Σε ποια εξοχικά στρέφονται οι επενδυτές [ πίνακας]
Ακίνητα

Σε ποια ακίνητα γυρνούν την πλάτη οι επενδυτές [ πίνακας]

Πού υποχωρεί η ζήτηση για αγορά - Τι δείχνει έρευνα της Elxis - At Home in Greece για τα ακίνητα

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο και νόμος Κατσέλη: Οι ρυθμίσεις, οι προθεσμίες και η απόφαση του Άρειου Πάγου
Economy

Οι δύο πληγές των δανείων που άφησαν τα μνημόνια

Η λύση για δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο και νόμο Κατσέλη – Πώς αλλάζουν οι δόσεις μετά την απόφαση του Άρειου Πάγου

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Ακρίβεια: Αδειάζει το πορτοφόλι αλλά δεν γεμίζει το καλάθι
Economy

Το καλάθι ακριβαίνει πιο γρήγορα από τους μισθούς [γραφήματα]

Με πληθωρισμό τροφίμων 4,5% έναντι 1,7% στην Ευρωζώνη, τα ελληνικά νοικοκυριά χάνουν έως 324 ευρώ τον χρόνο - Γιατί η ακρίβεια επιμένει

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
U.S.–Greece: 'Landmark Agreement' on Shipbuilding and Energy Cooperation
English Edition

U.S.–Greece: 'Landmark Agreement' on Shipbuilding and Energy Cooperation

According to the Greek foreign minister, the ONEX–Hanwha agreement goes beyond the boundaries of traditional shipbuilding, opening prospects for large-scale energy projects.

Greece Launches Digital Skills Program for Seniors and Disabled
English Edition

Greece Launches Digital Skills Program for Seniors and Disabled

Training will cover communication apps, online payments, government services via gov.gr, and social media platforms.

BofA Highlights Greek Banks' Strong EPS, Capital Returns Before Q4
English Edition

BofA Highlights Greek Banks' Strong EPS, Capital Returns Before Q4

Eurobank is identified as Bank of America's top pick for 2026, driven by three key catalysts: the potential upgrade of Greece to a developed market, Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone, and Cyprus joining the Schengen area.

Eurostat: Greece Inflation Revised Up to 2.9% in January
English Edition

Eurostat: Greece Inflation Revised Up to 2.9% in January

Eurozone inflation eased to 1.7% in January 2026, while consumer prices in Greece fell month over month, according to final data from Eurostat. Services remained the main driver of price pressures across the euro area

Greece Tax Revenues Miss Target; €109M Surplus
English Edition

Greece Tax Revenues Miss Target; €109M Surplus

Greece Tax Revenues Miss Target; €109M Surplus

Metlen, Shell Sign LNG MoU in Washington
English Edition

Metlen, Shell Sign LNG MoU in Washington

Signed during the Transatlantic Gas Security Summit, the five-year deal outlines annual LNG supply and trading volumes of up to 1 bcm starting in 2027, with deliveries to key regional import terminals

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English Edition

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece's role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Machie Tratsa
Anthropic: Προειδοποίηση για φρένο σε όλες τις κρατικές συμφωνίες αν δεν συμφωνήσει με το Πεντάγωνο
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Πλήρης ρήξη Anthropic με ΗΠΑ αν δεν συμφωνήσει με Πεντάγωνο

Ο Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος της Anthropicλέει ότι η νεοσύστατη εταιρεία «δεν μπορεί με καθαρή συνείδηση» να συμφωνήσει με τους όρους της κυβέρνησης των ΗΠΑ

Τυχερά παιχνίδια: Καμπάν
Economy

Σε κλοιό οι influencers - Βαριές ποινές έως 50.000 ευρώ

Τι προβλέπει το νομοσχέδιο του υπουργείου Εθνικής Οικονομίας και Οικονομικών για τα τυχερά παιχνίδια

Μπέζος: Το εργαστήριο AI του αναζητά δεκάδες δισ. για συμφωνίες στην βιομηχανία
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Tο ΑΙ Prometheus του Μπέζος αναζητά δισ. για deals

Το Project Prometheus του Μπέζος σε νέες συνομιλίες με το Άμπου Ντάμπι και την JPMorgan σχετικά με το όχημα για την αγορά επιχειρήσεων που έχουν πληγεί από την τεχνολογία

Alpha Bank: Κέρδη 943 εκατ. το 2025 – Διανομή μερίσματος 519 εκατ.
Τράπεζες

Alpha Bank: Κέρδη 943 εκατ. το 2025 – Διανομή μερίσματος 519 εκατ.

Ο CEO της Alpha Bank Βασίλης Ψάλτης τόνισε ότι «εισερχόμαστε στο 2026 από θέση ισχύος»

Υποκλοπές: Θύελλα στη σκιά της απόφασης
Πολιτική

Ταράζει το πολιτικό σκηνικό η απόφαση για τις υποκλοπές

Η ιστορική δικαστική απόφαση για το σκάνδαλο των παρακολουθήσεων ανοίγει τον δρόμο για την πραγματική διερεύνηση της υπόθεσης

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Βενεζουέλα: Η Ροντρίγκες καλεί τον Τραμπ να τερματίσει «τον αποκλεισμό και τις κυρώσεις»
Κόσμος

Η Ροντρίγκες καλεί τον Τραμπ να τερματίσει «τον αποκλεισμό και τις κυρώσεις»

«Ας τελειώσουν ο αποκλεισμός και οι κυρώσεις σε βάρος της Βενεζουέλας», αξίωσε η Ροντρίγκες, απευθυνόμενη στον Τραμπ, κατά τη διάρκεια ομιλίας της που μεταδόθηκε απευθείας από τη δημόσια τηλεόραση.

U.S.–Greece: ‘Landmark Agreement’ on Shipbuilding and Energy Cooperation
English Edition

U.S.–Greece: ‘Landmark Agreement’ on Shipbuilding and Energy Cooperation

According to the Greek foreign minister, the ONEX–Hanwha agreement goes beyond the boundaries of traditional shipbuilding, opening prospects for large-scale energy projects.

ΔΝΤ: Δάνειο 8,1 δισ. δολαρίων στην Ουκρανία
World

ΔΝΤ: Δάνειο 8,1 δισ. δολαρίων στην Ουκρανία

Το Διεθνές Νομισματικό Ταμείο – ΔΝΤ ενέκρινε νέο δάνειο για την Ουκρανία συνολικού ύψους 8,1 δισ. δολαρίων, με το 1,5 δισ. να καταβάλλεται άμεσα για τις χρηματοδοτικές ανάγκες του Κιέβου

Ιράν: Ο Βανς δεν βλέπει «καμιά πιθανότητα» πολέμου διαρκείας
Κόσμος

Ο Βανς δεν βλέπει πόλεμο διαρκείας με τον Ιράν

Δεν υπάρχει «καμιά πιθανότητα» να «εμπλακούμε σε πόλεμο στη Μέση Ανατολή για χρόνια», δήλωσε ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς σε συνέντευξη που παραχώρησε στην Washington Post.

Warner Bros: Κέρδισε η Paramount – Ξεκινά η διορία 4 ημερών της Netflix
World

Κέρδισε η Paramount την Warner Bros

Οι επικεφαλής της Netflix ξεκαθάρισαν ότι «αρνούνται» να υποβάλουν προσφορά υψηλότερη αυτής της Paramount για την εξαγορά της Warner Bros

Συντάξεις: Τι αλλάζει στην απονομή των επικουρικών
Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά

Τι αλλάζει στην απονομή των επικουρικών συντάξεων

Έρχεται νέος τρόπος απονομής στις επικουρικές συντάξεις - Τι προβλέπεται

Ηλίας Γεωργάκης
Παραγωγικότητα και νεοφυείς επιχειρήσεις
Experts

Κενό παραγωγικότητας

Προκύπτει η ανάγκη για επενδύσεις που θα οδηγήσουν σε μια νέα δομή, αντλώντας και από την εμπειρία άλλων αναπτυγμένων χωρών

Παναγιώτης Αλεξάκης
HELLENiQ ENERGY: Μεγαλώνει ο Όμιλος και εδραιώνει τα EBITDA άνω του 1 δισ. ευρώ,
Business

Μεγαλώνει η HELLENiQ ENERGY και καρφώνει... πάνω από το 1 δισ. τα EBITDA

Η HELLENiQ ENERGY για τέταρτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά διαμορφώνει EBITDA άνω του 1 δισ. - Πώς ο Όμιλος διευρύνει τις επιχειρηματικές δραστηριότητες

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Μπαρμπα Στάθης: Το στρατηγικό πλάνο ανάπτυξης – Στο τραπέζι και εξαγορές 
Τρόφιμα – ποτά

Το στρατηγικό πλάνο της Μπαρμπα Στάθης - Στο τραπέζι και εξαγορές 

Τι ανέφερε η διοίκηση της Μπαρμπα Στάθης στο πλαίσιο του conference call της Ideal Holdings - Το νέο κέντρο διανομής στην Αθήνα και οι στόχοι

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες: Ποιοι κερδίζουν εκπτώσεις, ποιοι βγαίνουν εκτός τεκμηρίων
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Νέες ελαφρύνσεις για επαγγελματίες - Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι

Ο χάρτης με τις μειώσεις και τις απαλλαγές - Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζουν οι ελεύθεροι επαγγελματίες

Puma: H αγορά ανησυχεί για την πορεία της – Θα γυρίσει το παιχνίδι η κινεζική Anta;
World

H αγορά ανησυχεί για την Puma - Θα γυρίσει το παιχνίδι η κινεζική Anta;

Η Puma ανέφερε ζημίες ύψους 645 εκατ. ευρώ για την περσινή χρονιά - Αμφιβολίες για το αν θα μπορέσει να αντιστρέψει την πτώση η Anta

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου

