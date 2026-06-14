Syros’ Gialissas Nominated for UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages 2026

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Gialissas, a coastal settlement within the municipality of Syros–Ermoupoli, has been selected as one of Greece’s official nominations for the “Best Tourism Villages 2026” initiative of UN Tourism, the specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for promoting sustainable tourism worldwide.

According to the Municipality of Syros–Ermoupoli, the inclusion of Gialissas marks a significant distinction, as the village is among only five local communities chosen to represent Greece in this international evaluation process.

Alongside Gialissas, the other Greek nominations are Elati in the municipality of Pyli, Ermioni in Ermionida, Kefalovryso in Messenia, and Patrika on the island of Chios.

The “Best Tourism Villages” initiative highlights rural destinations from around the world that stand out not only for their natural beauty, but also for their cultural heritage, traditions, community life, and commitment to sustainable tourism development. The programme places particular emphasis on how local communities preserve their identity while fostering tourism in harmony with their environment.

In a statement, the Municipality of Syros–Ermoupoli underlined that Gialissas’ nomination represents a meaningful recognition for the wider island community. The village, known for its coastal landscape, local traditions, agricultural life, gastronomy, and accessibility, is now entering an international platform of evaluation and visibility.

Local authorities noted that the distinction extends beyond Gialissas itself, reflecting positively on Syros as a whole. The nomination, they added, highlights the island’s network of villages and communities that embody authenticity, hospitality, and living cultural heritage.

For the municipality, participation in the initiative is seen both as an honour and a responsibility—an opportunity to showcase a more authentic dimension of Syros, rooted in everyday life, tradition, and the enduring relationship between people and place.

Πηγή: tovima.com