EU Moves to Strengthen Air Passenger Rights

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

After more than a decade of negotiations and political wrangling, European Union member states have reached an agreement to reform air passenger rights, ensuring that travelers will continue to benefit from strong protections in cases of significant flight delays and cancellations.

The deal marks a major milestone because it formally incorporates into EU law a range of passenger rights that had largely been established through rulings by European courts. By codifying these protections, the new framework is expected to provide greater legal clarity and certainty for both passengers and airlines.

The agreement now awaits final approval by the European Parliament, which is expected to vote on the measure on Monday, paving the way for its formal adoption.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), Europe’s leading consumer advocacy group, welcomed the outcome of the negotiations. Its Director General, Agustín Reyna, said the most detrimental proposals put forward during the talks had been avoided and that passengers’ core compensation rights are now clearly enshrined in legislation.

He also praised the European Parliament for consistently defending consumer interests at a time when several governments were seeking to scale back compensation entitlements.

Under the agreement, passengers will be entitled to 250 euros in compensation for delays exceeding three hours or cancellations on flights of up to 1,500 kilometers. Compensation will rise to 400 euros for delays of more than three hours or cancellations on flights exceeding 1,500 kilometers within the EU, as well as for flights between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometers.

Travelers on flights longer than 3,500 kilometers will receive 400 euros for delays of three to four hours, while compensation will increase to 600 euros for delays exceeding four hours or for cancellations.

The regime remains one of the strongest passenger protection systems in the world, covering hundreds of millions of travelers who pass through European airports each year.

Source: tovima.com