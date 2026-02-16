Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

The Greek tourism sector posted record-high performance in both arrivals and revenues in 2025 for a third consecutive year.

According to the latest economic developments bulletin by Alpha Bank’s Economic Research division, titled “Greek Tourism in 2025: Performance, Prospects and Challenges,” travel arrivals and receipts reached 36.7 million visitors and €23 billion, respectively, in the January–November period. These figures have already exceeded full-year 2024 levels by 2% in arrivals and 6.5% in revenues.

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States. In addition, average spending per trip approached €600, marking a 4.4% rise compared with the first eleven months of 2024.

Greece’s share of global tourism arrivals rose from 2.1% in 2019 to 2.5% in 2024 and is estimated, based on the latest available data, to have strengthened further in 2025. By contrast, the corresponding shares of European countries with significant inbound tourism flows, such as Italy and Germany, declined compared with 2019 levels.

The outlook for further growth in the travel sector in 2026 and over the medium term remains positive. According to the report, this assessment is underpinned by favorable international trends, domestic initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure and further enhancing the tourism product, and Greece’s particularly strong and widely recognized tourism brand.